Tai LG Boss Flags Off Kpite Ultra-Modern Market

The Chairman of Tai Local Government Area, Sir Mbakpone Okpe has flagged off an ultra-modern market in Kpite Community.

Okpe explained that the project was in fulfilment of the campaign promise he made to the people and the beginning of many other things to happen in the area.

The chairman further declared that the people of Tai LGA supported him massively in the last Local Government Election, and therefore, pledged to keep the trust and confidence repose on him by the people.

In his remarks, the former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Marcus Nle Eji, who performed the flag-off, said that he has no regret supporting Okpe for the chairmanship election, noting that with the magnificent edifices of the Tai Divisional Police Station and the DSS office, it was clear that the chairman has achieved significant milestone in just 100 days in office.

In his speech, the member Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Matthew Dike stressed that Okpe was elected to replicate the developmental strides of Chief Nyesom Wike at the local government level, adding that the chairman has come to change the narratives.

The Gbenemene Tua-Tua Tai and Paramount Ruler of Kpite Community, Mene Samuel L. A. Nnee, thanked the chairman for siting the structure in Kpite community, while emphasising that as a people, Kpite would give every desired support to the chairman to ensure the actualisation of the market.

Other dignitaries who were present at the event includes, former member RSHA representing Eleme Constituency, Hon. Josiah Ossai Olu; Chief Monday Ngbor; Vice Chairperson of Tai LGA, Hon. Caroline Amanda; PDP Chairman, Tai LGA, Hon. Baride Nkayi; Eleme PDP chairman; and host of others.

The proposed ultramodern market building would be constructed at the current location of Kpite local market.

The total space available for the proposed ultra-modern market is approximately seven plots of land, and structured to include, main market building comprising a two-storey building of 72 shops.

“All shops have equal dimensions of 2.7 m by 3.2 m. The ground floor contains 36 shops including two WC that contain 2 male and 3 female toilets.

“The first floor contains 36 shops, two WC that contain two male and three female toilets and a conference hall for meetings. Three stair cases are provided at strategic locations, including a ramp for ease of movement of goods. All shops will be fully electrified”.

Other specifications include 200-identical open shades each of 1.5m by 1.5m dimension for petty trading, with electricity.

The Administrative Building contains a reception and four offices and four toilets, all isolated from the shops and open shades buildings, all of which are fully electrified.

“It was observed that high intensity storm water from the back may cause severe flooding of the entire market, therefore, it was deemed necessary to construct drainage of dimensions 400mm by 480mm high.

“At the back, a masonry fence of length 61.73m and 2.7m high would be constructed. To enhance visibility of the market, a see through wire mesh fence of 45.26m and 47.51m respectively would be constructed perpendicularly to the main road. To provide adequate security of the market, an entrance gate is provided including a road of length 47.51m made with rigid pavement. Other spaces available are fully interlocked. Electricity is also provided along the perimeter fence”.

By: Beemene Taneh