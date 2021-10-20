Rivers
NMA Calls For Strong Health System
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the State has called for strong health system in the country despite the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic.
The State Chairman of NMA, Prof. Chizindu Alikor made the call during a press briefing in Port Harcourt to mark this year’s Physicians Week.
Alikor commended the state Governor for the giant infrastructural strides in the health sector and urged the Federal Government to increase the manpower in the sector.
The Tide reports that the theme for this year’s Physicians Week was ‘Nigeria in the Covid-19 Era: Strengthening Health System For National Security and Prosperity’.
Rotary Wants Guidance, Counselling In School Curriculum
Rotary International District 9141 wants Guidance and Counselling to be included in school curriculum.
This desire of Rotary International was conveyed by the District 9141’s public image maker Kelechi Ekezie when the District visited the Boys Secondary School, Elelenwo.
The visit was part of activities to carry out its Basic Education and Literacy/Career Counselling project.
While counselling the Senior Secondary School boys on career choice, Mr. Ekezie said if the students lacked knowledge, they could not choose career they would pursue after their secondary education.
“There is need to introduce classroom Guidance and Counselling as early as possible so as to prevent social vices among youths.
“Educational reforms which include Guidance and Counselling as a subject to be taught and examined have the potentials for promoting effective learning in schools and help the children make a great career choice”, she said.
On his part, President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Skywaves, Felix Adejori said Rotary International would continue to improve basic education in host communities with its capacity projects.
He said the teachers and students of the school would greatly benefit from the over 100 text books, writing materials and book shelves donated by the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Skywaves to the school library.
The Principal of Community Boys Secondary Sschool, Dr Glory Pepple, commended the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Skywaves for the donation.
She said the books would improve their knowledge in various topics not treated in classroms.
Dr Pepple called for donation of more seats for students in the school.
LG Builds Capacity Of Legislators
The Degema Local Government Council has organised a three-day capacity building workshop for members of its Legislative Assembly.
The workshop, organised in collaboration with Drezzer Nigeria with the theme; ‘High Impact Legislation: Catalyst for Development,’ held at the Krisdera Hotels, Omoku, is aimed at equipping the councillors with the legislative skills to effectively carry-out their functions.
Declaring the workshop open, the Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Mr. Michael John Williams, stated that the retreat was necessary, as it would afford them the opportunity to acquire the requisite knowledge, needed to be outstanding amongst their peers.
He urged them to concentrate and take the training sessions seriously, in order to gain knowledge and improve their capacity, which they will in turn translate in making good by-laws to better the lot of their people in the LGA.
The Council boss thanked the councillors for their support and cooperation to his administration, noting that the collaboration between the Executive and Legislative arms was yielding positive results, adding that; “by the grace of God, we are changing the narratives.”
Speaking on the topic; Legislative–Executive Collaboration Techniques, Dr. Emeka Amadi; a resource person at the workshop, emphasised the need for effective collaboration between the two arms of government, adding that collaboration is the panacea for Legislative-Executive frictions.
He identified some factors responsible for the frequent frictions between the two arms to include; lack of respect, ignorance, over-bloated expectations, societal pressures from constituents, mischief makers, amongst others.
Dr. Amadi commended the Council chairman, who attended the workshop alongside the councillors, for his uncommon humility.
He noted that his group had been organising this workshop for several years, but no Council Chairman had ever come along with his councillors and sat through the training sessions.
“We have never had this kind of workshop, where a chairman will come and sit down, learn and even contribute,” Amadi noted.
He thanked the Council chairman for being an exemplary leader, imploring him to continue to be a model to others.
On his part, Leader of the Degema Legislative Assembly, Barr. Johnson Eugene Johnson, maintained that the Assembly enjoyed Legislative–Executive collaboration under the Council’s chairman.
He thanked the chairman for being a good leader, friend, father and partner to the legislators, assuring that they would continue to support his administration to record more feats.
NYG: Team Rivers Struggle On Medal Table
It has not been medals haul as expected by Team Rivers at the ongoing 6th edition of the National Youth Games, NYG, in Ilorin as the contingent has struggled to move up the ladder on the medals table.
As at Day 3 of the Games, Team Rivers has succeeded in garnering three gold, one silver and nine bronze medals.
The gold medals were won in swimming (2) and one in golf, the silver also came from golf, while the bronze came from gymnastics, swimming and Kokowa.
However, as at press time, some Team Rivers athletes were within range of medals in their events, particularly, Canoeing, were the team had reached the semi-final stages in K1 200m, boys and girls and K1 200m, Para(boys) and mixed event.
Rivers athlete, Emmanuel Afamefuna, who is competing at the Games for the first time qualified for the final of the Darts event after upstaging the national number two in the semis.
In the other events, Rivers 13-years-old Favour Amaechi could not progress further after some brilliant performance in tennis (girls singles). She navigated the first round with an impressive two sets victory over her Akwa Ibom opponent only to lose to FCT, who fielded a clearly older player in the second round. Her boy’s counterpart, John Nubari also lost in the second round to Delta after beating Ekiti in the first round.
The basketball team, which is involved in a round robin games leads on points with two wins in as many games.
Ayo (boys and girls singles) also lost out at the quarter final stage to Akwa Ibom.
Team Rivers has unfortunatel, suffered disqualification in squash after beating Edo and Delta. The team was so disqualified because of not registering the required number of players in the event. The chess team was also involved in a difficult race to survive, trailing the front runners after the first round and blitz sessions.
One of the state’s major forte, cycling, has also failed to deliver a medal so far but the coach, Emmanuel Onisanya said he was happy with his team’s performance and still hopeful in the forthcoming events.
Meanwhile, the unofficial medals table shows that Team Delta leads the log comfortably with 32 gold medals; Edo State in distant second position follows with eight gold and Plateau State third with four gold medals.
By: Gabriel Nwanetanya
