Health
Natural Tips For Weak Erections
Erectile dysfunction, also known as impotence, is a condition where a man can’t achieve or maintain an erection during intercourse. One in every five men have the problem of weak erection from the age of 40 and above. This problem affects nearly 30 million men in the United States and can be caused by both physical and psychological factors. There are many medications on the market for erectile dysfunction (ED), but a lot of guys prefer the natural route. Fortunately, there are several creative ways to tackle this challenge with low cost, naturally simple effort.
- Exercise the body
Bodily exercise is key in improving the mans “mojo”. Exercise whether aerobic and strenuous one with weights boosts testosterone,- a key hormone for the “ other room”.
Kegels for instance, which is an exercise in form of squatting aren’t just for the ladies. Men can get in on the action! Doing Kegel exercises regularly will strengthen your pelvic floor and can improve the drive as well as sexual performance. The exercises are fairly simple and you can find instructions online or ask your doctor for details. The typical regimen is to tighten the muscles at the bottom of your pelvic area, hold for 3 seconds and then release. Do this 10-15 times, 3 times a day for tip-top sexual fitness.
Because arousal requires good blood flow, aerobic exercise is important to keep your cardiovascular system in shape. Maintaining a healthy weight can also be a key factor in reversing erectile dysfunction. Studies have shown that men with a waist measurement of 42 inches or higher have a 50% greater chance of experiencing erectile dysfunction.
- Limiting Alcohol
One drink might help loosen you up and put you in the mood, but too much alcohol can quickly dampen your spirits if you suffer from erectile dysfunction. Alcohol can dull the central nervous system and your sexual reflexes. The more you drink, the less your body will able to feel, respond and perform at its best. Plus, heavy use of alcohol over time can damage the liver which leads to increased estrogen production in men. Cutting back on your drinks can boost your enjoyment in the bedroom.
- Quitting Smoking
Smoking is bad for your heart health and contributes to vascular disease, which ultimately affects blood flow to important areas like the genitals. To get maximum blood flow in all the right places, you’ll need to quit smoking tobacco of any kind. If your partner is a non-smoker, quitting might make you more appealing in the bedroom. And if your partner is a smoker, you can team up together to quit.
- Ginseng
Ginseng has been called the “herbal Viagra” and several studies have revealed that taking 600-1000 milligrams, three times a day can be an effective treatment for erectile dysfunction. Make sure that you get “red ginseng” which is a steamed and dried version of the root. If you’re currently taking medication for ED or other conditions, check with your doctor before trying supplements so you can be sure there aren’t any negative drug interactions.
- Try Ginger and Garlic Mix
These herbal mixture is an old aphrodisiac used by ancient Egyptians and Greeks. The herbs boosts erectile function and stamina. For instance, garlic apart from being a natural antibiotic has phytonutrients that help clears the veins and arteries and improves blood flow to the male organic. It also helps to strengthen the heart, which is major driver in the sex act. Once the heart and the veins are in good shape, then interest and passion are ignited.
- Watermelon
Again, amino acids come to the rescue! The amino acid citrulline is found in heavy concentrations in watermelon and seems to enhance blood flow to the penis. One study reported that men who took a citrulline supplement showed a noticeable improvement in their erections and experienced greater satisfaction. At the very least, adding watermelon to your diet means you’ll be eating a little healthier.
By: Kevin Nengia
Health
Virologist Wants Upgrade Of New Malaria Vaccine
Dr Solomon Chollom, Jos-based virologist, has called for the upgrade of the new malaria vaccine to what he called a “pan-malarial vaccine.”
Chollom explained that the “pan-malarial vaccine” is a vaccine that would confer protection against more than one strain of Plasmodium which would take care of all the species of Plasmodium that are responsible for malaria fever globally.
Dr Chollom, who is also the spokesman of the Plateau Inter-professional Health Committee on COVID-19 Response, made the call in an interview with on Tuesday in Jos.
He said that the recently approved malaria vaccine, RTS, S by the World Health Organisation (WHO) which is also called Mosquirix, was worth celebrating.
He, however, said that the new vaccine, though safe and efficacious, could not be completely relied upon to treat malaria because it was only efficacious against Plasmodium Falciparium, which was just one of the four species of Plasmodium responsible for malaria.
“The vaccine cannot be completely relied upon to eradicate malaria globally since it confers protection against just one of the four species of Plasmodium responsible for malaria fever globally.
“It is then pertinent for the upgrade of the vaccine to a “pan-malarial vaccine” that would confer protection against all species of Plasmodium responsible for malaria fever globally.
“When this is done, we will be looking forward to the eradication of malaria and not merely scaling down on the global burden,” the virologist said.
According to him, upgrading the vaccine to a “pan-malarial vaccine” is better and shorter because mosquirix is only a subunit, not a whole vaccine.
“This way, the antigenic units of other species of Plasmodium not captured in the present formula could be processed to enrich the formula for more effective immune response against all malaria-causing species and strains of Plasmodium,” he said.
He further said that based on the information released on the new vaccine’s clinical trials, which indicates a 77 per cent efficacy, it means that it is above the threshold of 75 per cent.
This, he said, implied that the product was well formulated with good prospects.
Chollom said that since the vaccine was highly recommended for children, there was need to recalibrate the formula to scale down on the number of shots needed to achieve maximum immune response.
“At the moment, children must take four shots of the vaccine, which is cumbersome and could create attrition and dropout as children are known to have phobia for injections,” he added.
Health
Natural Tips For Weak Erections
Erectile dysfunction, also known as impotence, is a condition where a man can’t achieve or maintain an erection during intercourse. One in every five men have the problem of weak erection from the age of 40 and above. This problem affects nearly 30 million men in the United States and can be caused by both physical and psychological factors. There are many medications on the market for erectile dysfunction (ED), but a lot of guys prefer the natural route. Fortunately, there are several creative ways to tackle this challenge with low cost, naturally simple effort.
- Exercise the body
Bodily exercise is key in improving the mans “mojo”. Exercise whether aerobic and strenuous one with weights boosts testosterone,- a key hormone for the “ other room”.
Kegels for instance, which is an exercise in form of squatting aren’t just for the ladies. Men can get in on the action! Doing Kegel exercises regularly will strengthen your pelvic floor and can improve the drive as well as sexual performance. The exercises are fairly simple and you can find instructions online or ask your doctor for details. The typical regimen is to tighten the muscles at the bottom of your pelvic area, hold for 3 seconds and then release. Do this 10-15 times, 3 times a day for tip-top sexual fitness.
Because arousal requires good blood flow, aerobic exercise is important to keep your cardiovascular system in shape. Maintaining a healthy weight can also be a key factor in reversing erectile dysfunction. Studies have shown that men with a waist measurement of 42 inches or higher have a 50% greater chance of experiencing erectile dysfunction.
- Limiting Alcohol
One drink might help loosen you up and put you in the mood, but too much alcohol can quickly dampen your spirits if you suffer from erectile dysfunction. Alcohol can dull the central nervous system and your sexual reflexes. The more you drink, the less your body will able to feel, respond and perform at its best. Plus, heavy use of alcohol over time can damage the liver which leads to increased estrogen production in men. Cutting back on your drinks can boost your enjoyment in the bedroom.
- Quitting Smoking
Smoking is bad for your heart health and contributes to vascular disease, which ultimately affects blood flow to important areas like the genitals. To get maximum blood flow in all the right places, you’ll need to quit smoking tobacco of any kind. If your partner is a non-smoker, quitting might make you more appealing in the bedroom. And if your partner is a smoker, you can team up together to quit.
- Ginseng
Ginseng has been called the “herbal Viagra” and several studies have revealed that taking 600-1000 milligrams, three times a day can be an effective treatment for erectile dysfunction. Make sure that you get “red ginseng” which is a steamed and dried version of the root. If you’re currently taking medication for ED or other conditions, check with your doctor before trying supplements so you can be sure there aren’t any negative drug interactions.
- Try Ginger and Garlic Mix
These herbal mixture is an old aphrodisiac used by ancient Egyptians and Greeks. The herbs boosts erectile function and stamina. For instance, garlic apart from being a natural antibiotic has phytonutrients that help clears the veins and arteries and improves blood flow to the male organic. It also helps to strengthen the heart, which is major driver in the sex act. Once the heart and the veins are in good shape, then interest and passion are ignited.
- Watermelon
Again, amino acids come to the rescue! The amino acid citrulline is found in heavy concentrations in watermelon and seems to enhance blood flow to the penis. One study reported that men who took a citrulline supplement showed a noticeable improvement in their erections and experienced greater satisfaction. At the very least, adding watermelon to your diet means you’ll be eating a little healthier.
By: Kevin Nengia
Health
WMA President Wants African Countries To Prioritise Their Health Sector
The newly elected President of the World Medical Association (WMA), Dr Osahon Enabulele, has stressed the need for Nigeria and other African countries to accord priority to their health sector to enable them compete globally.
He stated this on Sunday at the Benin Airport where he was received by his colleagues, friends and family members following his election as the president of the global medical association.
He also said that there was need for the government to understand the role of medical practitioners so as to avert incessant strikes in the country.
Enabulele also lamented that a Nigerian was becoming the president of the WMA for the first time since it was formed 74 years ago.
“It is amazing that for the most populous country in Africa this is the first time it has happened since 1947.
“It shows that a lot still needs to be done to influence that global space. So, I want to thank everybody who prayed for this and worked with me on this journey.
“I am excited, I am encouraged and determined more than ever before to commit myself to further contributions to influence the global space for the benefit of Africa and Nigeria.
“It is a very dazzling opportunity not only to us in Nigeria, but indeed to Africa, to tell the world that we are no less than those in other spaces.
“I think that is where the synergy has to come in and I want to, therefore, appreciate the felicitations of the federal government of Nigeria and of course the Edo State, and Delta State governments and traditional rulers, including the Sultan of Sokoto.”
Speaking on incessant strikes by medical doctors, he said: “It takes two to tango, solutions have always been proffered on how to stem the spate of industrial actions in the country’s health sector.
“What we seek to do is to get some reasonable understanding, particularly by the employers of labour, towards ensuring that those basic demands are not seen as extra-ordinary or as things that ordinarily.
“As stated by Hippocrates in his original constriction of the Hippocratic oath that they would do everything to ensure that there is uninterrupted service delivery in our various respective workplaces.
“So, it is for us to be able create that understanding that health is wealth, that health is productivity, that health is security and health is needed towards ensuring that human capital development is ensured.
“What we see across Africa and indeed in Nigeria, is that perhaps some of our political leaders are yet to understand the nexus and that is the education we have been doing over the years.
“Outside the country for instance, a lot of leaders see it as an issue even for political contests”, the WMA president said.
Trending
- Information Technology5 days ago
How to improve PC aim in Warzone
- Business4 days ago
Currency In Circulation Rises To N2.84trn – CBN
- Business4 days ago
Large Expenditure Responsible For Nigeria’s High Debt Service -Minister
- Business4 days ago
Bayelsa Seeks China’s Partnership To Boost Dev
- Business4 days ago
NCC Warns Against Linking NIN To Another Subscriber’s SIM
- Business4 days ago
FG Scraps DPR, PPPRA, PEF, Inaugurates New Agencies
- Business4 days ago
‘Policy Inconsistency, Bane Of Maritime Industry’
- Business4 days ago
#EndSARS: Insurance Firms Pay N9bn Claims On Deaths, Property