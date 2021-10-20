Sports
National Youth Games: Lagos, Sokoto To Face Off In Handball Final
Sokoto beat Team Niger 31-12 to set up a final date with Lagos in the male Handball event at the ongoing National Youth Games in Ilorin.
Sokoto showed class from the start of the match, and they maintained the tempo to finish the match with a 19 points gap.
Team Sokoto finished Group B standings with four points with 46 goals difference, winning their two matches.
Rivers came second, having won only one match; they defeated Team Ebonyi in the last group stage match 33-28 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Lagos beat their Rivers counterparts 28-16 to set up the final date with Sokoto.
Lagos finished top of Group A with four points with 10 goals difference, having won their two matches.
Niger came second with two points and one goal difference.
Sports
Ward Seven Emerges Winners Of Oyigbo Chairman’s Cup
The final match which played at Afam Secondary School field, in the area, at the weekend, witnessed a huge crowd and saw Ward seven beat hard fighting Ward two team 2-1 to lift the trophy.
While presenting the trophy to the winners Hon. Okechukwu, said the tournament was one of his achievements recorded by his administration.
The chairman who was represented by the vice chairman of the LGA, Hon. Oko Ngozi, expressed happiness over the successful tournament.
“It is joyful seeing the tournament put smile on the faces of youths” Hon. Okechukwu said.
Speaking at the event, Chief Emmanuel Nwaorgu ,Agu Na Echemba 1 of Umuwezu described the tournament as a symbol of Unity among youths in Oyigbo.
He noted that the idea of bringing the youths together through football by the chairman speaks volume of his intention to rebuild Oyigbo.
According to him, the chairman has rekindled the hope of the people in governance hence he should be given full support to succeed.
The Ex footballer use the forum to commend the governor of the State, Chief Nyesom Wike, as he transformed the State.
“ I commend the Chairman over his meaningful and human oriented projects carried out within the short period in office” Chief Nwaorgu said.
Also speaking the chairman of the organizing committee and Special Adviser to the chairman on youth and sports, Chamberlain Moses, said there is need to celebrate the chairman as he is fulfilling his electioneering campaign promises.
“The chairman during his campaign promised to organize Unity Cup for talent hunting and foster unity among the people of Oyigbo, now it has come to past” Moses said.
Also, the chief protocol officer to the chairman, Patrick Eweremadu said the chairman deserve commendation for using football to unity the youth.
Sports
Bane Community Holds Unity Walk, Fitness Exercise
The programme was part of activities lined up during the new year festivity celebrations in the community.
The colourful event saw massive participation including men, women, youths and children that came out for the exercise that took off from Bane to Kwawa and back to Bane.
Bane community is the home town of the famous environmental and human rights activist late Kenule Saro Wiwa.
The programme was sponsored by Mene- Senewo Ikpobari Dumletam, miinagbe the second, Mene Nyorzorgor in colloboration with Project Poetry Bash (PROPOBA) and Bane-Kenwigbara Historical society (Ban-Ken HS)
Speaking during the programme, the coordinator of the event, Mr Ipenu Barinua Clement explained the importance of the programme, saying that exercise helps to promote good living and healthy life
According to him, one of the reasons of the event was to promote unity and love among the people, adding that the crowd that participated in the programme was a clear testimony of unity and peaceful cohesion in the area.
Clement opined that the sporting event was also designed to enhance the general wellness and fitness of the people of Bane and promote brotherly love, peace and unity among them that will in turn propel development in the community
“We walk to exercise the body ,we walk to release the mind ,sports promote unity and with unity you can do everything such as developments .you can see the crowd ,sports is good to the body and it brings unity and togetherness among the people” Clement said.
Also speaking, the sponsor of the event , Mene Senewo Ikpo Bari Dumletam, thank the people of the community for coming out enmass to make the programme a colourful one.
He advised youths to abstain from any activities that will not promote the good name of the community and society.
“Avoid what will bring bad name to the family and community at large and continue to be good ambassadors of vanguard of peace, let our community continue to be peaceful” he stated.
In her reaction, one of the female participants ,Miss Friday MeebeeBari expressed gratitude to the organisers of the programme ,saying that the event always bring people home from all spectrum of the society to the community every year .
By: Amadi Akojubi
Sports
Eguavoen Blames Watford For Dennis’ AFCON Withdrawal
Super Eagles interim boss Austin Eguavoen has blamed Watford for the decision to remove Emmanuel Dennis from Nigeria’s 28-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Dennis was initially in Nigeria’s squad for the biggest African showpiece, starting on January 9 in Cameroon.
However, on Friday, he was replaced in the squad alongside Victor Osimhen, Leon Balogun and Abdullahi Shehu, a decision that angered many Nigerian fans.
While the reason for Osimhen, Balogun and Shehu’s withdrawal was revealed, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) did not provide the reason why Dennis was taken off the list.
However, before his removal, Watford manager Claudio Ranieri had claimed the club were looking to stop Dennis from going because his invitation came in late.
Eguavoen has now confirmed that it was Watford that did stop Dennis from going, even though the 24-year-old did his best to convince the club.
“We tried to reach out to the club, and the club is like, no, we will not allow Dennis to go, Eguavoen told newsmen.
“And Dennis also told me that his club had done everything humanely possible for him not to be at the AFCON.”
“I can’t force it. I reported the matter to the authority, they also tried.
“That was why we had to wait until about the last second before we pushed the button.”
“Dennis says he wants to come, but the club is threatening him, Eguavoen added.
Four replacements have now been called up for the quartet removed from the squad, and Eguavoen revealed they were all happy after receiving the call.
“I only found Onyekuru once, and he was happy about it. Initially, he’s been an integral part of this team, and I felt bad that some of them wouldn’t be around, but the decision has to be made.
