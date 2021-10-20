Gunmen Kill Two Monarchs In Imo

Barely two days after bandits attacked a busy and densely populated market in Sokoto and killed over 40 people, gunmen, yesterday afternoon, killed two traditional rulers in Imo State.

The South-East region of Nigeria has been experiencing high rate of insecurity, killings and other social maladies, which affect the growth and development of the region.

The Imo State Police Command confirmed the killing of two traditional rulers by gunmen in the Njaba local government area of the state, yesterday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mike Abattam, made the confirmation to newsmen in Owerri, the state capital.

Abattam, said: “Two traditional rulers were shot dead. They came and attacked them and ran away. I did not know if they died instantly there but they were confirmed that they were dead.

“I don’t have the names of these traditional rulers but when I get it I will let you.”

The incident was said to have happened at about 02:32pm, after the gunmen stormed a stakeholders’ meeting of the traditional rulers at the Njaba Local Council Headquarters at Nnenasa, killing the Obi 1 of Okwuodor autonomous community, Eze E. Anayochukwu Durueburuo; and Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebineowerre autonomous community.

The gunmen stormed the venue in their vehicles and motorcycles, shot indiscriminately and hit the two monarchs before driving away while other monarchs and their drivers struggled to escape with various degrees of injuries.

It was gathered that the attack was planned and the assailants came based on credible intelligence that their target victims were present at the meeting.

Sources said that: “These guys have been terrorising the communities and Njaba LGA; they came on target”.

But at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the gunmen “had issued notice long ago that they were coming to attack and that traditional rulers will also be affected.

“These guys have not hidden, so they are known by these community leaders. They come face to face and warn you. If you want to know what I am telling you, drive along between Njaba and Orlu town between 09:30pm and 11:30pm; you will see them moving freely in the night with their guns.

“Sometimes you see them by 8pm. They claim to be for the agitation, and that they want their territory. I worry that they even overpower these security agents. Something must be done about this”, the source said.

It would be recalled that the husband of the late director general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and later Minister of Information, Prof. Dora Akunyili, Dr. Chike Akunyili, and eight others were slaughtered in September at Nkpor, a suburb of the commercial city of Onitsha in Anambra State.

Their killers are yet to be identified and prosecuted by the security agencies.