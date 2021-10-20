Politics
Group Cautions Against Boycott Of Anambra Poll
The Global Initiatives for Anambra Needs (GIAN) a pressure group, has cautioned the electorate against boycott of the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship poll.
Mr Francis Okafor, Director of Publicity, GIAN, made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Awka.
Okafor urged the State Government to work with security agencies to ensure adequate security in the state before, during and after the election.
He appealed for calm and enabling environment for the people to come out in their numbers to vote during the election.
“We must make the electoral process credible, so that our state can know peace that supports development.
“Anyone who has the interest of the state at heart should resist any call to boycott the governorship election.
“Boycotting the election will amount to shooting oneself in the feet and such situation could create room for unchecked rigging of the election.
“All hands must be on deck. Our people should not only cast their votes for the candidate of their choice, but also wait behind and insist that the process goes on without corruption or disruption,” he said.
Okafor urged the electorate to resist vote buying and selling to ensure a successful and credible election.
“As a people,we must work against the new political trend of vote buying and selling.
“It is a minute trading that gives away our four years of freedom from various ills and vices. We must resist it, “ he said.
Okafor also urged residents not to be distracted by the gale of defections among politicians in the state.
“Most of the defection is about personal interest and materialism and not in the interest of the masses or the development of the state,” he said.
Eid-El-Maulud: Northern Govs Charge Muslims To Live In Love
The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el- Maulud, charging them to live in love.
The chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, felicitated with the Muslims and gave the charge in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, yesterday in Jos.
According to the statement, the special occasion marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, is a reminder of his teachings of love, forgiveness, peaceful coexistence and humility among others.
It further said that the failure of humanity to practice love is what has given rise to selfishness, violence, intolerance, religious bigotry, ethnic hatred, corruption, high crime rate and wickedness in the society .
PDP’ll Win 2023 Presidential Election -Diri
Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State is confident that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win the 2023 presidential election because “Nigerians are waiting for the party to take over” at the centre.
The governor also boasted that PDP governors are the best performing governors in the country.
A statement by his Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying that the opposition party is poised to win the 2023 presidential election.
Diri also advised party members to remain steadfast and united to ensure that the PDP returns to power in 2023.
Disagreements Over National Secretary Position Split South-East PDP
A crisis of confidence is brewing among leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party over the position of National Secretary which was zoned to the South- East.
It was gathered in Abuja, on Monday, that while some party leaders announced Senator Sam Anyanwu from Imo State, as the zonal consensus candidate, a party chieftain from Anambra State, Oke Omuo-Aroh, who is also contesting for the position, said claims of a consensus candidate was false.
Both Anyanwu and Omuo-Aroh were at the PDP National Secretariat to submit their expression of interest and nomination forms.
Anyanwu, who came in company of the South-East PDP zonal chairman, Ali Odefa, said he was elected as the consensus candidate by an overwhelming majority of party members in the zone.
He denied allegations that he was being imposed on the party by interests outside of the South East.
Anyanwu said, “I can never be imposed by anybody because I am a moving machine for the party.
“I have never lost an election in PDP even when it mattered most, I have always won in Imo State. In the South-East, Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Abia and Ebonyi, there is no leader that does not know who I am.
“I am a very humble person; I am very humane and of course a pure and true loyal party member that everybody wants to listen to. There is no problem in the South-East.
“I know even before my emergence as the National Secretary of the party, there are a lot of indications that there will be a tsunami in the next few weeks in Imo State.
“Those who are going to move out from the All Progressives Congress because of hearing my name as the National Secretary of the party. I think I will not disappoint.”
Asked if he was the choice of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, he said, “I was nominated by consensus by governors and leaders of the South East. Governor Wike is not from the South East and couldn’t have played a role in my emergence.”
However, Omuo-Aroh who spoke to reporters after submitting his forms, said claims of a consensus were untrue.
He explained that contrary to what was being peddled, the position was micro-zoned to Anambra State not Imo.
Omuo-Aroh said, “Some people are branding that there was a consensus candidate, this is the bane of the party in this South-East.
“A situation where the party in its wisdom zoned offices to the South-East, and nobody was privy to any arrangement order and that we heard that the office of the National Secretary has been zoned to Anambra and Auditor to Imo state.
“That was why I and CID (Maduagbum) and Osita Chidoka started consultations. Only for us to come to Enugu on Thursday, and the zonal chairman said that the governors will brief us.
“Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, introduced Governor Okezie Ikpazu and Ikpazu read from a script, and said that they changed their minds, they now put the Secretary to Imo state, and they have already had a candidate in the person of Anyanwu and they called somebody from Anambra as the auditor.
“So, on that basis, the people of Anambra totally reject that so-called arrangement.”
