Eid-el-Maulud: Buhari, Wike Reassure Muslims On Security, Preach Peace …Resist All Forces Of Disunity, PDP Tells Nigerians
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah, Nigerians of all faiths and the followers of Islam all over the world on the occasion of the Maulud-Un-Nabiyy, the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, Peace Be Upon Him.
This is as the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike also called on the Muslim community in the state to use the celebration of the Eid-el-Maulud, birth of Prophet Mohammed to advance the cause of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence.
Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urged Nigerians to resist all forces that seek to disunite them for selfish reasons.
In a message to mark the occasion, yesterday, Buhari said: “I am delighted to send greetings of peace, unity and goodwill to the Muslim Ummah, fellow citizens and Muslims all over the world as they observe and celebrate Eid-el-Maulud.”
A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu, said the president urged Muslims to strive for “forgiveness and closeness to the noble life and teachings of the Prophet (SAW) whose birthday is being marked on this blessed day. On this auspicious occasion, I wish you all the blessings of today.
“The president uses the occasion to give a snapshot of the increased activities the Armed Forces, Police Force, and intelligence agencies have embarked upon to effectively respond to the security challenges in the nation”.
He said that “the government fully expects and intends for these trends to continue, and calls on the media to address the tone, content, and standards of reporting into security and safety measures. Time has come to revise the prefixes ‘rising insecurity’ with ‘declining insecurity’.
“The President adds that increased cooperation and collaboration from the citizenry, coupled with reinvigorated, dynamic, and energised police, security and military leadership is helping the administration score more victories against terror, criminality, and economic sabotage. The reality of declining insecurity should replace the inaccurate narrative of rising insecurity in the country.
“While there is work to do, the men and women in uniform who are helping the nation to achieve this goal, desire our collective appreciation and encouragement to do even more. The whole country and its mass communications systems have a duty in this regard,” the president added.
Buhari appealed to road users to drive with care and avoid needless accidents.
Similarly, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike called on the Moslem community in the state to use the celebration of the Eid-el-Maulud, to advance the cause of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence.
In a statement signed by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, Kelvin Ebiri, the governor said that his administration would continue to promote religious tolerance amongst all residents of the state.
Wike advised the Moslem faithful to imbibe the virtues of love, peace, patience, communal living and honesty which were qualities of Prophet Mohammed, in their daily lives.
While wishing the Moslem community a wonderful Eid-el-Maulud celebration, the governor urged them to always pray for the government and people of the state.
Also, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo felicitated with Muslims in the state as the global community celebrates Eid-el-Maulud.
In a goodwill message in Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday, Banigo urged Muslims to exhibit honesty, humility, love, patience and tolerance at all times.
She said that under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike, Rivers State would continue to be hospitable to all residents, and urged them to continue to be peaceful while wishing them a happy Eid-el-Maulud.
Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, urged Nigerians to resist all forces that seek to disunite them for selfish reasons.
The party gave this advice in a statement to felicitate with Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud.
The major opposition party enjoined Nigerians to use the occasion as a solemn introspection and make commitment towards a rebirth in all areas of national life.
In the statement, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that Eid-el-Maulud, presents a providential occasion for our nation to put behind, all issues that caused disunity, disaffection, strife and despondency.
It said there was a need to move to a new beginning by embracing the virtues of love for one another, tolerance, mutual understanding and forgiveness, in line with the teaching of the Holy Prophet.
He said the PDP insisted that such is the only way to move the nation forward under the present circumstance.
“Our party urges Nigerians to resist all forces that seek to disunite them for selfish reasons and continue to work together, especially in their determination to and chart a new course for our dear nation on the platform of the PDP,” he said.
The PDP also called on Nigerians to use the occasion to make fervent supplication to God for divine intervention as well as show love by reaching out to one another, especially the less-privileged and victims of escalated acts of terrorism in our country.
The party also urged those behind the mindless killings and acts of terrorism in our country to have a rethink and retrace their steps, while charging those in authority to redouble their efforts in finding solutions to the challenges facing our nation at this critical time.
S’East Monarchs Give Buhari Conditions For Peace
Traditional rulers of the South-East states, under the platform of the South-East Council of Traditional Rulers, have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to release leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention into the hands of the Igbo traditional and religious leaders.
They also want the president to show sagacity, pragmatism, statesmanship and fatherliness by causing the IPOB to be de-proscribed as a terrorist organisation.
The traditional rulers made their demands in a statement issued and signed by the Chairman, Abia State Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Joseph N. Nwabeke; the Chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Obi Nnaemeka Achebe; the Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Amb. L.O.C. Agubuzu; and the Chairman, Imo State Traditional Rulers Council, Eze E.C. Okeke.
The monarchs also want Buhari to de-escalate the military presence in the South-East Zone as normalcy returns.
This is coming three days ahead to Kanu’s trial, tomorrow.
The statement partly read, “President Muhammadu Buhari, should show sagacity, pragmatism, statesmanship and fatherliness by causing the IPOB to be de-proscribed as a terrorist organisation.
“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to be released from detention into the hands of the Igbo traditional and religious leaders.
“Mr. President should also de-escalate the military presence in the South East Zone as normalcy returns.”
Presidency: Wait Till 2031, PANDEF Tells Northerners
Pan Niger Delta Forum PANDEF has called on Northerners to wait until 2031 before thinking of producing another President for the country.
Recall that several Northern groups and prominent leaders, especially from the North Central zone of the country have been clamouring to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
PANDEF, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, yesterday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, said the call was in the interest of national harmony and peace.
The statement reads in part: “The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) is advising and cautioning politicians from the North, seeking to run for the presidency, to wait till 2031, for the sake of national harmony and peace.
“Everyone has the right to take part in the governance of his/her country; to vote and be voted for. But, it’s equally fundamental to uphold the indispensable principles of fairness, equity, and justice. Noting that without these, there can be no overall peace and progress.
“PANDEF avers that it should be, therefore, unthinkable that the North should contemplate clutching onto the presidential seat, in 2023, at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s two tenures of eight years. Nature abhors injustice; the sun does not rise in the east and set in the east.
“We consider declarations, by some individuals and groups, now, suddenly opposing the extant practice of rotational zoning of political offices, particularly that of the Presidency, as unpatriotic and self-serving”.
Sun Awards: We’re Building For Present, Future Generations, Wike Insists …As Kalu, Dare Eulogise Gov
The Sun Man of the Year 2020 and Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has reiterated the reason driving the infrastructural development stride of his administration, saying that at the core of the effort was the desire to ensure that he bequeaths a legacy to the present and future generations.
This is as the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, commended Wike for the infrastructural revolution taking place in Rivers State, just as they said that governor’s statesmanship and apolitical posture were legendary.
The 2020 Sun Newspapers Award ceremony held at the Eko Hotel, Lagos, at the weekend.
Wike, who was represented the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, thanked The Sun Newspapers for the honour done to him.
Receiving the award on his behalf, Banigo said the Wike administration had continued to vigorously pursue the new Rivers State vision, touching on every aspect of the state for the present and future generations.
Banigo dedicated the award to God and the people of the state.
She said that since 2015, Wike has used the NEW Rivers Vision to transform the state.
The deputy governor was accompanied by the Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Edison Ehie, and some members of the State Executive Council and some LG council chairmen.
In her opening remarks, daughter of the Publisher of The Sun Newspapers, Neya Orji Kalu, urged the Sun Awards winners to remain consistent in their individual endeavours.
Neya, who represented her father, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, commended the awardees for being singled out among millions of Nigerians for the award, saying it was a great feat.
Noting that they deserved the award, she reminded them that “to whom much is given, much is expected”, and urged them to work together and live in peace for the progress of the country.
She regretted that the award could not hold last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic that ravaged the world and brought economic hardship to many countries of the world, including Nigeria.
Neya paid tribute to all the frontline workers in the fight to contain Coronavirus, even as she called on all to remember those that were lost to the pandemic as well as those that were lost to the senseless killings in Nigeria.
Presenting the award to the governor, the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the infrastructural revolution taking place in Rivers State.
“I have taken official and unguided tours of projects up to Opobo Town. It is quite amazing that Governor Wike is doing so much.
“I am a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the truth must be told that Governor Wike is doing well,” he said.
The senator also commended Wike for his courage to speak the truth to power in the country.
Kalu described Wike as “his good friend who has not allowed political differences to separate them.”
He added that Wike’s choice as The Sun Man of the Year was well-deserved.
Also speaking, the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, commended the Rivers State governor for his statesmanship and apolitical posture.
Dare recalled that Wike invited him, an APC member, to commission the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt.
The minister stated that such posture was very good for the political development of the nation.
He described the Real Madrid Football Academy as a model for education and youth development in Africa.
Speaking in similar tone, Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu, who got the Sports Personality of the Year award, dedicated it to Governor Godwin Obaseki, who was physically present to support and felicitate with him, saying he created an enabling environment for him to thrive and excel.
“I’m very grateful to Governor Godwin Obaseki for the opportunity he gave me to serve and if he didn’t entrust the sports sector to me, this would not have happened. He gave me the wings to fly, and I am very grateful to him for it. This is a reason for me to work harder and I do not take it for granted. For us in Edo, we do not complain, we only proffer solutions and that is why things are working well the way they are,” Shuaibu said.
The Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, while receiving the Exceptional Philanthropist of the Year award, urged the Federal Government to grant amnesty to the Yoruba separatist leader, Sunday Igboho; and leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
He said he believes in the unity of Nigeria and also believes that with dialogue, the issues that have given rise to insecurity in the country can be resolved.
Onyema said if amnesty could work in the case of Niger Delta militants, it could also be used for the separatist leaders.
The First Lady of Ondo State, Betty Akeredolu, who was given the Most Supportive First Lady award for her advocacy against breast cancer and the many projects she has embarked on to help women in the state, expressed her gratitude to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his support, and thanked The Sun for the award.
“Thank you for finding me worthy of this award among all the first ladies. What we do is a lot of work to make sure that we make this world a better place than we found it. This work is not just me alone; I have a team that spurred me on.
“For those that follow me in doing what I have done, I want to say thank you and to also appreciate my husband because without him giving me space, I don’t think I would be here. We have made sure that vulnerable women are taken care of in Ondo State even during Covid-19 and today we have an organisation that supports widows and anyone who wants to help us can go to the website and contribute,” she said.
In his response, The Sun Entrepreneur of the Year award winner, Nnamdi Ezeigbo, expressed gratitude to The Sun management for the recognition.
He said: “I feel so honoured. I thank The Sun leadership.”
He called on the government to pay attention to entrepreneurship, saying, “It is high time government paid attention to entrepreneurship because it is the bedrock of any society. Let us build a Commonwealth for our people.
Also, winner of the Investor of the Year award, Dr. Chris Igwe, said he was grateful and highly honoured to receive the award, and thanked The Sun management for the honour.
He said the award is evidence that nothing on earth can stop a man with the right mental attitude from reaching his height in life.
“I dedicate this award to the staff and management of Mainland Oil. I thank everyone that attended this event,” he said.
In his acceptance speech, The Sun Hospitality Icon of the Year, Chief Obi Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana, expressed gratitude to God for placing him where he stands today.
He dedicated the award to his late parents and his wife who has stood by him all through, his associates and well-wishers as well as his teeming fans.
“You can see the result of our hard work. This is just the beginning; we are going to do more,” he said.
Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who was the recipient of Political Icon of the Year, thanked The Sun for ensuring through its reportage that there is political stability in the country.
He dedicated the award to President Muhammadu Buhari.
