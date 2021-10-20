Politics
Buhari Not Averse To Igbo Presidency – Maduekwe
The Director-General, Nigeria Film Corporation, Dr Chidia Maduekwe, says President Muhammadu Buhari is not averse to the emergence of his successor from the South-East geopolitical zone.
Maduekwe said this during an interaction with newsmen in his Ohafia country home to mark his 68th birthday, which fell formally on October 15.
He said it was mischievous for people to describe Buhari as a hater of the people of the South-East, adding that the president’s political antecedent pointed to the contrary.
“It is not true that the president does not want a president of Igbo extraction, rather he is supportive of the cause.
According to him, there is no way Buhari will hate Igbo people and in 2003 he picked late Chuba Okadigbo, an eminent Igbo man, as his presidential running mate.
“In 2007, he also selected another prominent Igbo man, Chief Edwin Ume-Ezeoke, as his running mate.
“It is possible that either of these two Igbo personalities could have succeeded him, if Buhari was elected in 2003 or 2007,” he said.
Maduekwe further said that the South-East had received a fair share of the president’s political appointments and distribution of development projects in the country with many Igbo already appointed into strategic offices by the president.
He cited the appointment of Sen. Ifeanyi Ararume (Imo) as the Chairman, Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
He also mentioned Mr Ogbugo Ukoha (Abia) as the Executive Director, Distributions System, Storage and Retail Infrastructure in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.
He asked, “Why are we not celebrating these appointments of our people by the president and stop criticising him?
Maduekwe described the second Niger Bridge, which is nearing completion, as one of the multi-billion naira projects of the present administration.
Politics
Eid-El-Maulud: Northern Govs Charge Muslims To Live In Love
The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el- Maulud, charging them to live in love.
The chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, felicitated with the Muslims and gave the charge in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, yesterday in Jos.
According to the statement, the special occasion marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, is a reminder of his teachings of love, forgiveness, peaceful coexistence and humility among others.
It further said that the failure of humanity to practice love is what has given rise to selfishness, violence, intolerance, religious bigotry, ethnic hatred, corruption, high crime rate and wickedness in the society .
Politics
Group Cautions Against Boycott Of Anambra Poll
The Global Initiatives for Anambra Needs (GIAN) a pressure group, has cautioned the electorate against boycott of the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship poll.
Mr Francis Okafor, Director of Publicity, GIAN, made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Awka.
Okafor urged the State Government to work with security agencies to ensure adequate security in the state before, during and after the election.
He appealed for calm and enabling environment for the people to come out in their numbers to vote during the election.
“We must make the electoral process credible, so that our state can know peace that supports development.
“Anyone who has the interest of the state at heart should resist any call to boycott the governorship election.
“Boycotting the election will amount to shooting oneself in the feet and such situation could create room for unchecked rigging of the election.
“All hands must be on deck. Our people should not only cast their votes for the candidate of their choice, but also wait behind and insist that the process goes on without corruption or disruption,” he said.
Okafor urged the electorate to resist vote buying and selling to ensure a successful and credible election.
“As a people,we must work against the new political trend of vote buying and selling.
“It is a minute trading that gives away our four years of freedom from various ills and vices. We must resist it, “ he said.
Okafor also urged residents not to be distracted by the gale of defections among politicians in the state.
“Most of the defection is about personal interest and materialism and not in the interest of the masses or the development of the state,” he said.
Politics
PDP’ll Win 2023 Presidential Election -Diri
Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State is confident that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win the 2023 presidential election because “Nigerians are waiting for the party to take over” at the centre.
The governor also boasted that PDP governors are the best performing governors in the country.
A statement by his Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying that the opposition party is poised to win the 2023 presidential election.
Diri also advised party members to remain steadfast and united to ensure that the PDP returns to power in 2023.
