Buhari Not Averse To Igbo Presidency – Maduekwe

The Global Initiatives for Anambra Needs (GIAN) a pressure group, has cautioned the electorate against boycott of the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship poll.

Mr Francis Okafor, Director of Publicity, GIAN, made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Awka.

Okafor urged the State Government to work with security agencies to ensure adequate security in the state before, during and after the election.

He appealed for calm and enabling environment for the people to come out in their numbers to vote during the election.

“We must make the electoral process credible, so that our state can know peace that supports development.

“Anyone who has the interest of the state at heart should resist any call to boycott the governorship election.

“Boycotting the election will amount to shooting oneself in the feet and such situation could create room for unchecked rigging of the election.

“All hands must be on deck. Our people should not only cast their votes for the candidate of their choice, but also wait behind and insist that the process goes on without corruption or disruption,” he said.

Okafor urged the electorate to resist vote buying and selling to ensure a successful and credible election.

“As a people,we must work against the new political trend of vote buying and selling.

“It is a minute trading that gives away our four years of freedom from various ills and vices. We must resist it, “ he said.

Okafor also urged residents not to be distracted by the gale of defections among politicians in the state.

“Most of the defection is about personal interest and materialism and not in the interest of the masses or the development of the state,” he said.