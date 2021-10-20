Akawor Hails Nwanosike’s Giant Strides, Unveils Aluu Classroom Blocks

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State Chapter, Amb. Desmond Akawor has justified the re-election of Engr. Samuel Nwanosike as chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, saying that his performance within 100 days of his second term was startling and worthy of celebration.

Akawor, who was represented by his Deputy Chairman, Chief Chukwuemeka Aaron, made the justification while commissioning the 14-classroom blocks, security post and toilet facilities and eight classroom blocks, constructed by Nwanosike at State School 2, Omuigwe, Aluu, as part of the activities to celebrate his second tenure’s 100 days in office.

He said, “We came to commission a secretariat in Isiokpo, the local government headquarters, and on that day, Amb. Desmond Akawor is one of those who said my brother, you have done well, you deserve a second tenure. Chief Sergeant Awuse also said so. Our elder brother, O. C. J. Okocha, also confirmed it. And the good testimonies of those speeches that day are why we are here today.

“What we saw in Ikwerre Local Government Secretariat was something that you deserve second tenure. And the party said this man who has shown this development will do more, if given opportunity. And from what we are seeing here, you are trying to replicate what the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, is doing in the state”.

Aaron said that Nwanosike was honoured by the chiefs and people of Aluu due to his excellent performance in the community.

According to him, “You were honoured for all the things you did in Aluu. For all the chiefs and the Nyenwe Eli of Aluu to give you that title, Ekwu Eme 1 of Aluu, shows that they have appreciated you. And having appreciated you, what is expected of you is more work. Aluu people need more from you, Ikwerre people need more from you, the entire people here need more from you, and I believe that the way you have started, you will do more for this local government”.

He commended the Ikwerre Council chairman for his developmental strides across the 13 wards of Ikwerre LGA, saying that his commissioning of the projects within his second tenure’s 100 days in office was a testimony to the high leadership qualities of the chairman.

“Today, we are here, ably representing our state Chairman, Amb. Desmond Akawor, to also perform one of those things you told us the day we came to your local government that you did within your 100 days in office. I want to commend you.

“And we also want to say before now, it has never been so that in 100 days, you see a chairman of council doing series of projects.

“Ordinarily, having gotten your second tenure, some will say that it is time to enjoy, but because you are one man who has gone through the tutelage of the governor, you are doing well. The governor, since he started his second tenure, every day we are commissioning, and flagging off projects. And in Ikwerre Local Government, you are replicating what the governor is doing in the state. So go ahead, we are ready to commission projects in one community after another, in the 13 wards and 14 communities of the local government is commendable”, he said.

While speaking during the commissioning, the Chairman of Ikwerre LGA, Engr. Samuel Nwanosike described the opportunity given to him and his team to serve Ikwerre people as a privilege.

According to him, “For me, the opportunity we have gotten to serve our people is a privilege. I tell my team that we are not the best in Ikwerre Local Government. Maybe, you don’t understand, Ikwerre Local Government has produced great men and women”.

Nwanosike said that they were performing greatly because they belong to PDP, adding that PDP members always deliver on their manifestos when elected into office.

He expressed his heartfelt joy to Aluu people for conferring on him a chieftaincy title, while dedicating the title to Governor Nyesom Wike for mentoring him.

“What the people of Aluu have done today has sent very strong message to my spirit man and to my community and my immediate family. It shows clearly the saying in the Bible; silver and gold I do not have, what I have I will appreciate you for what you have done for our people”, Nwanosike stated.

He reiterated his call on Wike to contest as Nigeria’s President, saying that Nigerians need him to replicate what he was doing in Rivers State across the country.

“If you go to the North-East today, it is Nyesom Wike they are calling on. If you go to the South-West, it is Nyesom Wike they are calling on. If you go to the Middle Belt, it is Nyesom Wike they are calling on. If you go to the South-South, it is Nyesom Wike they are calling on. If you go to the South-East, they are calling on Nyesom Wike. Why? Because the star of the Lord is on his head”, Nwanosike said.

He commended the Rivers State governor for taking the Value Added Tax (VAT) issue to the Supreme Court for interpretation, signing the Real Madrid Football Academy contract and construction of 10 flyovers in two years.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Aluu Community, the Councillor representing Ward 13 at Ikwerre Legislative Assembly, Hon Emeka Wali, said that the people of Aluu were grateful to Nwanosike for taking their community as his own, adding that they would do everything possible to reciprocate the gesture.

Highlights of the event were conferment of Eze Okwu Eme 1 of Aluu on Nwanosike by the Aluu Council of Chiefs, and the defection of an All Progressives Congress (APC) heavyweight in Ward 13, Elder Samuel Wachukwu, to PDP.

The commissioning ceremony attracted most executive members of Rivers State PDP; the former Vice Chancellor of the then Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt, Prof Simeon Achinewhu; former Rivers State PDP Deputy Chairman, Sir Obiandu Owhochukwu; members of Ikwerre Legislative Assembly; members of Ikwerre Executive Arm; PDP stakeholders and leaders of Ikwerre LGA, amongst others.

By: Nelson Chukwudi