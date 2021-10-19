How to improve PC aim in Warzone

When playing a multiplayer game, accuracy and speed are crucial, especially if you are playing a ranked match. Read on.

Whether you are a Warzone veteran or a fresh-faced recruit who badly wants to improve his KDA, we have tips that might be useful for you. The Battle Royale is incredibly competitive, and even the best players may struggle to win. While picking loadouts and meta weapons may help in the department of damage, they will not prove to be helpful if you do not level up the play’s other aspects.

An area that is important to the performance of any FPD player is their ability to break into targets with the deadliest precision. Whether you are a dedicated console enthusiast or a stalwart PC player, you will want to upgrade your win rate in Warzone. So, let us help you with all the tips to improve your aims.

Reduce the sensitivity of your mouse

Warzone has a very fast-paced nature. You may feel tempted to play with higher sensitivity as you will zap onto other players within seconds. But, playing with higher sensitivities can make you more frustrated when it comes to landing those vital bodies and headshots.

According to the Warzone Hacks, try to lower your sensitivity value to a degree where you can knock off targets without overshooting. Switching to low controller/mouse sensitivity enables you to be a lot more accurate with shots. You can take down your foes with oodles of lease.

Lower the mouse’s DPI

When it comes to managing the Warzone sensitivity, PC users have more control as they can lessen the DPI (dots per inch) linearly. If the mouse has no dedicated settings application, you can go ahead with DPI configuration via the Window Settings’ Devices panel. After identifying the DPI settings of the mouse, adjust it to a lower value.

Pro FPS players configure a value of 800 DPI for their mouse and play with lesser sensitivity in-game. Pro players may use these settings, but that does not mean you have to copy them. Experiment with the DPI values and stick to the one that suits you perfectly. If lower sensitivities are troubling you, then try to lower the current settings gradually.

Aim at the height of the head

One lethal tool of Warzone is the headshot multiplier. It helps to kill quicker too. As an outcome, try to keep the gum targeted roughly where the head of the target is. Anybody reading this blog who has played Rainbow Six Siege, PUBG, Valorant, or CS GO will understand how valid this suggestion is.

Remember that the top FPS players stay ahead because they combine their fantastic knowledge and excellent aim in the game. These two things give them aimbot-like reflexes. Thus, use this technique so that you can take down your foes before they get time to react.

Download aim trainer

If you play Warzone on your PC, then the option of aim trainer will be available to you. This aim training software improves your aim significantly, but you have to maintain your patience levels high. Before you drop into Verdansk, warm up a little and take down the AI targets.

Use Correct Sight

Warzone features a wide array of optics for every gun. Hence, selecting the one for a task could be a challenge. Remember, there are just a handful of them that can be used. Some sights fall short because of high magnification, vision-impairing bulk, and lengthy ADS time. Thus, we recommend kitting the gun with blue-dot Holo Sight or VLK optic. Both these sights will offer you the most transparent image when taking the head or chest shots.

Do not have tunnel vision

While holding the angles can be advantageous, it can also cause a quick death if you are careless. Watching a map’s single side or screen may feel tempting, especially if you have spotted something in peripheral vision. However, if you found nothing even after scouting the location for movements, we suggest checking the surroundings.

Conclusion

When aiming in Warzone from the PC, keep the chair’s height relative to the desk’s height. A lower or higher height will disturb your arm, and your aim may also suffer because of that. So, warm up before a match so that you can aim better.