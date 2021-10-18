Troops Deactivate 51 Illegal Refineries, Arrest 23 Oil Thieves – DHQ

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has expressed optimism that ‘Operation Still Waters’ would help in checking sea piracy, crude oil theft, kidnapping and other criminal activities on the waterways in the Niger Delta.

Diri also called on Nigerians to jettison religious and ethnic differences and join forces with the Federal Government and security agencies to fight insecurity in the country.

The governor made the plea at the formal flag-off ceremony of “Operation Still Waters” at the Forward Operational Base, 16th Brigade of the Nigerian Army at Ogbia town, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state, recently.

Describing the military as the bastion of security and a unifying factor in the country, Diri said the sacrifices being made by military personnel to keep Nigeria united are worthy of appreciation and encouragement.

This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media, Deputy Governor’s Office, Doubara Atasi.

Represented by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor applauded officers and men of the military for their gallant efforts in checking violence and criminality in the country, in spite of the operational challenges facing them.

Diri charged the military to exhibit a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties in order to guard against human rights abuses.

The governor also called on the youths to toe the path of peace and refrain from all forms of criminality, noting that the ‘Operation Still Waters’ would not spare anyone who is culpable of crime.

He cautioned the youths against illegal refining of crude oil, sea piracy, kidnapping, pipeline vandalism, cultism and other social vices.

“Our service men have fought on our behalf at the risk of their lives and families.

“We believe that the state government and the security agencies have been responding appropriately to any crimes reported. We want to commend you for what you are doing in the state, for bringing justice to the criminals and the criminals to justice.

“We want to use this opportunity to encourage our youths to toe the path of peace. We call on our youths to abandon the path of pipeline vandalization, crude oil theft, illegal refining and cultism. We are appealing to them to abandon those unproductive lifestyles.

“We believe that this exercise will not and should not spare anybody who have made themselves available for such activities which are inimical to society”, Diri said.

Earlier in his address, the Brigade 16 Commander, Brigadier General OluwarotimiAwolo, said the military exercise was in line with the directives of the Chief of Army Staff to wipe out sea piracy, kidnapping, pipeline destruction among other vices in the Niger Delta.

Awolo disclosed that the exercise was also intended to build a robust civil-military cooperation and synergy, with medical outreaches to be carried out in selected communities in the operational area.

He assured Bayelsans of the military’s commitment to rid the state of criminals in a professional manner, and solicited the support of the government and people of the state towards achieving that.

By: Chinedu Wosu