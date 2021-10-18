Three Die On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, As Customs, Smugglers Clash In Ogun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State has confirmed that three persons lost their lives in a lonely accident around Four Square Gate on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at the weekend.

The Ogun Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar, told newsmen in the Ota area of the state that the accident happened at 6.50am.

Umar explained that the crash involved three males and a Mitsubishi Canter with number plate LAR 116XN.

He blamed the accident on excess speeding, which caused the vehicle to lose control and skidded into bush, leading to the death of all the males in the vehicle.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara,” he said.

The sector commander described the crash as avoidable, advising motorists to avoid excessive speed and dangerous driving, and also to obey traffic rules and regulations.

Umar commiserated with the family of the victims and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He also enjoined them to contact the FRSC Command in Ogunmakin KM27, for details of the crash and reclaim the property of the victims recovered from the scene of the accident.

Meanwhile, scores of travellers were stranded for hours last Saturday in a traffic gridlock on the Abeokuta-Siun-Sagamu Expressway, Ogun State during a clash between officials of the Nigeria Customs Service and some suspected smugglers.

The travellers were stranded at Kobape junction via Abeokuta, in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The Tide learnt that the customs officials attached to the NCS Federal Operating Unit Zone ‘A’ Lagos, were on the trail of the suspected smugglers trafficking foreign parboiled rice.

The operatives reportedly seized some of the smugglers’ cars loaded with bags of rice.

This action reportedly prompted the smugglers to mobilise themselves leading to a gun duel between them and the customs men.

It was gathered that the gun duel forced motorists on both sides of the expressway to park their vehicles and waited for over two hours until a contingent of security agencies comprising the army, police and Amotekun came around to disperse the smugglers.