Politics
Nwanosike Signs Four By-Laws
The Executive Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike has signed four bills into by-laws.
While signing the bills at the Ikwerre Council Chamber, Isiokpo, which were passed by members of the Ikwerre Legislative Assembly, Nwanosike described them as very significant to Ikwerre people.
According to him, “Just hundred days in office plus, we are here today signing into law four bylaws. It is a feat that is worth commending”.
“I want to thank the leadership of the 9th Assembly to continue flying the flag of legislative activities in Ikwerre Local Government.
“So, I want to assure them that the executive arm will continue to collaborate with them to make sure activities of government at the third tier level is done to provide dividends of democracy for the people of Ikwerre Local Government.
The Ikwerre chairman stated that the defaulters of the by-laws would be punished accordingly.
“As a government we will do everything within our power to make that the laws are properly executed”, he added.
He commended members of the Legislative Assembly for doing their best to serve the people of the Ikwerre LGA.
In his speech, the Leader of the lkwerre Legislative Assembly, Hon. Nwobuisi Chikwe-Tasie, said that the by-laws would be monitored and defaulters made to face the law.
The bills signed into by-laws were the Internal Control and Regulation of Sanitation Activities in Ikwerre Local Government Area as well as the Recovery of Possession and Protection of Premises and Other Matters Connected Therewith in Ikwerre Local Government Area.
Others were the Regulation and Control of Sawing of Premature Trees for Timber in Ikwerre Local Government Area and the Regulation and Control Operation of Motorcycles/Tricycles in Ikwerre Local Government Area.
Politics
Convention: We’ll Resolve Issues Arising From State Congresses -PDP
Spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan has assured party faithful that crises arising from Saturday’s state congresses would be resolved before the October 31 national convention of the party.
It would be recalled that the congresses recorded varying degree of successes across the country.
While Plateau and Ebonyi states’ chapters conducted peaceful and successful congresses, the story was different in Osun as two factions held parallel congresses.
In Lagos State, the exercise was cancelled amidst allegations of shady deals.
All these have led to fears of possible tension in affected state chapters ahead of the convention.
Ologbondiyan said the party has already initiated moves to put things right before the convention.
“It is true that some issues arose from the congresses we conducted yesterday (Saturday) but I can assure our teeming members and well-meaning Nigerians that we will do all it takes to resolve these issues.
“PDP is different from other political parties because we are first and foremost, members of one political family. Already, the leadership of the party is looking at the issues and we have initiated steps to address all of them.
“We are coming to the convention as one united body desirous of putting in place structures that will assist us in ousting the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power come 2023,” he said.
Politics
CUPP Cautions NASS On Party Primaries
The Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP) has said that direct or indirect primaries should be left at the discretion of the leadership of political parties.
A statement on Wednesday by CUPP’s National Secretary, Chief Peter Ameh, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should not use its majority in the National Assembly to manipulate the Constitution in its favour and force its decision down the throat of other parties.
Ameh added that “this authoritarian will of APC majority is not good for our democracy.”
He further stated, “Why should the method of selecting/electing political party representatives be forced down their throat? It is totally absurd and uncalled for.
“This direct primaries is a direct assault on parties to freely determine the most suitable means of conducting its internal affairs.
“This is interference in the affairs of the parties by taking away the right of party organs to make decisions for the smooth running of party activities. What party ‘A’ wants is different from party ‘B’.
“APC is using it’s majority in the National Assembly to manipulate the constitution in their favour and force the decision of APC down the throat of other parties, this authoritarian will of APC majority is not good for our democracy.
“They can’t dictate for political parties their means of party nomination. Do they give political parties grant? No!, So they should allow political parties to look for the most cost effective ways to manage internal issues as it relates to the conduct of party primaries.
The CUPP scribe urged them to use their legislative powers “to approve ‘Option A4’ as the means of voting in an election, if truly they want things to work in Nigeria.” .
“As for the approval of electronic transmission of election results, we should not applaud the Senate for doing the right thing after so much public outcry, this is why I have insisted that only mass action from citizens can give our democratic process needed growth..
“Citizens must continue to engage the process to protect our democracy or else those elected to serve their interest will remain self serving senators..
“The hallubaloo over the amendment of Section 53 to give INEC the rights to determine the rightful mode for the transmission of election results was expected but unnecessary because if not that the senators were to be clouded by their own need for self-preservation, this wouldn’t have dragged for so long..
“It was wrong to have reduced the independence of the commission to that of consultation commission when the former amendment required that the commission seek approval from NCC before applying technology that will aid the improvement of our elections.”
Politics
State Congress: Kano Announces Drug Test For APC Contestants
The Kano State Government, has announced that all contestants vying for positions in the All Progressive Congress (APC)’s executive council position must undergo a mandatory drug test.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammad Garba, on Wednesday in Kano.
According to Garba, interested persons should report to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state for the screening.
“The directive is part of government’s policy to rid Kano of illicit substances,” he said.
He warned that no contestant would be screened without undergoing the mandatory drug test ahead of the October 16 state congress of the ruling party.
“Similar tests were carried out for contestants into local government election, as well as political appointees including members of the state executive council before offering them a portfolio,” Garba said.
He further noted that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje mandated the state office of the NDLEA to ensure thorough conduct of the tests.
The commissioner reaffirmed Ganduje’s commitment to riddle drug abuse among political leaders.
“The government will not hesitate to issue necessary disciplinary measures against anyone found with the trace of illicit substances, including a compulsory recommendation for rehabilitation,” the commissioner said.
