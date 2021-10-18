Rivers
KAGOTE Applauds LG Chairmen For Good Governance
The leadership of the foremost socio- cultural organisation in Ogoni ethnic nationality, KAGOTE, has expressed satisfaction over the performances of the chairmen of the four Ogoni Local Government Areas of Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme, within their first 100 days in office.
President of KAGOTE, Rt Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah, who led the executive of the body on a felicitation visit to the chairmen of Tai and Eleme LGAs at the weekend, said they were impressed with the efforts of the new crop of local government chairmen in building public trust in governance through their people-oriented policies.
Speaking at Saakpenwa, headquarters of Tai LGA, Rt Hon. Deeyah said KAGOTE was poised to collaborate with the leadership of the Tai LGA to promote peace and good governance in the LGA.
Similarly, at Eleme LGA, the KAGOTE president lauded the efforts of the Eleme LGA Chairman in providing security and utility services such as electricity for the people.
Describing Eleme as the hub of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, he called on the multinational companies and other corporate institutions operating in Eleme to respond to their corporate social responsibilities to the people.
In their responses, the chairmen of Tai and Eleme LGAs , Hon Friday Nbakpone and Hon Obarillomate Ollor, respectively, commended the KAGOTE leadership for the visit and solicited the advice of the body to promote good governance at the grassroots.
The two council chairmen also assured that they would continue to embark on projects and programmes that impact positively on the lives of the people.
The chairmen pointed out that security, provision of utility services and infrastructure, fostering of peace and unity among the people would be their development priorities.
By: Taneh Beemene
Rivers
NMA Calls For Strong Health System
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the State has called for strong health system in the country despite the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic.
The State Chairman of NMA, Prof. Chizindu Alikor made the call during a press briefing in Port Harcourt to mark this year’s Physicians Week.
Alikor commended the state Governor for the giant infrastructural strides in the health sector and urged the Federal Government to increase the manpower in the sector.
The Tide reports that the theme for this year’s Physicians Week was ‘Nigeria in the Covid-19 Era: Strengthening Health System For National Security and Prosperity’.
Rivers
Rotary Wants Guidance, Counselling In School Curriculum
Rotary International District 9141 wants Guidance and Counselling to be included in school curriculum.
This desire of Rotary International was conveyed by the District 9141’s public image maker Kelechi Ekezie when the District visited the Boys Secondary School, Elelenwo.
The visit was part of activities to carry out its Basic Education and Literacy/Career Counselling project.
While counselling the Senior Secondary School boys on career choice, Mr. Ekezie said if the students lacked knowledge, they could not choose career they would pursue after their secondary education.
“There is need to introduce classroom Guidance and Counselling as early as possible so as to prevent social vices among youths.
“Educational reforms which include Guidance and Counselling as a subject to be taught and examined have the potentials for promoting effective learning in schools and help the children make a great career choice”, she said.
On his part, President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Skywaves, Felix Adejori said Rotary International would continue to improve basic education in host communities with its capacity projects.
He said the teachers and students of the school would greatly benefit from the over 100 text books, writing materials and book shelves donated by the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Skywaves to the school library.
The Principal of Community Boys Secondary Sschool, Dr Glory Pepple, commended the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Skywaves for the donation.
She said the books would improve their knowledge in various topics not treated in classroms.
Dr Pepple called for donation of more seats for students in the school.
Rivers
LG Builds Capacity Of Legislators
The Degema Local Government Council has organised a three-day capacity building workshop for members of its Legislative Assembly.
The workshop, organised in collaboration with Drezzer Nigeria with the theme; ‘High Impact Legislation: Catalyst for Development,’ held at the Krisdera Hotels, Omoku, is aimed at equipping the councillors with the legislative skills to effectively carry-out their functions.
Declaring the workshop open, the Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Mr. Michael John Williams, stated that the retreat was necessary, as it would afford them the opportunity to acquire the requisite knowledge, needed to be outstanding amongst their peers.
He urged them to concentrate and take the training sessions seriously, in order to gain knowledge and improve their capacity, which they will in turn translate in making good by-laws to better the lot of their people in the LGA.
The Council boss thanked the councillors for their support and cooperation to his administration, noting that the collaboration between the Executive and Legislative arms was yielding positive results, adding that; “by the grace of God, we are changing the narratives.”
Speaking on the topic; Legislative–Executive Collaboration Techniques, Dr. Emeka Amadi; a resource person at the workshop, emphasised the need for effective collaboration between the two arms of government, adding that collaboration is the panacea for Legislative-Executive frictions.
He identified some factors responsible for the frequent frictions between the two arms to include; lack of respect, ignorance, over-bloated expectations, societal pressures from constituents, mischief makers, amongst others.
Dr. Amadi commended the Council chairman, who attended the workshop alongside the councillors, for his uncommon humility.
He noted that his group had been organising this workshop for several years, but no Council Chairman had ever come along with his councillors and sat through the training sessions.
“We have never had this kind of workshop, where a chairman will come and sit down, learn and even contribute,” Amadi noted.
He thanked the Council chairman for being an exemplary leader, imploring him to continue to be a model to others.
On his part, Leader of the Degema Legislative Assembly, Barr. Johnson Eugene Johnson, maintained that the Assembly enjoyed Legislative–Executive collaboration under the Council’s chairman.
He thanked the chairman for being a good leader, friend, father and partner to the legislators, assuring that they would continue to support his administration to record more feats.
