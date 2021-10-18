Business
Inflation Rate Falls To 16.63% – NBS
The rate of inflation in Nigeria has declined for the sixth consecutive month to 16.63 per cent in September, which is its lowest level since January this year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.
The Bureau, in its Consumer Price Index released on Friday, said the inflation rate fell by 0.38 per cent from 17.01 per cent in August.
The drop in headline inflation began in April when it fell to18.12 per cent from 18.17 per cent in March.
According to NBC, the urban inflation rate increased by 17.19 per cent (year-on-year) in September 2021 from 17.59 per cent recorded in August 2021, while the rural inflation rate increased by 16.08 per cent in September 2021 from 16.45 per cent in August 2021.
It said farm produce such as bread, cereals, cocoa, meat, coffee, tea and cocoa drove food inflation, fell to 19.57 per cent in September from 20.30 percent in August.
Other items that led to the rise in the composite food index in September included oils and fats, yam and other tubers, fish, potatoes, milk, cheese and egg.
“On month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.26 per cent in September 2021, up by 0.20 per cent points from 1.06 per cent recorded in August 2021”, the NBS stated.
The Statistician-General of the Federation, Simon Harry, said the fall in the inflation rate signalled an improvement in government performance and more favourable economic conditions.
“The inflation rate in Nigeria has maintained a consecutive decline in year-on-year for a period of six consecutive months, starting from March 2021 to August 2021”, he said.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
5G Now At 97% Completion, As NCC Moves To Auction Spectrum
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that the plan for deployment of Fifth Generation technology in the country has gotten to 97 per cent.
Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, disclosed this at the annual African Tech Alliance Forum with the theme ‘Embracing changes and digital transformation in the new normal’.
According to a statement titled ‘NCC update on plans for 5G deployment’ issued by the NCC’s Deputy Manager, Public Affairs, Kunle Azeez, the commission stated that some spectrum would be auctioned.
“Already, we are set for the auction of some spectrum slots in the 3.5GHz band. The other day, I was at the National Assembly, I informed the Senate that we were 95 per cent ready for 5G.
“Today as we speak, I am delighted to tell you that we are already at 97 per cent completion.
“The committee set up to auction the spectrum has already developed an information memorandum which is already published for inputs and comments from all industry stakeholders.
“Prior to this, a 5G deployment plan was developed and we have since secured the Federal Government’s approval”, the commission stated.
The commission also explained that because of the Covid-19 pandemic, almost every means of communication became virtual, which led to an increase in network connectivity requirements as a result of unprecedented upsurge in internet traffic.
Danbatta added that even though the network infrastructure in the nation demonstrated some capacity to contain the surge in internet traffic, a lot of work was being done by the commission to boost network capacity, sensitise the public and ensure accessibility to affordable connectivity.
“Emerging technologies such as 5G, which NCC is driving aggressively in Nigeria, Internet of Things; Cloud Computing; Quantum Computing Augmented/Virtual Reality, and similar emerging technologies are playing a critical role in improving remote communication over the internet with great user experience.
“The NCC is committed to promoting this inevitable change and enhancing user experience through effective regulation of the telecoms sector”, he stated.
Business
Nigeria’s Debt-To-GDP Ratio To Hit 42% By 2026 – IMF
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that Nigeria’s Gross Debt-to-Gross Domestic Product ratio will rise from 35.7 per cent in 2021 to 42 per cent by 2026.
The IMF stated this in its October 2021 Fiscal Monitor Report published on its website.
It said the country’s gross debt-to-GDP ratio would increase from 35.7 per cent in 2021 to 36.9 per cent in 2022, 37.7 per cent in 2023, 39.1 per cent in 2024 and 40.6 per cent in 2025.
According to the report, the gross debt includes overdrafts from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and liabilities of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).
It added that the general government’s revenue-to-GDP ratio would decrease from 7.2 per cent in 2021 to 6.5 per cent in 2026, while the general government expenditure-to-GDP ratio would decrease from 13.3 per cent in 2021 to 12.6 per cent in 2026.
The global financial institution said that the general government net debt-to-GDP ratio would increase from 35.3 per cent in 2021 to 41.8 per cent in 2026.
“The overdrafts and government deposits at the Central Bank of Nigeria almost cancel each other out, and the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria debt is roughly halved,” it added.
The report said for low-income developing countries like Nigeria, average gross debt in 2021 would likely remain stable at almost 50 per cent in 2020, while debt vulnerabilities “are expected to be high.
Business
Crypto Currency: Investors Lament Irregularities, System Failure
Online digital currency investors otherwise known as Crypto market investors, are currently lamenting over some irregularities and system failure in the scheme.
Some of the investors who spoke to The Tide on the recent events in the market, blamed the management of the company, the Leverage Hub Consulting, which provided the platform on which they do business, for their misfortune.
They specifically blamed the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Revelation Ohio, for not living up to expectations, particularly in properly guiding his clients on proper stable investment platform in the crypto space.
Lamenting over some losses he incurred, one of the investors, Ndubuisi Amadi, said he has lost good sum on two investment platforms introduced by Mr Ohio.
According to Amadi, the two platforms which he called the Mining City, suddenly disappeared like a Ponzi scheme and made him to lose so much money.
“I am not happy that the two investment that was introduced by the Leverage Hub, have made me to lose my hard-earned money, just after one month they were introduced to us with persuasion that they are good schemes.
“This was also similar to the Leverage Hub plan where we were told to invest for five years, but all of a sudden, everything collapsed, and it was difficult to get the refund, which was allegedly switched to the Zuga coin.
“In fact, I have lost confidence in Leverage Hub, because I am no longer seeing sincerity in the system, which I thought will continue to be the hallmark”, he said.
Another investor, Kelvin Walson, also decried continuous delay experienced in one of the top schemes, the Cash Fx of the Leverage Hub.
According to Walson, getting withdrawals from the system in recent times has become a challenge to those that have invested in the platform, with no time frame given.
“As I speak now, many of us in the platform no longer understand what is going on, whether the system is gradually crashing or what, I do not understand, and all the explanations given to us are not working still.
“I am just surprised how the Mining City crashed, and our investment lost, and the man directing us has not said anything about that”, Walson lamented.
Meanwhile, the state of affairs in the Leverage Hub appears to be uneasy with investors in the company, many of whom now seek a refund of their investment money from the company.
A visit to the company’s office revealed that many investors are tired of the system, as they seek not to continue in a business they can no longer have confidence in.
However, efforts to get the reactions of the management of the Leverage Hub Consulting have not succeeded as at the time of going to Press as the phone number of the company’s Managing Director, Revelation Ohio, was switched off.
By: Corlins Walter
