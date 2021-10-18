Oil & Energy
Gov Sule Makes Case For Nation’s Gas Reserves
Nasarawa state Governor Abdullahi Sule said last Thursday that the country’s major challenges and problems could be resolved with its gas reserves.
Sule said this in Abuja at the 6th Triennial Branch Delegates Conference/Award of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), under the theme: “Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) – Prospects for the Nigerian oil and gas industry”.
The governor said Nigeria was a gas country with oil, going by the volume of her gas reserves.
“When I was working for an oil and gas company in the past, we used to categorise Nigeria as among the various nations of oil and gas, we used to see Nigeria as a gas country with oil.
“With over 200 trillion standard cubic feet of gas that we have, Nigeria is indeed a gas country. And for those who understand the industry, if we develop the gas alone, even without the 40 million barrels of oil we have, the gas will be enough to sustain Nigeria.
“All the problems about power, fertiliser, the challenges we have in agriculture will be resolved easily with the gas reserve that we have.
“I want PENGASSAN to promote gas because a lot of countries survived with gas; it’s gas that made Qatar what it is today, not oil.
“So, this is the opportunity we have that we must develop, if we have to survive as a nation,” Sule said.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Sarki Auwalu, (DPR), who was the chief host of the conference, said the focus on the PIA was to highlight the importance of the law to the oil and gas sector.
Auwalu also said that PIA would overhaul the oil and gas industry and eventually set the country on the path of greatness.
“The theme of this conference is a further testament to the critical role played by the constructive unionism in national development, the petroleum industry in particular.
“You will agree with me that President Muhammadu Buhari achieved a monumental feat in advancing the Nigeria oil and gas industry.
“This was enabled through the signing of the PIB into an Act and this took us 20 years to achieve this legacy; president Buhari deserves an applause.
“In spite of the fact that we are going to net-zero, I believe that the PIA has a focus on the future and we will see how that future will be guaranteed with respect to environmental consciousness.
“I believe that the PIA will guarantee the future of our children and grand children,” Auwalu said.
He called for closer collaboration between PENGASSAN and the DPR, especially as it concerned the implementation of the PIA, for the oil and gas industry to continue to thrive.
President of PENGASSAN, Mr Festus Osifo regretted that the PIB was signed into law by President Buhari with some errors, but noted that it could be subjected to amendments for some of the errors to be removed.
“The only snag we have today is that we channel our energy into production of crude oil reserve; if we continue the way we are today, that is 2 million barrels per day and about 37 million barrels reserve, it will take us years to move forward.
“We should be thinking of how to fast track to ensure that the 2 million production is moved to 3 or 4 million barrels.
“If we don’t do that quickly, we are going to be caught in the trap of energy transition or fall into the web of what happened to our coal. Today, coal is trapped in the ground and nobody is interested”, he said.
NCDMB, Partners To Complete Four Key Gas Projects In Q4
Four major projects being developed by investors in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) would be completed before the end of 2021, the Executive Secretary NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote has disclosed.
The projects include the Rungas facility in Polaku, Bayelsa State that would manufacture 400,000 units of Composite LPG Cylinders per annum and BUNORR production plant in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which would produce 48,000 litres of base oil per day.
The other two projects include NEDO Gas’ 80 million standard cubic feet per day gas processing facility upgrade and expansion, plus 300 million standard cubic feet per day KGG manifold in Delta State, and DUPORT Midstream Ltd’s Energy Park, which comprises 2,500 barrels of crude oil per day modular refinery, 40 million standard cubic feet per day gas processing plant and 2 megawatts power plant.
The Executive Secretary spoke on Thursday in Abuja at the one-day workshop on the “NCDMB Roadmap, A Catalyst for the Industrialisation of Nigeria 2017-2027,” organised by the Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.
He also said that five Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage/bottling plants and six LPG Depots being developed in partnership with Butane Energy Limited in 10 states in the North and Abuja would be completed in two phases – six in quarter 1 of 2022 and the rest in quarter 4 of 2022, with the opportunity to create 1,900 direct, indirect, and induced jobs.
Wabote also hinted that the Board was partnering with the Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base (LADOL) to develop a 24 megawatts power plant at Takwa Bay, Lagos State to provide uninterrupted power supply to the free zone which hosts key facilities required to service the oil and gas industry. The project is expected to generate 400 jobs.
According to him, the Board’s partnership investments cut across modular refineries, LPG value chain, and other areas. He stated that that the Board had 23 project sites spread across Abuja, Bayelsa, Bauchi, Delta, Edo, Gombe and Imo State. Other locations include, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Lagos, Nasarawa,Niger Plateau, Rivers, and Zamfara states.
The NCDMB boss explained that the Board committed equity investments into strategic projects that align with Government’s policies with a view to catalysing them to success and would exit once those businesses become successful. The investments were also in line with the Board’s vision “to be a catalyst for the industrialisation of the Nigerian oil and gas industry and its linkage sectors,” he added.
Commenting on the functions of NCDMB and the Nigerian Content 10-year Strategic Roadmap, Wabote reported that the Board had recorded considerable progress with the implementation of the roadmap and had grown Nigerian Content from 26 percent to 35 percent within four years and was on track to achieve 70 percent by 2027.
On the US$350m Nigerian Content Intervention Fund, which provides affordable and accessible credit to qualified oil and gas companies, he described it as one of the most successful funding schemes in the country, hinting that the repayment rate by beneficiaries has been 99 percent.
In his comments, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo lauded NCDMB for its achievements, adding that the Board was on the right trajectory in implementing it mandate and impacting linkage sectors. He charged the Executive Secretary to remain committed to the same trajectory of deepening Local Content implementation
Purpose Of Excess Crude Account Defeated – Lawmaker
The Lawmaker representing Degema/Bonny Constituency in the House of Representatives, Farah Dagogo, has said the purpose of establishing the Excess Crude Account(ECA), has been defeated following the announcement by the Federal Government on the country’s Excess Crude Account Balance, showing a depletion.
Dagogo gave this hint in a chat with newsmen, at a recent event in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
According to him, “for clarity, the purpose of the Excess Crude Account that was set up in 2004, which later metamorphosed to Sovereign Wealth Fund in 2011, has been clearly defeated. The three cardinal objectives of ECA was for supporting the budget in times of economic stress, including to hedge against volatile crude oil prices; to save for future generations of Nigerians; to invest in domestic infrastructure; now has any of them being met?”
He noted that the depletion of the funds without tangible explanation was unacceptable, describing the situation as worrisome.
He stressed that, “the answer is a capital no, and it is unacceptable to the people of my region, whom semantically speaking, are the goose that lays the golden eggs that is being pilfered unhindered. I strongly believe that this daylight stealing and mismanagement should be a grave concern and abhorrent to people of good conscience”.
The Lawmaker lamented the depreciating figures and wondered the justification for expending the funds without due consideration for the Niger Delta people from whose region the monies were generated and were wallowing in poor living conditions.
“Today in Nigeria, the cost of living has risen astromically. We were in paradise in 2015 if we were to make a comparative analysis of what was applicable then and now as to what majority of the masses are facing and passing through daily. To feed a day in Nigeria is akin to the dromedary carmel passing through the eye of a needle. Yet, we hear mind boggling depletion of our commonwealth with nothing tangible to show for it”, he added.
It would be recalled that the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clem Agba, during the National Economic Council meeting at the State House in Abuja recently, said that the ECA as at 13th October 2021 stood at $60, 857,773.43, while the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, last Friday quoted the Minister, as saying “Excess Crude Account balance as at 13th October 2021 stands at $60, 857,773.43;
“Stabilisation Account, balance as at 13th October stands at N25,009,892,511.55; Development of Natural Resources Account balance as at 13th October 2021 stands at N56,144,024,000.71”.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Periscoping Nigeria’s Economy @ 61
Three days ago, Nigeria celebrated its 61st Independence Anniversary without much fanfare. Apart from the annual ritual of gathering dignitaries at the Eagle Square, Abuja and in every state capital of the country to mark the event, there was no much enthusiasm and euphoria reminiscent of the October 1, 1960 Independence Day.
Like the governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, noted in his Independence Day broadcast, last Friday, there’s not much to be excited about this year’s independence celebration except, perhaps, the fact that “we have remained independent and managed to struggle with our existence for all these years”.
At independence, Nigeria was, no doubt, a great nation with great potential in both human and natural resources. It was a rich and the largest economy in Africa.
Today, given several negative economic indices about the country, can Nigeria truly pride itself as the giant of Africa, again? This is a one million dollar question many Nigerians, including economists and financial experts, may find difficult to answer in the affirmative.
Nigeria may, indeed, take its first position in terms of population, and human/natural endowments in Africa, it is doubtful if it can proudly pride itself as the most progressive economy among its peers, today.
Indices have shown that while many countries that were either at par or trailing behind Nigeria 61 years ago such as Malaysia, Singapore and Ghana, are responding positively to the emerging trend in the global economy, Nigeria appears lethargic, growing at a pace slower than the rate of expansion of its population.
In 1960 for instance, Nigeria’s population was 45.1 million, today, it has grown above 200 million. Yet, only a little above 10 per cent economic progression has been recorded in the last 61 years, to keep up with the population expansion.
It is a sad irony that a country which was once the pride of Africa is, today, one of the poorest countries in the world, with 40 per cent or 83 million of its total population living below the poverty line of less than $1 per day and N137,430 ($381.75) per year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data, last year. And if the World Bank’s income poverty threshold of $3.20 per day is used, Nigeria’s poverty rate is 71 per cent.
It is also a sad commentary that 61 years after attaining independence, Nigeria’s economy which was once strong enough to feed the nation and the rest of Africa is now in tatters, gasping for breath. High inflation, massive unemployment, convulsed social infrastructure and unprecedented debt burden have continued to push more Nigerians into “dehumanising misery and abject poverty”, as Governor Wike rightly noted.
As many businesses are closing shops, many companies are relocating to neighbouring countries like Ghana and South Africa, leading to massive loss of jobs by Nigerians. Twenty seven per cent of Nigeria’s labour force (over 21 million Nigerians) are currently unemployed, according to statistics. Meanwhile, the nation’s currency – the Naira, has practically lost its value as a US dollar which was at par with the Naira in the 1960s is now exchanged for N580.
The grim picture about Nigeria’s economy, inconsistent growth trajectory and poor standard of living have ended up widening the income inequality, increasing the poverty rate and fuelling social tension in the country.
Worst, the Covid-19 pandemic has further worsened Nigeria’s economic growth. As with most other economies around the world, the sharp drop in Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is largely due to the slowdown in economic activity after the country resorted to a lockdown back in April, last year, to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
The accompanying steep drop in oil prices amid a drop in global demand also left Nigeria drastically shorn of earnings given its dependence on the commodity as its biggest revenue source.
For context, the United States slashed its Nigerian crude oil imports oil by 11.67 million barrels in the first five months of 2020, compared to what it bought in the same period of 2019. In fact, in the second quarter of 2020, local oil production dropped to its lowest since 2016, when Nigeria endured a full year of negative growth.
President Muhammadu Buhari himself acknowledged this economic asphyxiation in his Independence Day broadcast when he said “the past eighteen months have been some of the most difficult periods in the history of Nigeria. Since the civil war, I doubt whether we have seen a period of more heightened challenges than what we have witnessed in this period”.
Meanwhile, in spite of several assurances to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria’s economy, the latest economic data shows that the Nigerian government has continued to fall far short of projections in its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, created in the aftermath of the 2016 recession. From manufacturing, agriculture, solid minerals, oil and gas to service sectors such as aviation and banking, the economy has been like a motion without movement.
Although the economy is not lacking in policy statements and blueprints by successive administrations, positive attitude towards policy implementation appears to be the major albatross militating against its growth.
Save for the telecommunication sector which has emerged as a catalyst for the nation’s economic growth for the past two decades, virtually every other sector is comatose. Power supply is epileptic, aviation industry has continued to wobble with muted ambition, maritime activities are crippled by ports congestion and piracy, trade and investment sector is bitten by the bug of Nigerian factor, the banking industry is feeding fat on a bleeding economy, while the oil and gas sector which has remained the mainstay of the country’s economy for years is shrunk by steep drop in oil prices amid a drop in global demand.
Since 2005 when President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration liberalised the telecommunication sector, the sector has continued to provide a scaffolding for Nigeria’s broader economic growth. It has emerged as an unbeaten player in the nation’s economy for the past one decade, contributing geometrically to the GDP. Its contribution has almost doubled from 8.5 per cent in 2015 to 14.7 per cent, today.
The NBS latest GDP data shows that the ICT sector grew by 6.47 per cent in Q1 2021, making it the fastest growing sector of the nation’s economy. From a subscriber base of 2, 271, 050 and GDP contributions of 0.85 per cent in 2002, today’s growth has surpassed all projections. Yet, experts say the potential for further growth is huge.
But here appears to be the end of positive stories about Nigeria’s economy. Most other sectors are still finding it difficult to stand on a sound footing. One of such sectors is power. Despite being unbuddled more than a decade ago, the sector has been that of motion without movement over the years. Today, Nigeria’s installed generating capacity is merely 12,500 megawatts (MW) compared to South Africa’s 58, 095 MW, while the electrification rate still lags at 45 per cent, making the sector the missing link in propelling the economy of the country.
It is a sad commentary that a less endowed country like Ghana celebrated one year of uninterrupted power supply more than 10 years ago, whereas Nigeria that prides itself as the giant of Africa has not enjoyed one week of uninterrupted power supply since independence.
Many energy experts have called for a review of the privatisation contract in the face of persistent blackout enveloping the country. For instance, an energy economist at the University of Ibadan, Professor Adeola Adenikinju, lamented that a decade after the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) was unbundled and sold to 11 distribution companies (DisCos), Nigeria is still experiencing epileptic power supply amid high tariff.
The aviation sector is not better either. It is one sector that evolves with ambitious developmental policies since independence. One of such policies under the Muhammadu Buhari administration is code-named “Aviation Roadmap”. The policy has components that include a new national carrier, airport concession, aircraft leasing companies, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility and aerotropolis. Till date, none of these projects has been delivered.
The national carrier, for instance, after its launch in London in 2018, ran into a storm of public criticisms and had to be “temporarily” suspended by the Federal Government. However, there is an indication that the new airline – ‘Nigeria Air’, may hit the sky in 2022.
Similarly, about three years ago, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the concession of four major airports in the country namely Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano. Till date, the facilities are yet to get the requisite patronage from the private sector.
President of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Ben Nnabue, sometimes ago, took a swipe at the aviation sector.
He said that whereas a state government like Akwa Ibom has since successfully launched its airline (Ibom Air) without any fanfare, “our country has woefully failed in its attempt to birth a national carrier after over 10 years of labour and colossal financial waste”.
He continued: “The proposed aircraft leasing company, national aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility and aerotropolis development, all flagship programmes of this federal administration, have all suffered paralysis, despite massive support from all stakeholders and informed Nigerians.
“They all followed the same path; bitten by the bug of hidden agenda, suffered the ailment of ill-motive to death, presently in the coffins of infidelity to the national cause, and awaiting to be buried in the grave of onemarism”.
Nnabue also described the airport concession as a travesty, aimed at draining the nation’s treasury and called on the Federal Government to put a halt to it.
Many stakeholders, however, believe that the aviation sector has retained a good measure of stability under the Buhari administration. According to a member of the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI), Olumide Ohunayo, the sector has sustained safety standards, retained Category-One rating, got good approvals from the Federal Government and received a palliative during the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said the only drawback was the non-implementation of the aviation roadmap components which he believes, can still be achieved before the Buhari administration winds down in 2023.
Another sector capable of revving up the engine of the nation’s economy is trade and investment. Unfortunately, like many other sectors, it is bitten by the bug of the Nigerian factor.
While the sector could be said to have recorded some modest achievements in recent times, many experts believe it has not done well in promoting investment inflows into the nation’s economy.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pan African Development Corporation, Odilim Enwagbara, said that the sector has not been business-friendly to young entrepreneurs who could have possibly impacted their God-given skills on the economy.
According to him, “The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has failed to pursue a nationalistic economic policy, trade diplomacy that would have protected Nigeria’s trade relations interest”.
He called on the government to “invite all small scale business owners to come together with their technical notch that can promote rapid economic development”.
In the area of agriculture, while it is convenient to say that the sector has been a consistent driver of the non-oil sector contributing 22.35% and 23.78% to the overall GDP in the first and second quarter of 2021, it is instructive to note that the impact of investment in the sector is yet to be felt by Nigerians, as the cost of food items in the market is currently getting out of the reach of the common man in the country. No thanks to the twin evil of insecurity and Covid-19.
As it is usually mouthed by every successive administration at every independence anniversary since 1960, Nigeria cannot truly be said to have been stagnant without recording some economic milestones in the last 61 years.
Under the present administration, for instance, some modest achievements have, indeed, been recorded especially in the area of oil and gas, maritime, transport and aviation, among others. The recent passage and signing of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021; the launching of the NLNG Train 7, and the Deep Blue projects; the introduction of the Electronic Call-Up System and the launching of the Digital Economy are all efforts in the right direction by the Buhari administration.
But how these lofty initiatives intend to deepen the nation’s economy and make Nigeria go beyond a never-ending potential for becoming a great nation to a truly great one remains to be seen.
By: Boye Salau
