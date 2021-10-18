Niger Delta
DESOPADEC MD Calls For Judicial Reforms
Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun Askia Ogieh, has called for urgent reforms in the country’s judicial sector describing it as a profession whose image is being badly damaged with “accompanying innuendos.”
He also lamented the activities of the law enforcement operatives which according to him led to the “ignoble removal of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria and the beginning of the gradual killing of the judiciary helped by the timid response from the BAR.”
The DESOPADEC boss made his position known while speaking as a guest at the annual law week of the Nigeria Bar Association (BAR), Oleh branch which was held at the Anglican Women Hall, Oleh.
In his paper presentation titled, “An appraisal of the contemporary Nigerian Lawyer: Development or Regression,” he took a swipe on some judges over their frivolous and most times conflicting rulings of courts of coordinate jurisdiction, saying, “You don’t need me to tell you that this has badly tarnished the image of the judiciary.”
Speaking further, he said: “Ex parte motions are buzz words today, so popularised by their abuses. By my understanding, there is nothing wrong with ex-partes. But when you know that a matter is before a court of coordinate jurisdiction, you don’t need to shop around for courts and judges to get favourable rulings and or judgements for your clients.
“For me, that is a cardinal sin against the judiciary and your noble profession. Was it not curious and incredible that your colleagues in Anambra travelled 950 kilometers to Jigawa to obtain an exparte ruling on a matter that was already before a judge in Awka?
“And, I am amazed that the indicted judges are claiming ignorance of the same cases that are before coordinate courts. It means the judges are not reading, it means they are not following contemporary issues; they are alienating themselves from society as if they are not part of it. That is wrong, if it is the hard to believe truth that they were truly not aware, because they are members of the society who should be up to date with happenings around them.
“For me, the actions of the lawyers and judges tantamount to gross judicial misconduct which should be urgently addressed to redeem the image of the judiciary.”
On the removal of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the DESOPADEC boss while taking a swipe at the BAR, said: “You didn’t resist it. You were cowed. It was not good enough, that a low level judicial officer who was even standing trial could remove a Chief Justice of Nigeria, and the BAR kept quiet. It was a sad commentary on the profession. You must defend and protect the profession at all times.
“Is Justice expensive? So it seems since it is now above the reach of the common man. The highest bidder gets justice these days and the common man relies on “God Dey,” a hopeful prayer of the streets which oftentimes leads to resort to self-help by the terribly aggrieved who failed to get justice at the altar of justice.
“There has been a plethora of how some Judges, Senior Advocates, Senior Counsel and other lawyers have engaged in this act of impunity. This without doubt has become a snarl in the wheel of legal profession in the country and there must be a 360 degree turnaround. The question is who do we run to for sane legal advocacy and canopy if those who ought to play that role are falling short of expectation?
”Critics also finger the undue delay in the administration of justice in the Nigerian legal system as a hydra-headed monster that has fastened its lethal proboscis on the fabric of our legal system. The blame here is shared by both the BAR and the Bench”.
“Some Judges sit very late while others sit sporadically. When they do come to court, they are in a hurry to usher off the lawyers from the stage as soon as possible. They adjourn at the slightest prompting and may even take months to write a simple ruling on the admissibility of a document.
“Lawyers too are not left out of this misnomer as they shoulder a portion of the blame, often seeking needless adjournments, frivolous amendments to pleadings, notices of appeals and briefs. Some are even rumored to collude with court officials (without the knowledge of the Judge) and smuggle documents which the Judges rightfully refuse to acknowledge when the matter comes up.”
Proffering the way out for the judiciary, he advocated on the need for innovation and legal dexterity which he said is not one to undermine due to its long-term impact in the entire legal profession.
According to him, “A lawyer that takes innovation and ingenuity for granted in this present time when the world seems to be racing against time itself is likely to be left behind to pine over nothing. Technology and other modern approaches to issues are gradually creeping in and taking over the traditional jobs of legal practitioners. It is therefore only the vigilant, industrious, innovative and diligent lawyers that may stand the test of time.”
Speaking further, he said: “No doubt, this is the age of digital information, communication and technology. By implication, any lawyer worth his salt will not sit on the fence and assume that it is the same route that must be taken to reach Eldorado. Time has indeed changed as it has suddenly proved to be so rare and no respecter of the indolent anymore.
It is also changing fast and will certainly continue to change and move at a pace that responds to the reality of the day. Particularly, the 21st century has proved to be tech-driven, permeating virtually all aspects of life. Law is not an exception to this trend.
“Development, we are told, is an organic concept measured in tangible and intangible. The criteria for determining whether the lawyer is progressing or receding will depend on what is required as his roles and responsibilities toward society.
“For me, I am of the opinion that the contemporary Nigerian lawyer can improve his current performance by taking cognizance of and electing to be guided by the rules of professional conduct. The Nigerian lawyer must therefore be on top of his game, else he may blur off the radar.”
Edo Immortalises Uwaifo
Edo State government, last Friday, immortalised the late Sir Victor Uwaifo by naming the Edo Creative Hub after the late music maestro.
Governor Godwin Obaseki, who announced the gesture while paying his tribute at the lying-in-state for late Uwaifo, held in Benin City, described the passing of the music legend as the end of an era.
Obaseki said the government and the people of Edo mourn the death of Uwaifo, whom he further described as a living legend.
He added: “For us, the passing of Sir Victor Uwaifo marks the end of an era that produced some of the prolific artistes from Edo.
“It was a generation with creative minds, such as the late Erhabor Emopkai, Dr. Victor Eghareva and Sir Victor Uwaifo. Uwaifo’s passing marks the end of that era.
“As a mark of honour to the late Guitar Boy, the Edo State government has decided that our newly built Creative Hub will be named after Uwaifo. This Creative Hub, which is going to be commissioned by the second week of November 2021, has a multi-million-dollar studio to support artistes.”
Obaseki stated that the hub would promote creativity in Edo.
“It has editing suites. It will incubate state-based groups and artistes. It will be used for live shows. It has studios for Nollywood to rent for its productions.
“There will be spaces for artistes in the performing arts. That is the least we can do for a man who changed the face of music in Nigeria; that is the least we can do for the man who composed the song, Joromi. That was the first song from Africa and Nigeria to win a golden disc as at the time it did.
“We will always remember Sir Victor Uwaifo for what he meant and what he represented. He represented Edo values, which include hard work, creativity and innovation. It is going to be very difficult for us to imagine our entertainment scene and music space without Sir Victor Uwaifo. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the governor said.
RSG Warns Against Exposing Water To Sunlight
The Rivers State Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development says washing of hands contributes to 40 percent of protecting one against disease.
The Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja made this known while commemorating the 2021 Global Handwashing Day and launching of campaign against exposure of bottle and sachet water to sunlight in Port Harcourt.
He noted that hand washing contributed positively during pandemic and enjoined everyone to inculcate the habit of hand washing.
The commissioner further said the state government was committed to enlightening the people of Rivers State on the danger associated with exposing bottle and sachet water to sunlight.
Also speaking, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information represented by a director in the ministry, Celestine Ogolo, said the ministry would continue to use its platform to enlighten Rivers people on the importance of hand washing and exposure of bottle and sachet water to sunlight.
On his part, the National president and Rivers State chairman of Water Producers Association of Nigeria, Egberi Oderi said with the support of the state government on the enlightenment drive on the dangers associated with the exposure of water to sunlight would go a long way to curb the practice.
The Tide reports that the theme for this year’s Global Handwashing Day is: Our Future At Hand: Let’s Move Forward Together.
Police Parade Blind Woman With Human Skull In A’ Ibom
Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Saturday, paraded a blind aged woman arrested by its operatives for allegedly possessing a fresh human skull.
The suspect was paraded alongside 138 others who were arrested across the state for various offences including murder, militancy, abduction, cultism, armed robbery, stealing, unlawful possession of firearms and vandalism, among others.
A breakdown of the number showed that 11 suspects were arrested for alleged murder, 47 for armed robbery and stealing, 10 for defilement and rape, 21 for alleged cultism, 16 for vandalism, seven for kidnapping and abduction, three for militancy and 24 for others crimes including child stealing.
The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Police Command, SP Odiko Macdon, who paraded the suspects at the police headquarters in Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo, said they were arrested in the third quarter of the year.
The aged blind woman, Mrs. Eseme James, was paraded with the human skull reportedly seen in her house at Nnung Oku Ibiet village in Oruk Anam local council of the state.
According to him, the woman was arrested with the aid of her daughter on October 12, 2021, about 6:45 p.m by soldiers of the ‘Exercise Still Water’ and handed over to the police for discreet and diligent investigation and prosecution.
He said the police was suspecting that the woman must have been involved in ritual activities even though she has told the police that her deceased husband was a native doctor and that her son took over the trade.
“The worry of the police is: What is she doing with a fresh human skull? It means murder has been committed somewhere recently,” Macdon said.
In an interview with journalists, the woman denied knowledge of the human skull allegedly found in her residence, saying she only heard from her daughter that the skull was exhumed by the police at the boundary of a disputed piece of land near her house.
“I don’t know anything about this skull. When they came to the house, I asked this girl what was going on since I cannot see. She told me that police exhumed a human skull from the boundary of that disputed land. They gave it to me to bring to the police station; that is why I’m here.
“When they came to the house, I was the only person they saw and they said, ‘take let’s go.’
“My husband was a native doctor; I have never seen him do anything with human parts. I don’t know who buried that skull there. The land has been in dispute even before he died,” the accused said in his native language.
Macdon, who stood in for the State Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, also disclosed that two suspected foreign militants and a Nigerian were arrested on September 13, 2021, with explosives.
According to him, men of AIG Border Patrol Monitoring Unit arrested the militants, two Cameroonians and a Cross Riverian, while on stop and search operation along Okobo-Oron highway in the state.
He gave their names as Adede De Black, Fombutu Tita, both males from the Republic of Cameroon and Bernard Mfam, a man from Ikom Local Council of Cross River State, adding that they had been charged to court.
“The suspected militants were arrested with two bags of dynamites, containers of incense powder, a bag containing items suspected to be talismans, some bottles of concoction, packets of incense oil, a piece of love soap, a bag of ground herbs and five new sets of walkie talkies,” he added.
He attributed the successes recorded by the Command in crime prevention to its gallant officers and men, effective collaboration with sister security agencies, support from the state government and cooperation from members of the public who always volunteer information.
