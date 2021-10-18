Crypto Currency: Investors Lament Irregularities, System Failure

Online digital currency investors otherwise known as Crypto market investors, are currently lamenting over some irregularities and system failure in the scheme.

Some of the investors who spoke to The Tide on the recent events in the market, blamed the management of the company, the Leverage Hub Consulting, which provided the platform on which they do business, for their misfortune.

They specifically blamed the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Revelation Ohio, for not living up to expectations, particularly in properly guiding his clients on proper stable investment platform in the crypto space.

Lamenting over some losses he incurred, one of the investors, Ndubuisi Amadi, said he has lost good sum on two investment platforms introduced by Mr Ohio.

According to Amadi, the two platforms which he called the Mining City, suddenly disappeared like a Ponzi scheme and made him to lose so much money.

“I am not happy that the two investment that was introduced by the Leverage Hub, have made me to lose my hard-earned money, just after one month they were introduced to us with persuasion that they are good schemes.

“This was also similar to the Leverage Hub plan where we were told to invest for five years, but all of a sudden, everything collapsed, and it was difficult to get the refund, which was allegedly switched to the Zuga coin.

“In fact, I have lost confidence in Leverage Hub, because I am no longer seeing sincerity in the system, which I thought will continue to be the hallmark”, he said.

Another investor, Kelvin Walson, also decried continuous delay experienced in one of the top schemes, the Cash Fx of the Leverage Hub.

According to Walson, getting withdrawals from the system in recent times has become a challenge to those that have invested in the platform, with no time frame given.

“As I speak now, many of us in the platform no longer understand what is going on, whether the system is gradually crashing or what, I do not understand, and all the explanations given to us are not working still.

“I am just surprised how the Mining City crashed, and our investment lost, and the man directing us has not said anything about that”, Walson lamented.

Meanwhile, the state of affairs in the Leverage Hub appears to be uneasy with investors in the company, many of whom now seek a refund of their investment money from the company.

A visit to the company’s office revealed that many investors are tired of the system, as they seek not to continue in a business they can no longer have confidence in.

However, efforts to get the reactions of the management of the Leverage Hub Consulting have not succeeded as at the time of going to Press as the phone number of the company’s Managing Director, Revelation Ohio, was switched off.

By: Corlins Walter