CAFCL Qualifier: Rivers United, Al-Hilal Draw In PH
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt yesterday at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium played out a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal FC of Sudan in the first leg of the second round of the CAF Champions League in Port Harcourt.
The match, which was thrown open for fans, saw a lot of dignitaries who came to cheer the pride of Rivers.
It would be recalled that Rivers United defeated Young Africans of Tanzania 2-0 on aggregate to qualifier for the second round of the competition.
Speaking with Tidesports just after the game, the Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on School Sports, Barrister Aribitoye Okiri expressed disappointment over the players’ lackluster performance.
Top government officials in the state, including the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalipo Harry Banigo, LG council chairmen and commissioners, are amongst other sports men within and outside the state that graced the event
According to Okiri, the state government has done its part by giving the team all the necessary support needed, adding that Rivers United need to play more aggressive football.
He further explained that the pride of Rivers can do better in the second leg of the game going by the massive support by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
“Some time you cannot count on the first result but the final result.
“I am optimistic that Rivers United will do better in the second leg with the current form of the team,” Okiri stated.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sun Awards: We’re Building For Present, Future Generations, Wike Insists …As Kalu, Dare Eulogise Gov
The Sun Man of the Year 2020 and Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has reiterated the reason driving the infrastructural development stride of his administration, saying that at the core of the effort was the desire to ensure that he bequeaths a legacy to the present and future generations.
This is as the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, commended Wike for the infrastructural revolution taking place in Rivers State, just as they said that governor’s statesmanship and apolitical posture were legendary.
The 2020 Sun Newspapers Award ceremony held at the Eko Hotel, Lagos, at the weekend.
Wike, who was represented the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, thanked The Sun Newspapers for the honour done to him.
Receiving the award on his behalf, Banigo said the Wike administration had continued to vigorously pursue the new Rivers State vision, touching on every aspect of the state for the present and future generations.
Banigo dedicated the award to God and the people of the state.
She said that since 2015, Wike has used the NEW Rivers Vision to transform the state.
The deputy governor was accompanied by the Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Edison Ehie, and some members of the State Executive Council and some LG council chairmen.
In her opening remarks, daughter of the Publisher of The Sun Newspapers, Neya Orji Kalu, urged the Sun Awards winners to remain consistent in their individual endeavours.
Neya, who represented her father, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, commended the awardees for being singled out among millions of Nigerians for the award, saying it was a great feat.
Noting that they deserved the award, she reminded them that “to whom much is given, much is expected”, and urged them to work together and live in peace for the progress of the country.
She regretted that the award could not hold last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic that ravaged the world and brought economic hardship to many countries of the world, including Nigeria.
Neya paid tribute to all the frontline workers in the fight to contain Coronavirus, even as she called on all to remember those that were lost to the pandemic as well as those that were lost to the senseless killings in Nigeria.
Presenting the award to the governor, the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the infrastructural revolution taking place in Rivers State.
“I have taken official and unguided tours of projects up to Opobo Town. It is quite amazing that Governor Wike is doing so much.
“I am a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the truth must be told that Governor Wike is doing well,” he said.
The senator also commended Wike for his courage to speak the truth to power in the country.
Kalu described Wike as “his good friend who has not allowed political differences to separate them.”
He added that Wike’s choice as The Sun Man of the Year was well-deserved.
Also speaking, the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, commended the Rivers State governor for his statesmanship and apolitical posture.
Dare recalled that Wike invited him, an APC member, to commission the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt.
The minister stated that such posture was very good for the political development of the nation.
He described the Real Madrid Football Academy as a model for education and youth development in Africa.
Speaking in similar tone, Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu, who got the Sports Personality of the Year award, dedicated it to Governor Godwin Obaseki, who was physically present to support and felicitate with him, saying he created an enabling environment for him to thrive and excel.
“I’m very grateful to Governor Godwin Obaseki for the opportunity he gave me to serve and if he didn’t entrust the sports sector to me, this would not have happened. He gave me the wings to fly, and I am very grateful to him for it. This is a reason for me to work harder and I do not take it for granted. For us in Edo, we do not complain, we only proffer solutions and that is why things are working well the way they are,” Shuaibu said.
The Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, while receiving the Exceptional Philanthropist of the Year award, urged the Federal Government to grant amnesty to the Yoruba separatist leader, Sunday Igboho; and leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
He said he believes in the unity of Nigeria and also believes that with dialogue, the issues that have given rise to insecurity in the country can be resolved.
Onyema said if amnesty could work in the case of Niger Delta militants, it could also be used for the separatist leaders.
The First Lady of Ondo State, Betty Akeredolu, who was given the Most Supportive First Lady award for her advocacy against breast cancer and the many projects she has embarked on to help women in the state, expressed her gratitude to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his support, and thanked The Sun for the award.
“Thank you for finding me worthy of this award among all the first ladies. What we do is a lot of work to make sure that we make this world a better place than we found it. This work is not just me alone; I have a team that spurred me on.
“For those that follow me in doing what I have done, I want to say thank you and to also appreciate my husband because without him giving me space, I don’t think I would be here. We have made sure that vulnerable women are taken care of in Ondo State even during Covid-19 and today we have an organisation that supports widows and anyone who wants to help us can go to the website and contribute,” she said.
In his response, The Sun Entrepreneur of the Year award winner, Nnamdi Ezeigbo, expressed gratitude to The Sun management for the recognition.
He said: “I feel so honoured. I thank The Sun leadership.”
He called on the government to pay attention to entrepreneurship, saying, “It is high time government paid attention to entrepreneurship because it is the bedrock of any society. Let us build a Commonwealth for our people.
Also, winner of the Investor of the Year award, Dr. Chris Igwe, said he was grateful and highly honoured to receive the award, and thanked The Sun management for the honour.
He said the award is evidence that nothing on earth can stop a man with the right mental attitude from reaching his height in life.
“I dedicate this award to the staff and management of Mainland Oil. I thank everyone that attended this event,” he said.
In his acceptance speech, The Sun Hospitality Icon of the Year, Chief Obi Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana, expressed gratitude to God for placing him where he stands today.
He dedicated the award to his late parents and his wife who has stood by him all through, his associates and well-wishers as well as his teeming fans.
“You can see the result of our hard work. This is just the beginning; we are going to do more,” he said.
Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who was the recipient of Political Icon of the Year, thanked The Sun for ensuring through its reportage that there is political stability in the country.
He dedicated the award to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Don’t Appoint Weak Lawyers As Judges, Wike Tasks NJC …Swears In Justice Obuzor As CCA Acting President …Unveils Courthouse To Promote ADR
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has recommended to the National Judicial Council (NJC) not to appoint lawyers as judges who lack the capacity to be bold and courageous in the discharge of their judicial functions.
Also, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has inaugurated the state’s Multi-door Courthouse that would offer alternative resolution to litigations bothering on trade deals and social relationships.
According to Wike, such lily-livered judges have moulded the Judiciary into an institution that is unable to live up to its responsibility of dispensing justice according to law.
Wike gave the recommendation at the swearing in of Justice Ihenacho Wilfred Obuzor as the acting president of the Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The governor maintained that a judge who was bothered about who would be offended by his ruling or avoid to be accused should not have been appointed in the first place because justice cannot be advanced in such manner.
“It is unfortunate that the Judiciary is not living up to expectation. I should not be one of those who should be criticising it. But I am saying what is the reality.
“Any judge that does not have the mind and courage is not supposed to be a judge. So, NJC should consider, look at people, look at the judges, and ask: can they be courageous to do what is right?
“It should not be just that this person is intelligent. A judge should be firm and give judgment the way the law says it should be.”
The governor assured that the Rivers State Government would not allow any courageous and bold judge in the state who was discharging his or her duties within the confines of the law to be blackmailed.
He said it was important for judges to dispense justice according to their conscience and the law, and be comfortable that they upheld the law.
According to him, one of the reasons the state was providing judges of Rivers extraction houses was to safeguard them from corruption.
“People must do things according to law. But if you go outside the law and you’re punished, count me out. But if you’re within the law and anybody thinks that because he has people to punish you, Rivers State Government will not agree to it.”
Wike also stated that all capital entitlements captured in the 2021 budget of the state that were due to the Judiciary have been released to it.
The governor advised against divisions among judicial officers because it would weaken the strength of the Judiciary.
He urged the new president of the Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal to leverage on the successes of his predecessor and work to make the court stronger in dispensing justice.
Wike expressed shock and sorrow on the death of the former President of Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal, late Justice Christiana Gabriel-Nwankwo.
The governor described Justice Gabriel-Nwankwo as one of the state’s distinguished jurists who used their knowledge and skills to advance justice delivery.
Similarly, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has inaugurated the state’s Multi-door Courthouse that would offer alternative resolution to litigations bothering on trade deals and social relationships.
The inauguration event held at the Rivers State High Court Complex in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Wike said establishment of the multi-door courthouse is a further demonstration of his administration’s commitment to put in place a comprehensive judicial system that would serve the dispute resolution needs of businesses and investments in the state, as well as parties from other states that may be willing to submit to its jurisdiction.
The governor maintained that the multi-door courthouse system would further expand the doors and frontiers of effective justice delivery to the people with players in the business and investment community as the greatest beneficiaries.
“Rivers State cannot but join the expanding jurisdictions across the world where the multi-door courthouse system is becoming part of the dominant alternative to litigation and arbitration in the resolution of commercial disputes, including, even relationship conflicts.”
Wike explained that the commitment of his administration to sustain the ongoing infrastructural transformation of the state has continued to attract more trade deals and investments into the state, while some existing companies are expanding their operations.
According to Wike, expansion in business operations has naturally and inevitably, caused an increase in commercial and investment disputes that would require speedy, cost effective and mutually mediated and accepted resolutions in the state.
“This is more so, when businesses cannot continue to burden their book balances with huge litigation costs in the midst of declining revenues and profit margins occasioned by the downturns in our national economy.
“Furthermore, apart from being faster in relation to litigation, one of the profound advantages of mediation is that it preserves commercial relationships after the conflict, which is what every businessman or woman needs.”
Wike said there is, therefore, the need to sensitize the business community about multi-door-courthouse and what they stand to gain from its services.
Speaking further, Wike reiterated his administration’s fundamental commitment of transforming the judicial system and make Rivers State a pre-eminent judicial hub in the southern region of Nigeria.
The governor also explained that two weeks after the State Executive Council (SEC) approved the construction of a new magistrate court complex for the state as part of plans to decongest the State High Court premises, the contractor for the project has been mobilised and construction work begun.
“When completed, this complex will accommodate all the magistrate courts presently domiciled in the State High Court complex and free-up spaces to accommodate more high courtrooms and expand access to judicial services for our citizens.”
The governor asserted that his administration has deliberately prioritised the welfare and comfort of judicial officers and magistrates in the state.
He said a law has been assented to make it a policy to provide status houses for every judicial officer of Rivers State origin, irrespective of the jurisdiction under which you are serving, whether Rivers State, Federal Judiciary, or the Judiciary of any other state of the federation.
In his speech, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi said the multi-door courthouse system would regulate, encourage and strengthen the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanism in Rivers State.
Justice Amadi emphasised the core objectives of the Rivers State Multi-door Courthouse, as provided in Section 2 of the law to include the following: “Enhance access to justice by providing alternative mechanism to supplement litigation in the resolution of disputes, minimise frustrations and delay in the justice delivery system by providing a standard legal framework for fair and efficient settlement of disputes through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).
“Serve as the focal point for the promotion of alternative dispute resolution in Rivers State, and promote the growth and effective functioning of justice system through alternative dispute resolution methods.”
Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor said it was a dawn of new era for Rivers State as it joins the league of over 15 other states of the federation to commence the operation of a multi-door courthouse.
According to him, it is a court connected mechanism that would promote alternative peaceful resolution of dispute.
“There is no gain saying the fact that access to justice is a constitutional rights and that the core elements of that right include speedy, efficient, cost effective administration of justice.”
The leader, Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Rivers State and former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Onueze Okocha, SAN, said the core reason for the establishment of the multi-door courthouse system is for the speedy delivery of justice and access to justice.
The highlight of the event is the conferment of Wike as a fellow of the International Dispute Resolution Institute by Prof. C. J. Amasike.
NASS Begins Debate On 2022 N16.39trn Budget
The Senate, yesterday, commenced debate on the general principles of the 2022 budget.
President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, who presided over the session, said that the debate will be concluded, today.
President Muhammadu Buhari, had, last Thursday, submitted the 2022 Appropriation Bill to a joint sitting of the National Assembly.
It is titled, ‘A bill for an Act to authorise the issuance from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, the total sum of N16,391,023, 917,692, etc.”
Similarly, the House of Representatives has said it would commence debate on the 2022 budget proposal presented to a joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari last Thursday.
The Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who made the disclosure at plenary, yesterday, said the debate would take place, today and tomorrow.
He said the copies of the budget will be distributed to the members, and directed interested lawmakers to submit their names to the House Clerk, Ben Akubueze.
Gbajabiamila also said that the time table for the budget defence with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government would be released, today.
He added that the House would adjourn plenary after the debate sessions to start the budget defence.
“We are going to distribute copies of President Muhammadu Buhari letter and budget to lawmakers. Members who are interested in debate on the budget as presented, the merits and demerits and the general principles of the budget as presented by Mr. President.
“Please, send your names to the clerk. We will be having the debate, two days. Wednesday and Thursday after which we will suspend plenary for work to start on the budget, the budget defense.
“The timetable will be released to the committees by tomorrow. So, if you are interested send your names to the clerk today. Add the dates you’re interested in contributing. Whether Wednesday or Thursday, write it next to your name”, Gbajabiamila said.
