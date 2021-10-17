Sports
Whyte Ogbonda Satisfied With Team’s Performance
Manager of Osun Babes Whyte Ogbonda has commended his players’ performance at the on going 2021 edition of the Flying Officers Cup Tour name ng and tasked them to be more determined when they face Royal Queens in their next encounter.
Ogbonda made the commendation during a telephone chat with Tidesports at the weekend.
The Ogbonda led side played a goalless draw against Bayelsa Queens on Fridau to book a place in the quarters finale of the major Women Football preseason Championship in Africa.
According to the former Ibom Angels manager, rhe game against Bayelsa Queens was a great test and it really helped them(Osun Babes FC), as they continue to build a team for the new season.
“Truly, our preparation was not ideal before now, but I told my players before the match that it is very important that we go past the first round and qualify for the next round.
‘It was very tough out there and you could see that we needed to work together more because at times we were pushed beyond limits.
‘We are happy to be in the next round of this tournament and with more hard work, I believe we will get better as a team.”
Osun Babes will play in the quarter-finals against Royal Queens Today at the Area 10 Sports Complex, Abuja.
Finidi George Begins Tenure On A Winning Note
Super Eagles legend Finidi George began his tenure as the coach of Enyimba Football Club of Aba on a winning note.
The former Nigerian international was appointed as the coach of Nigeria’s most successful club, Enyimna FC last month, and he could not have hoped for a better start.
Finidi had revealed in his press conference that he was at the club to win, and that was what he did in his first match in charge.
The former Real Betis winger led his boys to a 1-0 win over ASC Diambars in the first leg of their second round qualifying match of the CAF Confederations Cup in Senegal.
It was not an easy victory, though, as Enyimba had their goalkeeper to thank for making vital saves to keep the away side in the game.
Substitute Cyril Olisema’s late penalty ensures the Peoples Elephants go into the second leg in Aba with a slight advantage.
It was Enyimba’s first game in the competition after they were drawn in the first qualifying round. Finidi will now hope his side can finish the job at home and seal a place in the playoff round.
‘I Remain One Of Africa’s Best Strikers’
Former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni believes he ranks among the best strikers out of Africa.
Tidesports source reports that Aiyegbeni sits fifth on the list of all-time African goalscorers in the Premier League with 95 goals, just behind Togolese striker, Emmanuel Adebayor’s 97 for Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.
The Nigerian featured for Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton and Blackburn Rovers over a nine-year period, and believes his record stacks up favourably considering his club’s comparatively lower standings.
“I’ll still remain one of the top strikers from Africa, no matter if those guys score more than 100 goals,” he said. “Don’t forget they played for some of the biggest clubs in England.
“To score 15, 17 goals in Portsmouth, Middleborough, Everton and Blackburn is big as well. If you can get 15 goals in a season as a striker in England, it’s a great season for you.
“For me, it’s an honour to score that many goals. I got injured and didn’t play for one year. If I had, I would have scored more than 100. I had chances to do it, but the time was right for me to leave, so I went to China.”
As for current players, Manchester City’s Algeria international, Riyad Mahrez (67), sixth on the list, and Arsenal’s Gabonese striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (66), seventh, still have some way to go to trouble the top five.
Traders Score Rumumoji Football Competition High
Traders in Rumumoji Mile one Market in Port Harcourt, have scored the ongoing Traders Unity Football Competition high, in Port Harcourt.
Speaking with Tidesports on Wednesday, at the Rumumoji football field, an electronics seller, Emeka Uzoma, said the organisation of the competition was impressive, as it attracted huge crowd.
He described football as the means to peace and unity, saying that the competition has brought resolved disharmony and acrimonies among traders in the area.
“I am really excited because we are all here to enjoy the football matches which were put on hold for a long period.
The competition has reunited us again I thank the new exco for their initiation to bring back the tournament, you can see the excitement on the faces of the traders.
This is a welcome development, I commend the organisers for the good job,” Uzoma said.
In his reaction, another trader, Martins Akere, expressed joy over the impressive turnout of traders’ participate in the tournament. He noted that this has brought back the lost glory among traders in the market.
“I am very happy because when the organisers made mentioned of the tournament a lot of people thought the competition will not hold but by the grace of God, here we are today.
To me the competition was basically to bring peace and harmony, also to catch fun, happiness has returned among us.
Almost everybody in the market was discussing about the competition every morning in the market for me, kudos to the new exco,” Akere said.
By: Kiadum Edookor
