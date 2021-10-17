‘I Remain One Of Africa’s Best Strikers’

Traders in Rumumoji Mile one Market in Port Harcourt, have scored the ongoing Traders Unity Football Competition high, in Port Harcourt.

Speaking with Tidesports on Wednesday, at the Rumumoji football field, an electronics seller, Emeka Uzoma, said the organisation of the competition was impressive, as it attracted huge crowd.

He described football as the means to peace and unity, saying that the competition has brought resolved disharmony and acrimonies among traders in the area.

“I am really excited because we are all here to enjoy the football matches which were put on hold for a long period.

The competition has reunited us again I thank the new exco for their initiation to bring back the tournament, you can see the excitement on the faces of the traders.

This is a welcome development, I commend the organisers for the good job,” Uzoma said.

In his reaction, another trader, Martins Akere, expressed joy over the impressive turnout of traders’ participate in the tournament. He noted that this has brought back the lost glory among traders in the market.

“I am very happy because when the organisers made mentioned of the tournament a lot of people thought the competition will not hold but by the grace of God, here we are today.

To me the competition was basically to bring peace and harmony, also to catch fun, happiness has returned among us.

Almost everybody in the market was discussing about the competition every morning in the market for me, kudos to the new exco,” Akere said.

By: Kiadum Edookor