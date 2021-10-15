City Crime
Talibans’ War Of Beards
In European history there is the War of Jenkin’s Ear, and in current history of Afghanistan, there is the War of Beards. In Nigerian colloquial Lingo, beards can be called bia-bia, and for the Taliban regime of Afghanistan, bia-bia is a symbol of compliance with and acceptance of Shariah law. To drive home the symbolism, the Talibans enacted a law which demands that hair dressers must not shave off any bia-bia from a bearded man. A hair dresser who goes contrary to that law stands the risk of having his arm amputated. Draconic law?
Going by the level of lawlessness and recalcitrance in modern societies, the need for Draconian laws may not be questioned seriously. In ancient Athens when lawlessness became unbearable, a law-giver called Draco, provided very severe penalties for offenders, as a measure to reduce lawlessness. It was another lawmaker, Solon (635-560 B.C.) who repealed all the Draconian laws because of their harshness and the excessively heavy penalties they carried. When a youngman’s reproductive organ was chopped off, for rape, there came the remark that Draco’s code was written in blood, not in ink. Draco was not a Taliban.
Apart from ancient Athens and Draconian laws, various countries and regimes adjusted their laws according to the demands and circumstances of the times. There was a time that debtors could be hanged in their state of insolvence, or their children sold away as slaves. Human consciousness and value orientations are progressive, rather than static; so also is the legal system etc. Change rules human existence.
Penalties such as stoning offenders to death on the spot or amputation of limbs, where crowds were allowed to watch such orgies, were quite common in various societies. Religious organisations and their leaders were in the forefront in the implementation and encouragement of such barbaric penalties. But soon it was discovered that lawmakers and those who implemented the laws were quite hypocritical and had sought to instill fears and docility in the masses. The level of hypocrisy and double standards became so glaring that silent protests arose in every society.
Hypocrisies in the administration of laws and penalties became such that Shakespeare in The Life and Death of King John, said: “When law can do no right, let it be lawful that law bar no wrong”. Similarly, “Thieves for their robbery have authority when judges steal themselves”. The history of law itself provided for such immunity that makes the law an ass, with the old axiom that laws are made by superiors for the inferiors to obey. A situation where there are such immunities, impunities and abuses, obviously hypocrisy advances into dogmatism, for the purpose of using power and fear as instruments to shield hypocritical institutions, or rulers.
All the wars in human history have brought to light the shenanigans of power merchants, whereby what cannot be achieved through “politics” is taken to the battlefield, as another arena of power politics. In this sense, “politics” is the soul of leadership; from monarchy, democracy, ecclesia, to gangsterism, whose sole goal is power. Millions of people can die in the politics of war, that power merchants may inherit power or sell weapons of war for gold. Thus there is a circle of hypocritically-induced conflicts, wars, losses and inheritance of power.
Obsession with power takes various forms, including fanatical adherence to ideologies, creed, belief system and several other propensities or vaulting ambitions. Such obsessive propensities, when coupled with charisma and ego, would know no bounds, neither would any obstruction be spared. It often happens that at the initial stage, followers and supporters or sponsors of such obsessive power monger, would rarely know the driving force behind their hero. But much later signs of mental aberration begin to show, perhaps after much harms had already been done.
Research works into power-obsessed phenomenon, have always shown that victims of such mental aberration rarely function alone as individuals, but serve as outlets for the flow of some radiations. Then a structure or some institutions serve as the arena for the maintenance and management of the influx of power. It happens that operators and loyalists of the structure or institution sponsoring the power enigma, show uncanny zeal, fanaticism and devotion that a cult system grows around the power structure. One power or group leads, with numerous foot soldiers.
In reality the enigma of power obsession is complex but it takes possession of the brain and then infects a wider audience in the form of passion and fanatical commitment or idolisation. There were some Nigerians who swore that they would commit suicide if late General Sani Abacha did not become life President of Nigeria. Thus, mass hysteria gives fuel to power passion, at the end of which a cult or belief system serves as the instrument of the exercise of power, whether or not one individual is the arrow-head of the mission. Once established, a power structure becomes intimidating.
When it comes to a belief system, fanatical or fundamentalist power structure can become monstrous. If religion and politics combine as the structure to express fundamentalism, then those who have different worldviews are heretics. Such opponents or unbelievers would be panel-beaten to an acceptable shape through laws with stiff penalties. An alternative is to accept and embrace the fundamentalists’ version of faith. Like Emperor Nero’s army, foot soldiers, including radical students, are handy for war.
When Reverend Jim Jones degenerated from radical evangelism into a monster in Guyana, many of his followers did not know, until they all perished in a forest swamp. In matters of religion and politics, coercive arms of the establishment are usually handy and ready to do great exploits in the service of power structures. Radical and fundamentalist adherents of faiths and politics soon develop a mindset, obsession and fixation, whereby they assume the posture of soldiers at war with those of different worldview. Symbol of radical fundamentalism is beard, moustache or bia-bia.
In the case of the Talibans of Afghanistan, avid enforcement of the beard culture is a visible evidence of a true and committed devotee. Culture of fundamentalism goes with adoption of the peculiar lifestyle of the founding hero. For example, adherents and admirers of Fidel Castro’s ideology cultivated beards, while fans of Odumegwu Ojukwu would sing songs about “Ojukwu bia-bia”, etc. Even university students copy the lifestyles of their role models.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Wike Swears In Dame Barasua As Bonny LG Chairman
Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike has sworn in Dame Anengi Barasua, as the chairman of Bonny Local Government Area of the State.
Barasua, who was the vice chairman of the council, was sworn in yesterday at the Government House, Port Harcourt following the death of the former council chairman, Mr. David Irimagha in September.
Governor Wike said he was shocked when he was informed of the abrupt death of Irimagha, whom he described as one of his staunchest supporters in Bonny and in the State.
He urged the newly sworn in council chairman to continue with the laudable projects aimed at improving the well-being of the people of Bonny that were initiated by her predecessor.
“Go ahead, continue with the projects he started and even initiate new ones.”
The governor urged Barasua to use the opportunity which providence has availed her, to showcase her true leadership mettle.
“It is an opportunity for you to showcase your leadership. There is nothing stopping a woman from ascending to the highest position. You never can tell what other opportunities will come if you perform better.”
Governor Wike advised the council chairman to work in unison with critical stakeholders in Bonny led by the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mr. Rodaford Long-John.
”I have never heard of political crisis in Bonny in terms of leadership, I don’t want to also hear of it. Keep the place together. Work with the leadership.”
Governor Wike cautioned the council chairman to refrain from engaging in divisive politics that could be detrimental to the peace and development of Bonny.
“I don’t want you to go there and divide Bonny or create new structure for yourself. It will not work. The leadership must be there. Keep Bonny united. Make sure that you work for the development of Bonny.”
The governor charged the council chairman to work assiduously for the growth and development of Bonny Local government area.
He disclosed that the State government will play active part in the burial ceremony of late Irimagha.
Dame Barasua told journalists after she was sworn in, that she will adhere to the vision of her predecessor. She also gave assurance to offer the council good governance.
“I will look up to God for wisdom and strength to carry Bonny forward . I will uphold the vision of my late boss and add mine. And by the grace of God, I am going to give Bonny people good governance.”
Operation Still Waters’ll Curb Piracy, Kidnapping In N’ Delta – Diri
The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has expressed optimism that ‘Operation Still Waters’ would help in checking sea piracy, crude oil theft, kidnapping and other criminal activities on the waterways in the Niger Delta.
Diri also called on Nigerians to jettison religious and ethnic differences and join forces with the Federal Government and security agencies to fight insecurity in the country.
The governor made the plea at the formal flag-off ceremony of “Operation Still Waters” at the Forward Operational Base, 16th Brigade of the Nigerian Army at Ogbia town, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state, recently.
Describing the military as the bastion of security and a unifying factor in the country, Diri said the sacrifices being made by military personnel to keep Nigeria united are worthy of appreciation and encouragement.
This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media, Deputy Governor’s Office, Doubara Atasi.
Represented by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor applauded officers and men of the military for their gallant efforts in checking violence and criminality in the country, in spite of the operational challenges facing them.
Diri charged the military to exhibit a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties in order to guard against human rights abuses.
The governor also called on the youths to toe the path of peace and refrain from all forms of criminality, noting that the ‘Operation Still Waters’ would not spare anyone who is culpable of crime.
He cautioned the youths against illegal refining of crude oil, sea piracy, kidnapping, pipeline vandalism, cultism and other social vices.
“Our service men have fought on our behalf at the risk of their lives and families.
“We believe that the state government and the security agencies have been responding appropriately to any crimes reported. We want to commend you for what you are doing in the state, for bringing justice to the criminals and the criminals to justice.
“We want to use this opportunity to encourage our youths to toe the path of peace. We call on our youths to abandon the path of pipeline vandalization, crude oil theft, illegal refining and cultism. We are appealing to them to abandon those unproductive lifestyles.
“We believe that this exercise will not and should not spare anybody who have made themselves available for such activities which are inimical to society”, Diri said.
Earlier in his address, the Brigade 16 Commander, Brigadier General OluwarotimiAwolo, said the military exercise was in line with the directives of the Chief of Army Staff to wipe out sea piracy, kidnapping, pipeline destruction among other vices in the Niger Delta.
Awolo disclosed that the exercise was also intended to build a robust civil-military cooperation and synergy, with medical outreaches to be carried out in selected communities in the operational area.
He assured Bayelsans of the military’s commitment to rid the state of criminals in a professional manner, and solicited the support of the government and people of the state towards achieving that.
By: Chinedu Wosu
EFCC Arrests 12 Oil Theft Suspects At Onne Port
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, says it has intercepted five oil tankers belonging to 12 suspected illegal oil dealers at the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), Onne, Rivers State.
The Head of Media and Publicity, EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made this known in an interview with newsmen in his office in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.
Uwujaren said that the suspects were arrested by EFCC operatives last Tuesday at the seaport.
He said the suspects were arrested following intelligence report linking them to illegal bunkering activities in the area.
According to him, “the suspects were arrested based on some verified intelligence linking them with suspicious illegal dealing in petroleum products and selling same to unsuspecting members of the public as genuine products from their tank farm.”
He assured that the suspects would be prosecuted in a competent court of law as soon as investigations were concluded.
He listed the suspects to include, “Sunday Ogbuji, Okereke Henry; Chijoke Sunday Sunshine; Anayo Egwatu; Nnana Jonah; Tambari Doneh; Atoyebi Taye; Baba Emmanuel; Chigozie Ikemefula; Uba Promise, Ekibor Ekele and Ikechukwu Christian, were arrested alongside five oil Tankers with Registration Numbers: DEG 54XS; BND 401 ZN; BGM 140 XA, UGH 553 XR and AKD 238 XS”.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
