Reps Pass S’East, S’West, N’Central, N’West Commission Bills
The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed bills seeking to establish a South-East Development Commission and a South-West Development Commission.
Equally passed were bills to establish a North-Central Development Commission and a North-West Development Commission.
The SEDC proposal is titled, ‘A Bill for an Act to Establish the South-East Development Commission to serve as a Catalyst to Develop the Commercial Potentials of the South East, Receive and Manage Funds from Allocation of the Federation for the Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Reparation for Houses and Lost Businesses of Victims of the Civil War, and Address any other Environmental or Developmental Challenges; and for Related Matters.’
The SWDC proposal is titled, ‘A Bill for an Act to Establish South–West Development Commission charged with Responsibility, among others, to Receive and Manage Funds from Allocation of the Federation Account, including Donations and Gifts, the Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Roads, Houses and other Infrastructural Damages Suffered by the Region and the Need to Tackle the Ecological Problems and any other Related Environmental or Developmental Challenges in the South-West States; and for Related Matters.’
The NCDC proposal is titled, ‘A Bill for an Act to Establish North-Central Development Commission charged with Responsibility among other things to Receive and Manage Funds from Allocation of the Federation Account for the Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Roads, Houses and Other Infrastructural damages suffered by the Region as a result of the effects of the Communal Crisis as well as tackle the Ecological Problems and any other Related Environmental or Developmental Challenges in the North-Central States; and for Related Matters.’
The NWDC proposal is titled, ‘A Bill for an Act to Establish North–West Development Commission charged with the responsibility, among other things, to receive and Manage Fund from Allocation of the Federation Account and International Donors for the Settlement, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Roads, Houses and Business Premises Destroyed by Multinational Crisis as well as Tackling Menace of Poverty, Literacy Level, Ecological Problems and any other Related Environmental or Developmental of Challenge in the North-West State; and for Related Matters.’
All the six geopolitical zones will now have development commissions, as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) already exists for the oil-producing states in the South-South and some in the South-East and South-West.
There is also the North-East Development Commission, which was established in the aftermath of Boko Haram insurgency in the geopolitical zone.
Speaker of the House, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, and 80 other lawmakers suspected to be members from Yoruba-speaking states, introduced a bill seeking to establish a South-West Development Commission.
The South-West Development Commission (Establishment) Bill 2019 passed the first reading at the plenary on December 11, 2019.
The South-West geopolitical zone has six states, namely Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti.
Later on December 17, 2019, the lawmaker representing Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon Henry Nwawuba, introduced the South-East Development Commission (Establishment) Bill 2019, which passed the first reading.
The South-East zone has five states, namely Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Abia and Ebonyi.
In the South-South, there are six states, namely Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Edo and Bayelsa.
Later on December 20, 2019, the South-South Development Commission (Establishment) Bill 2019 emerged in the House, sponsored by the lawmaker representing Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency of River State, Hon Awaji-Inombek Abiante.
The SSDC would be established despite the existence of the NDDC.
Though the NDDC covers all the states in the South-South, states in other geopolitical zones are under it, namely Ondo (South-West), Abia and Imo (both in the South-East).
Meanwhile, another member, Hon Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, earlier on December 18, 2019, added to the drama by introducing the Zonal Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2019 which the House has also admitted.
Similarly, the House of Representatives has insisted on the restriction of political parties to direct primary in the selection of candidates for elective public offices.
Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Benjamin Kalu, stated that the amendment sought by the Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, to the Electoral Act 2010 (Amendment) Bill, to delete the options of indirect/delegates primary and consensus is a reflection of the yearnings of Nigerians.
Kalu, in a statement, yesterday, titled, ‘The Relevance of the Amended Clause 87 of the Electoral Act and the Re-Engineering of the Political Space, a Mileage of Our Democracy,’ listed reasons to justify the amendment.
The statement read, “This statement has become necessary to address the attacks against the leadership and members of the House of Representatives (House) regarding the intervention of the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila during the consideration of Clause 87 of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, which has now been adopted by the Senate.
“Nigeria’s nascent democracy has matured in these 22 years of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic. Without a doubt, the people are wiser, more informed, more engaged and yearn for a new political order that empowers them to reject unpopular or incompetent political aspirants.
“A popular yearning of Nigerians in the electoral reform process was the call to discard the delegate-based primary election method in favour of direct primaries.
“Following extensive stakeholder consultations and engagements on electoral reforms, it is clear to the leadership of the House that the delegate-based primary election method is not only unpopular, but is inefficient in producing credible candidates.”
It further read, “Indirect primaries have enabled godfatherism and the corruption attendant to this twisted form of aristocratic democracy. They have created a system where unpopular political candidates rely on buying delegates to vote them or their cronies at party primaries. This is antithetical to the aim of a diligent primary election which is to choose credible candidates that would most likely be acceptable to the electorates.
“Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila’s contribution to the amendment of Clause 87 of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill is reflective of the agitations of the people.
“The House wishes to remind all political players that direct primary is in the best interest of our democratic advancement as a nation. The conduct of party elections by direct primary remains the most transparent mode of nominating a candidate in any election.
“It marks a true return of power to the people. It is more participatory, creating a level playing ground for all aspirants and allowing the emergence of popular candidates. Direct primaries will increase the participation of women and youth in the political process. It will help check godfatherism, enhance intra-party democracy and reduce the commercialisation of elections in Nigeria.”
Kalu stated that the House was pleased that the Senate had agreed with its position on direct primary as well as the electronic transmission of election results.
“The harmonization of both chambers of the National Assembly on these issues is a clear indication of the maturing of our democracy,” he said.
CUPP Cautions NASS On Party Primaries
The Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP) has said that direct or indirect primaries should be left at the discretion of the leadership of political parties.
A statement on Wednesday by CUPP’s National Secretary, Chief Peter Ameh, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should not use its majority in the National Assembly to manipulate the Constitution in its favour and force its decision down the throat of other parties.
Ameh added that “this authoritarian will of APC majority is not good for our democracy.”
He further stated, “Why should the method of selecting/electing political party representatives be forced down their throat? It is totally absurd and uncalled for.
“This direct primaries is a direct assault on parties to freely determine the most suitable means of conducting its internal affairs.
“This is interference in the affairs of the parties by taking away the right of party organs to make decisions for the smooth running of party activities. What party ‘A’ wants is different from party ‘B’.
“APC is using it’s majority in the National Assembly to manipulate the constitution in their favour and force the decision of APC down the throat of other parties, this authoritarian will of APC majority is not good for our democracy.
“They can’t dictate for political parties their means of party nomination. Do they give political parties grant? No!, So they should allow political parties to look for the most cost effective ways to manage internal issues as it relates to the conduct of party primaries.
The CUPP scribe urged them to use their legislative powers “to approve ‘Option A4’ as the means of voting in an election, if truly they want things to work in Nigeria.” .
“As for the approval of electronic transmission of election results, we should not applaud the Senate for doing the right thing after so much public outcry, this is why I have insisted that only mass action from citizens can give our democratic process needed growth..
“Citizens must continue to engage the process to protect our democracy or else those elected to serve their interest will remain self serving senators..
“The hallubaloo over the amendment of Section 53 to give INEC the rights to determine the rightful mode for the transmission of election results was expected but unnecessary because if not that the senators were to be clouded by their own need for self-preservation, this wouldn’t have dragged for so long..
“It was wrong to have reduced the independence of the commission to that of consultation commission when the former amendment required that the commission seek approval from NCC before applying technology that will aid the improvement of our elections.”
State Congress: Kano Announces Drug Test For APC Contestants
The Kano State Government, has announced that all contestants vying for positions in the All Progressive Congress (APC)’s executive council position must undergo a mandatory drug test.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammad Garba, on Wednesday in Kano.
According to Garba, interested persons should report to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state for the screening.
“The directive is part of government’s policy to rid Kano of illicit substances,” he said.
He warned that no contestant would be screened without undergoing the mandatory drug test ahead of the October 16 state congress of the ruling party.
“Similar tests were carried out for contestants into local government election, as well as political appointees including members of the state executive council before offering them a portfolio,” Garba said.
He further noted that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje mandated the state office of the NDLEA to ensure thorough conduct of the tests.
The commissioner reaffirmed Ganduje’s commitment to riddle drug abuse among political leaders.
“The government will not hesitate to issue necessary disciplinary measures against anyone found with the trace of illicit substances, including a compulsory recommendation for rehabilitation,” the commissioner said.
Politics
PDP Mocks APC On Bad Governance
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to accept their mass failures in party management and governance and stop bothering Nigerians with their regular lamentations.
The PDP said that its position was predicated on a statement by the APC in which it claimed to have improved on electoral process in the country, whereas what abounds in the nation is a painful story of how the APC has destroyed the economy, the electoral process and the national unity, to the extent that life has become despondent to the average Nigerian.
The party, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said, “we accept the fact that the APC lacks the capacity for feedback mechanism, however, the PDP wishes to bring to the attention of the APC that all Nigerians today would wish this administration had come to its end.
“Notwithstanding, our party counsel is that the APC should begin to prepare their handover notes because Nigerians are not ready to endure this anguish beyond May 29, 2023.”
The PDP urged Nigerians to continue to rally with PDP as “we collectively prepare to rescue our nation from this incompetent, divisive and thoughtless APC and its administration.”
