Business
Omehia Hails Wike’s Infrastructural, Human Dev Strides
A former governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia, has commended Governor Nyesom Wike over his developmental strides in infrastructure in the state.
He noted that the spate of infrastructure recorded by the present administration has changed the landscape of the state for accelerated development.
He also commended the governor in the area of human capital development, which according to him, is also important for the overall development of the state.
Omehia, who gave the commendation while speaking to aviation correspondents, last Friday, shortly on arrival from Abuja, described Governor Wike as a trusted man that is determined to make Rivers State take its right of place among comity of states in the country.
According to him, Wike is a man that should be respected given the giant strides he has recorded in the area of infrastructure in the state.
“The governor has done very well particularly in infrastructure development, and as long as his government is continuing, he is going to do more.
“The Real Madrid Academy he established is part of the human capital development, and as his government is continuing, he is going to do more in the human capital development to give the people the opportunity to stand on their own at the long-run.
“He is a man that needs to be commended and counted on, and I commend him. He is a man that has foresight and knows how to solve problems.
“He knows his onions in politics, and he has tried to hold his party, the Peoples Democratic Party together, and without him, the party would have been in disarray”, Omehia said.
The former governor prayed God to keep Wike alive to enable him do more for the people of the state and the country in general.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Refinery’s Rehab: PHRC Boss Seeks Host Communities’ Support
The managing director of Port Harcourt refinery company (PHRC), Ahmed Dikko, says the support of host communities will contribute to the success of the rehabilitation of the refinery.
In May, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) commenced the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery in Rivers state.
This was after the federal executive council (FEC) approved the sum of $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation.
The repair, which will be executed by Tecnimont SPA, an Italian company, will be done in three phases of 18, 24 and 44 months, respectively.
Dikko, who said the PHRC is already engaging the host communities, expressed optimism that they will support the project.
“Host communities’ engagement is one of the key priorities for the success of this project and PHRC management recognises this right from the earlier days of the award of this contract and has done a lot in this regard through the public affairs,” he said.
“The first is to put out the information correctly about this project, and the second is to manage the expectations of the communities.
“The approach that we are using is to get the communities to buy into the project and be part of it. So much has been covered and I’m delighted with the way we are going. We are going to have the support of the communities.
“The contractors themselves have nominated a community representative that is working closely with our public affairs team in the manner to ensure that the right information is given to the communities.
“Everybody is part of the rehabilitation project, and in whatever department you are, you must contribute your own to make sure that we truly succeed.
“Whether you are in the human resources, engineering, or admin department; there is a role for you in the project, and I’m happy that the staff have taken it on, and are looking forward to the actual commencement of activities physically.
“We have gone further again to keep knowledge sharing so that everybody will understand clearly what the project is about, and also the scope of work that we want to do. That way, we’ll have a role to play as it goes on.”
Dikko also said the rehabilitation of the refinery will be completed as scheduled, adding that the contractors have been given what they need to get the project done.
“It is not a small thing knowing full well that all specs of all the equipment and everything therein that will make the contractor succeed have to be given; all the documentation that we have. So, we have done that; we’ve given thousands of documents to the contractor,” he said.
Business
Godwin Emefiele: Bad Bank Debtors Frustrating Loan Recovery
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, said that recalcitrant debtors have exploited the lack of prioritisation of credit recovery matters by the Nigerian judicial system to frustrate debt recovery efforts of financial institutions in the country.
Emefiele stated this at a workshop for judicial officers on recent reforms of the banking financial services sectors in Nigeria held in Abuja.
The Governor was represented by the Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, CBN, Aisha Ahmad.
According to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), out of a total of N4.158trn bad loans, it has so far recovered over N1.48trn.
It still has 7,902 outstanding obligors with a total outstanding loan of above N3.1trn, while 350 obligors alone account for over N2.053trn, with more than 70 per cent of the total outstanding amount.
Emefiele disclosed the plan by the CBN to engage stakeholders in the Judiciary to enforce The Special Tribunal for the Enforcement and Recovery of Eligible Loans.
The Special Tribunal which is a provision of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act was introduced to accelerate credit recovery processes and enforcement of collateral rights.
Speaking on the significance of the BOFIA 2020, the apex bank boss said that the Act is expected to reinvigorate the Nigerian banking sector as it will engender a sound and stable financial system that will support sustainable growth and development of the Nigerian economy.
He said that the BOFIA 2020 also strengthens the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism Framework by mandating regulated entities to comply with AML/CFT and cyber security regulations.
Emefiele also pointed out that the BOFIA contains provisions to effectively manage unclaimed funds or abandoned property in dormant accounts maintained with banks, specialised banks and other financial institutions, as well as recovery tools for failing banks.
BOFIA 2020 also provides enhanced recovery and resolution tools for failing banks.
Business
Diversification Of Nigeria’s Economy On Course – FIRS
The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Muhammad Nami, has argued that the diversification of the Nigerian economy is on course.
Speaking at the ‘Public Presentation And Breakdown Of The Highlights Of The 2022 Appropriation Bill’, Nami, stated that 4.2 trillion Naira had been collected so far in 2021 in revenue, with about 3.3 trillion Naira, that is over 77 percent of the total collection from the non-oil sector.
“To address the issue of Nigeria not diversifying its economy, from a tax perspective, you will discover that we are actually diversifying the economy,” Nami stated.
“The total collection we have up to 31 September, which we have not fully reconciled with the CBN and the Nigerian Customs is about 4.2 trillion Naira, and from this amount, oil-related taxes accounted for only 22 per cent which is 950 billion Naira only, while the non-oil taxes we have generated within that period is 3.3 trillion Naira.”
Recall that President Buhari had acknowledged during his 2022 Budget presentation speech to the National Assembly that, “On a positive note, we surpassed the non-oil taxes target by eleven (11) per cent in aggregate. The sustained improvement in non-oil taxes indicates that some of our revenue reforms are yielding positive results. We expect further improvement in revenue collections later in the year as more corporate entities file their tax returns and we accelerate the implementation of our revenue reforms.”
Muhammad Nami noted that though the potentials of the country’s non-oil revenues were being harnessed, it was however not adequate.
“To discuss about the taxes that are being paid in the country and to say whether they are adequate or not, I want to believe one, they are not adequate.
“We assume that we are a rich country, I don’t think that is correct. We only have the potential to be rich, because we have a very huge population of about 200 million”, Nami stated
The FIRS Executive Chairman emphasized that the best way to fund budgets globally was through payment of taxes by citizens particularly personal income tax which is a direct tax as against indirect taxes; he further noted that personal income taxes in other countries account for over 50% of the funds available to their respective governments for funding expenditure.
“The number of billionaires in Lagos alone are more than the number of billionaires in the whole of South Africa but yet what Lagos State generated as Personal Income Tax was just less than N400bn in 2020.
“So if we don’t pay these taxes, there is no way the government will be able to provide the social amenities required, the critical infrastructure required for the wellbeing of the country,” Nami stated.
Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed Shamsuna, in reply to a question noted that there was a social contract between tax payers and authorities and that government revenue that was generated was being applied to funding its expenditure at all the three tiers of government.
Trending
- Rivers3 days ago
Leader’s Assault: Lawyer Alleges Compromise Over Release Of CSO
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Organised Labour Resumes Indefinite Strike In C’River
- Rivers3 days ago
Senate Applauds UPTH For Setting Up Psychiatric Unit
- Rivers3 days ago
Expert Calls For Inter-Religious Agency To Fight Extremism
- News2 days ago
Wike, Committed To Make Rivers Centrepiece Of Dev -Nsirim …As Miss Sophia Oyibo Becomes Face Of OurStateOurResponsibility Campaign
- Business2 days ago
Nigeria’s Trade Costs Too High To Attract Investments, WTO DG Laments
- Rivers3 days ago
Again, Rotary Donates To Schools, Supports Educational Growth
- Rivers3 days ago
NLC Marks World Decent Work Day