Business
Nigeria Doubles Down On Oil After Years Of Trouble
After months of stalling because of Covid restrictions and OPEC cuts, as well as significant international criticism over misplaced funds, Nigeria appears to be optimistic about the future of its faltering oil industry in a time when few others are.
The Nigerian government announced this week that it expects the country to produce 1.88 million barrels per day of crude oil in 2022, assuming a benchmark price of $57 per barrel. In the 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), just approved by the senate, the government also predicted GDP growth of 4.2 percent and inflation of 13 percent in 2022. Inflation in Nigeria decreased to 17.01 percent in August, in a country that has continued to struggle with a double-digit inflation rate since 2016.
This is a highly optimistic plan seeing as Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, was hit particularly hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, from which it is still recovering. The Nigerian economy contracted 1.92 percent in 2020, after a growth of 2.92 percent in 2019. However, the contraction was lower than the World bank estimate of a 4 percent contraction or the IMF estimate of 3.2 percent.
The hopeful budget approval follows President Muhammadu Buhari’s signing of the Petroleum Industry Bill into law in August. This comes after two long decades of delays in approving the PIB, at a time when much of the rest of the world is moving away from fossil fuel strategies towards green policies with a focus on renewable energy. Plans to stop the sale of diesel and petroleum vehicles as well as targets for net zero-carbon emissions by 2050, across Europe and North America, make the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) appear somewhat outdated. However, advocates for the Bill believe that the African continent will continue to rely on oil production for fuel well into the next decade. The President stated in August at the inauguration of the Steering Committee and PIA Implementation Group that Nigeria may have lost as much as $50 billion worth of investment because of years of delays in enacting the PIA, as investors were uncertain of Nigeria’s oil and gas outlook.
There has been significant criticism over Nigeria’s failure to establish a better regulatory environment for its oil and gas industry until now, which would have increased investor interest in the region. This is particularly pertinent at a time when other African states are beginning to develop their oil industries, and further competition comes from new emerging markets such as Guyana and Suriname.
Critics also point towards the $14 billion in funds provided to develop the Niger Delta region, the heart of the Nigerian oil industry, that was ill spent between 2001 and 2019. The funds were expected to support projects to “offer a lasting solution to the socio-economic difficulties of the Niger Delta Region and to facilitate the rapid and sustainable development of the Niger Delta into a region that is economically prosperous, socially stable, ecologically regenerative and politically peaceful.”
The inability to establish an adequate regulatory environment for foreign oil and gas investors for so long, as well as government’s failure to use funds to develop its oil-rich Niger Delta region, have put the country at the bottom of the list for many investors now attracted to up-and-coming oil regions without such a difficult past in the sector.
Not to forget, Nigeria is not out of the woods, still battling with reduced OPEC+ oil quotas and the lack of investment that came alongside them. Angola, Nigeria, and Kazakhstan have failed to increase their oil production in line with the OPEC+ easing of cuts this August, primarily due to years of underinvestment in the oil-rich nations’ energy industries.
In addition, concerns around Covid-19 restrictions continue to plague Nigeria’s oil industry, as the Delta region faces yet another lockdown if cases continue to rise. The challenges of 2020 could be seen all over again should Rivers State go into lockdown, with oil firms facing difficulties in transporting personnel to and from oil fields, as well as restrictions affecting pipeline and facilities maintenance, as was the case last year.
But the Nigerian government and those left in Nigeria’s oil industry are hopeful that ongoing demand from the African continent and increasing demand from Asia for oil and gas could help boost the country’s appeal following the enactment of the PIA. With 37 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, ranking 10th in the world, Nigeria has always had significant potential to become oil superstar but has until now lacked the regulatory framework to make this dream a reality until now.
So, the question is whether the “landmark” PIA will really be as ground-breaking for Nigeria’s oil industry as once hoped. The Nigerian government holds out hope for the new Act attracting greater foreign investment in the oil-rich nation, but time is yet to tell whether oil majors are willing to take a gamble on the African state so late in the game.
Other companies that look to capitalise on higher prices this year:
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) After having missed on earnings for a number of quarters in a row, this offshore rig giant is seeing opportunities left and right as oil majors are once again betting big on offshore oil and gas production. The increasing market for offshore operations couldn’t come at a better time for Transocean, which remains one of the more speculative players in its sector.
At the moment, the company is looking to expand its footprint in the Gulf of Mexico. Earlier this month, it landed a $252 million firm contract for its new, ultra-deepwater drillship, the Deepwater Atlas. Transocean’s client, BOE Exploration and Production LLC looks to commence operations at the Shenandoah project in the 3rd quarter of 2022.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU; TSE:SU): Suncor has been in the news this week as it decided to shut down some of its oil sands production due to a mechanical disruption. Syncrude, majority owned by Suncor, produces some 275,000 bpd of crude oil from bitumen at its upgrader in Alberta, according to the latest data, which was for January to May. Despite the disruption, Suncor remains one of the most attractive oil plays in Canada, which some see as the best contrarian oil bets out there.
Suncor’s relatively low extraction costs per barrel, coupled with strict ESG standards and long lasting reserves make the company interesting for long-term oil investors.
And Suncor isn’t just focusing on its flagship Syncrude project. Two weeks ago, the company announced the plan to extend the life of the Terra Nova FPSO. Together with Murphy Oil and Cenovus, and with support from the local government, Suncor looks to extend the production life of the Terra Nova FPSO by around 10 years.
Bradstock Reports for Oilprice.com
Business
Refinery’s Rehab: PHRC Boss Seeks Host Communities’ Support
The managing director of Port Harcourt refinery company (PHRC), Ahmed Dikko, says the support of host communities will contribute to the success of the rehabilitation of the refinery.
In May, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) commenced the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery in Rivers state.
This was after the federal executive council (FEC) approved the sum of $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation.
The repair, which will be executed by Tecnimont SPA, an Italian company, will be done in three phases of 18, 24 and 44 months, respectively.
Dikko, who said the PHRC is already engaging the host communities, expressed optimism that they will support the project.
“Host communities’ engagement is one of the key priorities for the success of this project and PHRC management recognises this right from the earlier days of the award of this contract and has done a lot in this regard through the public affairs,” he said.
“The first is to put out the information correctly about this project, and the second is to manage the expectations of the communities.
“The approach that we are using is to get the communities to buy into the project and be part of it. So much has been covered and I’m delighted with the way we are going. We are going to have the support of the communities.
“The contractors themselves have nominated a community representative that is working closely with our public affairs team in the manner to ensure that the right information is given to the communities.
“Everybody is part of the rehabilitation project, and in whatever department you are, you must contribute your own to make sure that we truly succeed.
“Whether you are in the human resources, engineering, or admin department; there is a role for you in the project, and I’m happy that the staff have taken it on, and are looking forward to the actual commencement of activities physically.
“We have gone further again to keep knowledge sharing so that everybody will understand clearly what the project is about, and also the scope of work that we want to do. That way, we’ll have a role to play as it goes on.”
Dikko also said the rehabilitation of the refinery will be completed as scheduled, adding that the contractors have been given what they need to get the project done.
“It is not a small thing knowing full well that all specs of all the equipment and everything therein that will make the contractor succeed have to be given; all the documentation that we have. So, we have done that; we’ve given thousands of documents to the contractor,” he said.
Business
Godwin Emefiele: Bad Bank Debtors Frustrating Loan Recovery
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, said that recalcitrant debtors have exploited the lack of prioritisation of credit recovery matters by the Nigerian judicial system to frustrate debt recovery efforts of financial institutions in the country.
Emefiele stated this at a workshop for judicial officers on recent reforms of the banking financial services sectors in Nigeria held in Abuja.
The Governor was represented by the Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, CBN, Aisha Ahmad.
According to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), out of a total of N4.158trn bad loans, it has so far recovered over N1.48trn.
It still has 7,902 outstanding obligors with a total outstanding loan of above N3.1trn, while 350 obligors alone account for over N2.053trn, with more than 70 per cent of the total outstanding amount.
Emefiele disclosed the plan by the CBN to engage stakeholders in the Judiciary to enforce The Special Tribunal for the Enforcement and Recovery of Eligible Loans.
The Special Tribunal which is a provision of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act was introduced to accelerate credit recovery processes and enforcement of collateral rights.
Speaking on the significance of the BOFIA 2020, the apex bank boss said that the Act is expected to reinvigorate the Nigerian banking sector as it will engender a sound and stable financial system that will support sustainable growth and development of the Nigerian economy.
He said that the BOFIA 2020 also strengthens the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism Framework by mandating regulated entities to comply with AML/CFT and cyber security regulations.
Emefiele also pointed out that the BOFIA contains provisions to effectively manage unclaimed funds or abandoned property in dormant accounts maintained with banks, specialised banks and other financial institutions, as well as recovery tools for failing banks.
BOFIA 2020 also provides enhanced recovery and resolution tools for failing banks.
Business
Diversification Of Nigeria’s Economy On Course – FIRS
The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Muhammad Nami, has argued that the diversification of the Nigerian economy is on course.
Speaking at the ‘Public Presentation And Breakdown Of The Highlights Of The 2022 Appropriation Bill’, Nami, stated that 4.2 trillion Naira had been collected so far in 2021 in revenue, with about 3.3 trillion Naira, that is over 77 percent of the total collection from the non-oil sector.
“To address the issue of Nigeria not diversifying its economy, from a tax perspective, you will discover that we are actually diversifying the economy,” Nami stated.
“The total collection we have up to 31 September, which we have not fully reconciled with the CBN and the Nigerian Customs is about 4.2 trillion Naira, and from this amount, oil-related taxes accounted for only 22 per cent which is 950 billion Naira only, while the non-oil taxes we have generated within that period is 3.3 trillion Naira.”
Recall that President Buhari had acknowledged during his 2022 Budget presentation speech to the National Assembly that, “On a positive note, we surpassed the non-oil taxes target by eleven (11) per cent in aggregate. The sustained improvement in non-oil taxes indicates that some of our revenue reforms are yielding positive results. We expect further improvement in revenue collections later in the year as more corporate entities file their tax returns and we accelerate the implementation of our revenue reforms.”
Muhammad Nami noted that though the potentials of the country’s non-oil revenues were being harnessed, it was however not adequate.
“To discuss about the taxes that are being paid in the country and to say whether they are adequate or not, I want to believe one, they are not adequate.
“We assume that we are a rich country, I don’t think that is correct. We only have the potential to be rich, because we have a very huge population of about 200 million”, Nami stated
The FIRS Executive Chairman emphasized that the best way to fund budgets globally was through payment of taxes by citizens particularly personal income tax which is a direct tax as against indirect taxes; he further noted that personal income taxes in other countries account for over 50% of the funds available to their respective governments for funding expenditure.
“The number of billionaires in Lagos alone are more than the number of billionaires in the whole of South Africa but yet what Lagos State generated as Personal Income Tax was just less than N400bn in 2020.
“So if we don’t pay these taxes, there is no way the government will be able to provide the social amenities required, the critical infrastructure required for the wellbeing of the country,” Nami stated.
Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed Shamsuna, in reply to a question noted that there was a social contract between tax payers and authorities and that government revenue that was generated was being applied to funding its expenditure at all the three tiers of government.
