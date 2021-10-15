Cleric Tasks Govts, Churches On Capacity Building

The Rivers District Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Nigeria, Rev. Daddy Ibulubo has appealed to Government at levels and churches to give priority to human capacity development.

Speaking at a Capacity Building Conference in Port Harcourt, yesterday for church leaders of various categories, Dr. Ibulubo said the development of capacity and potentials was critical to the development of society.

The church leader said investing in the development of human capacity should be seen as an investment that would yield multiple, short and long term benefits for the society.

While stating that no amount spent on capacity development is waste, Dr. Ibulubo who is chairman, Board of Governors of Pentecostal Theological Seminary Eleme said building the city without first building the people would translate to a waste of resources and exercise in futility overtime.

According to Dr. Ibulubo, the Capacity Building which is a pet programme of the Rivers District Presbytery is bi-annual, noting that the conference was designed to drive holistic development of Church workers and make them be at their best in their service to God and humanity.

He said the leadership of the Rivers District was passionate and committed to achieving Kingdom project, even as it would ensure no stone was left unturned in sustaining the programme, the financial challenges notwithstanding.

Dr Ibulubo who is also the African Director of Africa-Israeli Alliance Initiative and the Special Adviser on Pastors Children to the State Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), urged people to identify and develop their potentials so they could be relevant in society.

Decrying apathy to building of capacities, the Clergy said “occupying till Jesus comes” is a function of developing identified abilities to the benefit of the larger society.

He commended the workforce of the District for their sacrificial contributions to the sustainability of the programme.

The Tide reports that the Rivers District’s Capacity Building Conference started eleven years ago as an annual programme for pastors, their wives, Deacons, Deaconesses, Heads and officers of the various departments in churches, sections and District levels.

About 850 church workers are expected to attend the three days programme which is ongoing at the No. 17 Andoni branch of Assemblies of God, Nigeria and will be rounded off tomorrow with a long service award ceremony for deserving Deacons and Deaconesses.

By: Igbiki Benibo