Senate Applauds UPTH For Setting Up Psychiatric Unit

The Senate Committee on Health has applauded the Chief Medical Director (CMD,) University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) for establishing a Psychiatric Unit in the hospital.

The committee also expressed satisfaction at some of the projects executed by the hospital’s management under the leadership of Prof Henry Ugboma with scarce resources during the Covid-19 pandemic era.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibraham Yahaya Oloriegbe, stated this during a tour of hospital facilities in the South-South and South-East regions as part of its oversight function.

He described the unit as one of the special facilities in Nigeria to handle cases of substance abuse.

Oloriegbe said the unit would manage situations such as anxiety, depression and abuse of substances in the region.

The chairman noted that part of the security and economic challenges experienced in the society was caused by substance abuse by youths.

He said the committee was impressed with the level of infrastructural development at the hospital for the past years under Ugboma.

“From what we have seen, we are impressed as a committee that we have taken the right decisions, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic in UPTH.

“We are particularly interested in some of the projects that were implemented with resources that are made available during the worst situations in 2020 and 2021”.

Oloriegbe commended the medical director for expanding the hospital Intensive Care Unit, Radiology Department and improved its laboratory unit to function as a tertiary healthcare provider to the region.

He noted that UPTH has been able to provide services to the people, especially at the tertiary level, adding that the hospital had over 250 consultants in various disciplines to manage severe cases.

The chairman, who described the hospital as a specialty centre, said UPTH had improved in area of burns and plastic surgeries; and provides modern equipment such as MRI and other areas of specialties.

On his assessment of federal hospitals, Oloriegbe said before Covid-19 started, there was less than 300 ventilators across the hospitals, but today, all Federal Government-owned teaching hospitals have improved in terms of equipment, infrastructure and manpower to handle emergency situations.

The committee further admonished UPTH management to improve its maintenance culture on its equipment and infrastructure.

The senator urged the management to improve in the lighting systems in the departments and the entire complex.

Earlier, Chief Medical Director, UPTH, Prof Henry Ugboma, had called on the committee to improve budgetary allocation and funding of the hospital for better result.

Ugboma said the committee was happy with prudent utilisation of funds accruing to the hospital.

“They saw the achievements we made in the hospital; the committee was satisfied with our 2020/2021 capital projects.

“We need a lot of money to rehabilitate what we have; we need money to renew the hospital annually”, Ugboma said.

He said his dream was making efforts to turn UPTH to a 5-star hospital and the hub of medical tourism in the country.

By: Chinedu Wosu