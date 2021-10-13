Rivers
NLC Marks World Decent Work Day
As the world marks World Day for Decent Work, the State Council of the Nigerian Labour Congress has opted to commemorate this year’s event.
The World Decent Work Day is a day set aside for global mobilisation to ensure that all employers of labour prioritise decent work in the world with the aim of achieving fulfilment, satisfaction and its multiplier effect on economic growth and sustainability.
This year’s event is the 10th in the series of activities including negotiations and constructive engagement with government and employers of labour, demonstrations, mass protest and other measure that will generate deliberate actions towards achieving decent standard of living, social protection, social dialogue and social justice and most importantly security of job.
Chairperson of Nigeria Labour Congres (NLC), Beatrice Itubo disclosed this while briefing newsmen in commemoration of of the day with the theme, “Just Job”
Itubo called on the state government to prioritise governance through improved human capital development by creating a conducive working condition
She further implored employers of labour in the organised private sector to begin to explore measures towards providing decent working condition to workers in their work place.
The labour leader said the leadership in its commitment shall continue to tackle the act of exploitation and slavery in the work place by deploying tools as provided enabling laws to engage companies and organisations perpetrating anti-labour practices.
Expert Calls For Inter-Religious Agency To Fight Extremism
As a way of curbing the menace of religious extremism and violence in the nation, a Professor of History of Religion, Prof Afisa Jaja, has stressed the need to establish an agency for inter religious dialogue.
In an exclusive chat with The Tide, Prof. Jaja who is a senior lecturer in Ignatius Ajuru University of Education said if the agency is established, it will promote dialogue, unity among the different religious groups in the country.
He suggested that the agency should be formed in such a way that the major religious groups will lead rotationally.
The professor averred that without dialogue and understanding, the current religious extremism in the North and lack of tolerance among the religious groups in the country will worsen over time.
Jaja was of the view that Boko Haram constitutes religious extremism because Islam abhors violence and killings.
Blaming politicians for fuelling the rising religious intolerance, Jaja stated that some political leaders have exploited the situation to brainwash their followers as a way of fighting perceived opposition.
“As far I am concerned, Islam and Christianity have one thing in common. They preach love and they believe in one God, and so for me, they should tolerate each other”, he said.
He maintained that no religion can claim superiority over another, hence, the need to see each other as brother.
By: Kevin Nengia
Again, Rotary Donates To Schools, Supports Educational Growth
More public secondary and primary schools in the State are benefitting from the Rotary International support for education for all children, and literacy for children and adults, through its Basic Education and Literacy projects around the world.
The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Mid Town joined its counterparts in parts of the State to donate over one thousand note books, texts books and writing materials to pupils of community Secondary School, Nkpolu Oroworukwo.
President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Mid Town, Mae Wendy Ofili, who led members of the club for the exercise, said “More than 775 million people over the age of 15 are illiterate. That’s 17 percent of the world’s adult population. Our goal is to strengthen the capacity of communities to support basic education and literacy, reduce gender disparity in education, and increase adult literacy”.
The Project Service Director of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Mid Town Walter Namapele added that, “Basic education and literacy is one of The Rotary Foundation’s six areas of focus.
“We know that basic education and literacy are essential for reducing poverty, improving health, encouraging community and economic development, and promoting peace. If all students in low-income countries left school with basic reading skills, 171 million people could be lifted out of poverty, which would be equivalent to a 12% cut in world poverty.”
The Principal of the Community Secondary School Nkpolu, Oroworukwo, D/Line, said the children were you overwhelmed with joy and the teachers are elated over the donations.
She said majority of the pupils were house helps who have little or no access to basic writing materials because they couldn’t get it from their guardians.
She said the donations would boost and encourage the children to study well, as well as improve the teachers’ ability to teach.
Recall that the reading; career talks, guidance and counseling sessions were part of the activities carried out during the project by members of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Mid-Town.
The Tide reports that the exercise books donation was in partnership with a former Commissioner of Education in Edo State, Barrister Ekpenisi, Omorotionmwan.
