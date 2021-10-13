Featured
NASS Begins Debate On 2022 N16.39trn Budget
The Senate, yesterday, commenced debate on the general principles of the 2022 budget.
President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, who presided over the session, said that the debate will be concluded, today.
President Muhammadu Buhari, had, last Thursday, submitted the 2022 Appropriation Bill to a joint sitting of the National Assembly.
It is titled, ‘A bill for an Act to authorise the issuance from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, the total sum of N16,391,023, 917,692, etc.”
Similarly, the House of Representatives has said it would commence debate on the 2022 budget proposal presented to a joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari last Thursday.
The Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who made the disclosure at plenary, yesterday, said the debate would take place, today and tomorrow.
He said the copies of the budget will be distributed to the members, and directed interested lawmakers to submit their names to the House Clerk, Ben Akubueze.
Gbajabiamila also said that the time table for the budget defence with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government would be released, today.
He added that the House would adjourn plenary after the debate sessions to start the budget defence.
“We are going to distribute copies of President Muhammadu Buhari letter and budget to lawmakers. Members who are interested in debate on the budget as presented, the merits and demerits and the general principles of the budget as presented by Mr. President.
“Please, send your names to the clerk. We will be having the debate, two days. Wednesday and Thursday after which we will suspend plenary for work to start on the budget, the budget defense.
“The timetable will be released to the committees by tomorrow. So, if you are interested send your names to the clerk today. Add the dates you’re interested in contributing. Whether Wednesday or Thursday, write it next to your name”, Gbajabiamila said.
Featured
Wike Signs Housing Bill For Retired Judicial Officers Into Law
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said the provision of personal homes for judicial officers of Rivers’ extraction would serve as good motivation to resist enticements of all forms capable of compromising the rectitude of their judicial functions.
He stated this, yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, after signing into law two bills passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly, and presented to him by the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Martins Amaewhule.
The two bills are Rivers State Judicial Institute Law No. 8 of 2021, and the Rivers State Housing Scheme for Judicial Officers Law, No. 10 of 2021.
Wike pointed out that the law would contribute to promoting judicial independence and reduce all forms of corruption among judicial officers.
“The second bill which I’ve assented to, has to do with the housing scheme. This is where I think, when we talk about autonomy, this is the main autonomy the Judiciary should be talking about.
“And in carrying out judicial functions, one thing that gives people hope is shelter. Part of the reasons why people are corrupt is that they don’t have the opportunity to own a house where they can put their heads at the end of the day, at retirement.
“So, for us as a government, we believe that one of the things that we do to stop corruption is to allow them to have their own house.
“I don’t want to see any Rivers judicial officer working in the Federal High Court, Industrial Court, Appeal Court or Supreme Court, indicted for corruption. I don’t want to see that happen to Rivers indigenes.
“Government must from the day of appointment, and on retirement, ensure they have their homes. If they say, they don’t want, then, government can pay them the due financial equivalent in lieu. But it is our own responsibility to do so.”
Wike explained that all judicial officers of Rivers origin serving in the state and federal judicial system were entitled to benefit from the accommodation that should be provided.
According to Wike, the initiative is novel and different from what Lagos State had done that only catered for their judges serving within the state and not extended to the federal judicial system.
“It’s one profession that the moment you’re retired, there’s nothing you can do about the practice of law. If a medical doctor retires from civil service, the medical doctor can go into private practice and own his or her own hospital.
“But as retired judge, you’re not allowed by law to practice again after service. So, it is not only for judicial officers who are working in Rivers State but judicial officers who are from Rivers State and also working at the federal courts.
“Wherever you are doing your work, you have no reason to complain because you have a home at the end of the day. So, why will anybody come to entice you for anything? And since it is not provided in the federal scheme of work, we have to care for our own people whether working here or outside.”
Speaking about the Rivers State Judicial Institute Law No. 8 of 2021, Wike explained that the efforts were geared to support the National Judicial Council (NJC) through the National Judicial Institute (NJI) saddled with the responsibility of training judicial officers and other Judiciary staff.
According to him, the Rivers State Government would, by the law, see to it that, at least, twice in a year, judges, magistrates and other Judiciary staff access trainings that would acquaint them with the tools of their jobs.
Featured
Buhari Presents N16.3trn 2022 Budget Estimate To NASS …Set To Borrow N5.01trn To Fund Proposal
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, presented N16.39trillion as the 2022 budget proposal before a joint session of the National Assembly.
The oil benchmark for the 2022 appropriation is $57per barrel, while the exchange rate is N410.5 per dollar in the budget proposal titled, “Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability”.
The budget is projected to stimulate GDP growth by 4.2 per cent, while inflation rate is put at 13 per cent.
It is projected oil production will be at 1.88m barrels per day including condensates.
Budget deficit is estimated at N6.23trillion.
While presenting the budget, Buhari said, “Defence and internal security will continue to be our top priority. We remain firmly committed to the security of life, property and investment nationwide. We will continue to ensure that our gallant men and women in the armed forces, police and paramilitary units are properly equipped, remunerated and well-motivated.
“The 2022 budget is also the first in our history, where MDAs were clearly advised on gender responsive budgeting. These are part of critical steps in our efforts to distribute resources fairly and reach vulnerable groups of our society.
“Distinguished Members of the National Assembly, the 2022 to 2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper sets out the parameters for the 2022 Budget as follows:
“Conservative oil price benchmark of $57 per barrel.
“Daily oil production estimate of 1.88million barrels (inclusive of Condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day); Exchange rate of four 410.15 per US Dollar; and projected GDP growth rate of 4.2 percent and 13 percent inflation rate.
“Based on these fiscal assumptions and parameters, total federally-collectible revenue is estimated at N17.70trillion in 2022.
“Total federally distributable revenue is estimated at N12.72 trillion in 2022 while total revenue available to fund the 2022 Federal Budget is estimated at N10.13 trillion. This includes Grants and Aid of N63.38 billion, as well as the revenues of 63 Government-Owned Enterprises.
“Oil revenue is projected at N3.16 trillion, non-oil taxes are estimated at N2.13 trillion and FGN Independent revenues are projected to be N1.82 trillion.
“A total expenditure of N16.39 trillion is proposed for the Federal Government in 2022 or the economies to survive and thrive.
The proposed expenditure comprises: Statutory Transfers of N768.28 billion; Non-debt Recurrent Costs of N6.83 trillion; Personnel Costs of N4.11 trillion; Pensions, Gratuities and Retirees’ Benefits N577.0 billion; Overheads of N792.39 billion; Capital Expenditure of N5.35 trillion, including the capital component of Statutory Transfers; Debt Service of N3.61 trillion; and Sinking Fund of N292.71 billion to retire certain maturing bonds.
The total fiscal operations of the Federal Government is expected to result in a deficit of N6.26 trillion.
This represents 3.39 percent of estimated GDP, slightly above the 3 percent threshold set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.
However, President Muhammadu Buhari said his government will borrow an additional N5.01trillion in 2022 to be able to execute its N16.39trillion budget.
He made this known yesterday during the presentation of the budget to the National Assembly.
Buhari described the budget as “Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability”.
Capital expenditure will gobble N5.35trillion and debt service N3.61trillion.
Total recurrent expenditure will be N6.83trillion, out of which personnel cost will consume N4.11trillion.
Total revenue expected is N10.13trillion.
Oil revenue will be a third of it as it is estimated at N3.16trillion. Non-oil taxes will be N2.13trillion and Federal Government revenue from its MDAs will be N1.82trillion.
Buhari said the oil benchmark for 2022 has been put at $57 and daily production at 1.88 million barrels, including condensates.
Government expects exchange rate to be stable at N410.15 to US Dollar and inflation to be kept at 13 percent.
Buhari tried to allay the fears of critics of borrowing by government.
He said the loans were within what Nigeria could afford and that the crisis the nation faces is ‘revenue challenge’, so that it can sustain repayment of the loans.
“Some have expressed concern over our resort to borrowing to finance our fiscal gaps. They are right to be concerned. However, we believe that the debt level of the Federal Government is still within sustainable limits. Borrowings are to specific strategic projects and can be verified publicly.
“As you are aware, we have witnessed two economic recessions within the period of this administration. In both cases, we had to spend our way out of recession, which necessitated a resort to growing the public debt. It is unlikely that our recovery from each of the two recessions would have grown as fast without the sustained government expenditure funded by debt.
“Our target over the medium term is to grow our Revenue-to-GDP ratio from about 8 percent currently to 15 percent by 2025. At that level of revenues, the Debt-Service-to-Revenue ratio will cease to be worrying. Put simply, we do not have a debt sustainability problem, but a revenue challenge which we are determined to tackle to ensure our debts remain sustainable.
“Very importantly, we have endeavoured to use the loans to finance critical development projects and programmes aimed at improving our economic environment and ensuring effective delivery of public services to our people”.
