Sports
Team Rivers Wrestlers Eye Successful Outing At NYG
As Team Rivers went into camp early this week to further prepare and fortify it’s athletes ahead departure this weekend for the 2021 edition of the National Youth Games (NYG) in Ilorin, Kwara State, the Head coach, Rivers State Wrestling Association, Eli Oyonomunede has said that his team will have a favourable outing at the fiesta.
Coach Oyonomunede disclosed this yesterday in an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.
According to him, his players are in high spirit and are determined to compete honourably, saying that the athletes have prepared adequately as a team and are now poised to do their utmost best to do the State proud at the games.
“My wrestlers are set for the games and are sure to put up a good performance in Ilorin come next week. We are ready to win medal for the state as we compete with our contemporaries across the Federation,” Oyonomunede said.
He explained that the camping will further prepare and fortify the team on their earlier preparations made as team, saying that, there is no doubt that the athletes will complete favourably at the games, because necessary arrangement has been made to enable the athletes to bring out the best in them.
He urged the athletes to remain focused and display discipline in the camp and at the games, when it gets underway On Sunday.
“I urge the westlers to remain focused and disciplined as always and not relent in their commitment for the upcoming task,” he said.
The National Youth Games begins on Sunday, 10 and last through 17 October, 2021.
By: Nancy Briggs
Sports
PH Holds Rumuwoji Traders Football Competition
The Unity Traders Football Cup Competition, Rumuwoji in Port Harcourt City Local Government, Rivers State, kicked off on Tuesday, at Rumuwoji play ground, Mile One, Diobu.
The competition was geared towards bringing peace and unity among traders in the State, particularly those in Mile One market.
Speaking at the event, Chairman, Mile One Market Traders Association of Port Harcourt, Umanakwe Wobo, said the essence of the tournament was basically to foster and sustain the existing peace and unity among traders.
According to him, the tournament was put on hold for about 15 years due to disputes in the market association, adding that the new Exco has decided to use sports to bring peace.
Wobo, who was represented by the Vice Chairman of the association, Chuks Emenike, said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, on Tuesday, at Rumuwoji playground.
He explained that the introduction of the tournament was to create an avenue to know each other more better, saying that the competition has produced stars like the Vice Chairman Chuks Emenike, who got an invitation to play for Esperance of Tunisia.
“This competition have been holding for years but was put on hold because of dispute among our people, now the new Exco has reintroduced it for peace and unity.
“We were having a lot of disputes in the market, things were not working out well with us but today peace has returned as you can see,” Wobo said.
The chairman used the medium to call on his members to forget the past and join hands with the new Exco to move the association forward.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
FIFA World Cup: Nigeria Camp Creates Slogan For CAR
The Super Eagles’ camp has come up with an interesting slogan of ‘4 Days, 2 Matches, 6 Points’ ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 encounters against the Les Fauves of the Central African Republic, scheduled for Lagos, Nigeria on Thursday and Douala, Cameroon on Sunday.
Within the four days, the Group C encounters of Days 3 and 4 between both teams will be accomplished, with the CAR hosting the return in Cameroon’s coastal city after the Confederation of African Football ruled that no football field in the Central African Republic is fit and proper for international matches.
The slogan is a manifestation of the aspiration of the three–time African cham-pions to collect all six points in the two matches over the four days, that will ease their passage into the single knockout round of the qualifying race to Qatar.
Skipper Ahmed Musa said: “We have a mission, which is to collect all the six points from the two matches and make things easier for ourselves in the last two matches against Liberia and Cape Verde. Then, we can focus on the knockout matches of March next year.”
All 23 players invited by Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr are now at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island following the arrival on Tuesday evening of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.
The Nigerian contingent will fly into Douala on Saturday morning, for the game that will start at 2pm Cameroon time on Sunday, and fly to Abuja immediately after the game.
Thursday’s encounter will start at 5pm. The Confederation of African Football has permitted the NFF to admit only 5,000 spectators at the game inside the Teslim Balogun Stadium.
Sports
NPFL: No League Commencement Date Worries Hassan
Nasarawa United striker, Adamu Hassan has lamented the current situation of Nigeria Professional Football League clubs who have been left with nothing other than to continue to train for a season with no clear information as to when the season will start.
In a chat with Tidesports source, Hassan said the preparation certainly can’t be in top gear and players get conditioned to situations when they are able to tailor their preparation to specific conditioning for match situations, unlike the current situation where players just train without a sense of direction.
