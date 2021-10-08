Team Rivers Wrestlers Eye Successful Outing At NYG

As Team Rivers went into camp early this week to further prepare and fortify it’s athletes ahead departure this weekend for the 2021 edition of the National Youth Games (NYG) in Ilorin, Kwara State, the Head coach, Rivers State Wrestling Association, Eli Oyonomunede has said that his team will have a favourable outing at the fiesta.

Coach Oyonomunede disclosed this yesterday in an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.

According to him, his players are in high spirit and are determined to compete honourably, saying that the athletes have prepared adequately as a team and are now poised to do their utmost best to do the State proud at the games.

“My wrestlers are set for the games and are sure to put up a good performance in Ilorin come next week. We are ready to win medal for the state as we compete with our contemporaries across the Federation,” Oyonomunede said.

He explained that the camping will further prepare and fortify the team on their earlier preparations made as team, saying that, there is no doubt that the athletes will complete favourably at the games, because necessary arrangement has been made to enable the athletes to bring out the best in them.

He urged the athletes to remain focused and display discipline in the camp and at the games, when it gets underway On Sunday.

“I urge the westlers to remain focused and disciplined as always and not relent in their commitment for the upcoming task,” he said.

The National Youth Games begins on Sunday, 10 and last through 17 October, 2021.

By: Nancy Briggs