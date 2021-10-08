Business
Take Advantage Of PIA To Enhance Investment -President
President Muhammadu Buhari has urged operators in the petroleum industry to take advantage of the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to promote their investments in the oil and gas sector.
The president made the call at an audience with a team from ExxonMobil Corporation led by Liam Mallon, its President on Upstream Oil and Gas, at State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.
“I will expect the ExxonMobil companies in Nigeria to avail themselves of the opportunities created by the Petroleum Industry Act and invest in further development of the Nigerian assets in line with our national interest.
“We expect that your company will also support our desire to deepen gas utilization and monetization aimed at reducing our carbon footprint and facilitating economic growth and development of our country.”
He also urged the ExxonMobil chief to collaborate on a bigger scale with the NNPC to realize the full potentials of the abundant gas resources in Nigeria.
“We look forward to ExxonMobil engaging in deeper collaboration and partnership with the New NNPC and other Nigerian institutions to ensure optimum exploitation of the abundant Oil and Gas resources in Nigeria while also aligning the processes with the global drive towards carbon neutrality,” he added.
Buhari commended his guests for their commitment to continue to be a bigger player in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry.
“We thank you very much for the reassuring words on your continued presence in Nigeria with the promise of expanding your investments in the Deep-water.
“This will no doubt be further facilitated by the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act which are designed to provide a competitive fiscal framework and a world-class regulatory framework that is at par with our global peers,” he said.
Mallon had told the President that ExxonMobil, which has done business in Nigeria for over 60 years, remained as committed and strong as ever, though it was divesting from the Joint Venture (shallow water) with NNPC.
However, he assured the president that “whoever emerges buyer must be a capable operator. We won’t compromise on that at all.
“The party must have the capacity to make growth vision happen. And we will be very transparent about it.”
Meanwhile, the ExxonMobil boss commended the president on the successful way the country handled the COVID-19 pandemic, and also for the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill.
“Work started on the PIB about 20 years ago, you have now brought it to a closure. I know how much effort went into it. We are proud of your leadership,” he said.
Business
NECA: Nigeria’s Debt Profile Unsustainable
The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) says the nation’s debt profile is worrisome and unsustainable for the economy.
NECA director-general, Timothy Olawale while advising the federal government to adopt the public-private-partnership (PPP) approach to carry out infrastructural developments, said it would help the situation.
Earlier in September, the Debt Management Office (DMO) announced that Nigeria’s total public debt (federal and state governments) rose to N35.46 trillion at the end of the second quarter (Q2) of 2021 — an increase of N2.3 trillion in three months.
Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, had defended the federal government’s borrowing plans, saying the loans are being used to construct critical infrastructure for the benefit of Nigerians.
“We applaud the mammoth infrastructural development being carried out by this administration since inception; however, it is our belief that more can be achieved with the huge natural, human resources and capabilities available within the economy, if managed appropriately,” Olawale said.
“Not to say the least, the debt profile currently at N35.5 trillion is worrisome and unsustainable for an economy like ours.
“The Association is more concerned with a growing economy, where every economic concern generates sufficient revenue that could pay-off reasonably its debt provisions with less impact on its future earnings and accumulates huge foreign reserves.
“As infrastructural provision is critical to any development for any economy with the robust and friendly business environment, we call for more collaborative efforts in the form of Public-Private Partnership, PPP, in addressing the huge infrastructure deficits, in a very short term and at a cheaper rate.
“It is our belief that implementing the PPP initiative in provision of the country’s critical infrastructure, decent and sustainable jobs will be provided and desirable number of people will be lifted from the poverty rank even before the desired date of 2030.
“More so, there is need to review the rising cost of governance and block the leakages in governance, which is becoming a clog to development.”
Business
Return East-West Road Project To IDF, Reps Tell Minister Assure HYPREP Of Support On Clean-Up
Miffed by the poor state of the Ogoni axis of the East-West Road in Rivers State, the House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities, has lent its voice to the need for the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to return the construction of the road project to the Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF) where it was originally placed by the Federal Government to facilitate its timely execution and completion.
This is even as the committee has promised to support the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) on the ongoing Ogoni clean-up project and other interventionist activities embarked upon by the agency to improve the wellbeing of the people.
The committee, which gave this indication during an oversight visit to some project sites in Eleme and Gokana Local Government Areas on Wednesday, strongly condemned the deplorable condition of the Ogoni axis of the East-West Road, and directed Senator Akpabio to return the road project to the IDF without further delay.
Speaking to newsmen on behalf of the committee members in Eleme, Chairman of the committee and member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor said the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs does not have the capacity to handle the road project, and therefore, directed the Minister to return it to the IDF forthwith.
He wondered why the road project was in the first place removed from the IDF by the Minister, stressing that the people of the Niger Delta deserve some measure of respect from the Federal Government, particularly in terms of giving them what rightly belongs to them and ameliorating their sufferings.
Dekor decried the poor state of the Ogoni axis of the East-West Road, irrespective of the fact that huge revenue resources are coming from the area, going by the calibre of companies and federal agencies and instructions located within the area.
The lawmaker noted that he had personally led protest over the deplorable state of the road, and regretted that nothing concrete was still being done by the Federal Government to change the trend, contending that the situation, as observed by the committee members during the oversight tour, wherein trailers and other heavy duty trucks were frequently falling on the road, was indicative of the number of lives being lost on the road on a daily basis.
Consequent upon this, Dekor affirmed that the East-West Road as it is today is terribly bad, and urged the Federal Government to do something urgently to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.
He placed on record that the road is an important carriageway leading to several states and communities within the Niger Delta region and even beyond, and therefore, contended that it deserves priority attention from the Federal Government.
Dekor, however, commended the new HYPREP team led by Prof. Philip Shekwolo for the good works it is doing in Ogoniland, and expressed delight that the committee members were able to visit some ongoing water project sites as well as clean-up sites in the area.
He assured that the committee would do what is right legislatively to ensure that the remediation project succeeds.
Dekor particularly praised the Rivers State Government and HYPREP for the massive water project in Eleme, and expressed the hope that the facility would be made functional soonest in order to provide potable drinking water to Ogoni people.
On his part, HYPREP’s Director of Operations, who is also overseeing the Coordinating Office in Port Harcourt, Prof. Philip Shekwolo thanked members of the committee for the oversight visit, and assured that the agency would continue to discharge its core mandate of improving the wellbeing including the health and other needs of the Ogoni people.
He said HYPREP had embarked on several interventionist activities and projects, geared towards improving the living conditions of the people, and listed the Centre of Excellence project, provision of training to the people, among other initiatives as some of the bold steps taken by the agency to better the lot of the people.
The committee members also paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area,Hon Confidence Deko who assured that the council would work with the lawmakers to ensure that Ogoni people are given the best in the clean-up project, asserting that the local government was the worst hit by environmental degradation.
He, however, appealed to HYPREP to make its presence felt more in the local government, and assured of his administration’s readiness to work with it to give Ogoni people all that they deserve in the remediation project.
The committee visit ongoing clean-up sites in Kpor and B-Dere Communities in Gokana Local Government Area and the water project site in Eleme Local Government Area.
By: Donatus Ebi
Business
NDIC Warns Bank Customers Against Ponzi Operators
The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, has warned bank depositors against falling for unrealistic high returns made by operators of Ponzi schemes in Nigeria.
The corporation also warned that most of these operators of Ponzi schemes are not licensed by it, and as such, should not be patronised by customers of financial institutions.
Speaking at the 16th International Trade Fair on Tuesday, the NDIC Managing Director, Bello Hassan, said people who deposit their money in insured banks and financial institutions can get a refund when the banks liquidate.
However, he added that those who put their funds in banks that are not covered by the corporation, risk losing their deposits during the liquidation process.
Hassan further debunked claims among Nigerians that when a bank fails, customers only get N50,000 from their deposits regardless of the amount they had in that bank.
He said the misinformation began in the 1980s when N50,000 was the maximum initial sum paid to people who had their money in a liquidated bank.
He explained that the corporation had since reviewed the amount over the years, noting that the current initial maximum sum paid to people whose monies are trapped is N500,000 for Deposit Money Banks and N200,000 for depositors of Microfinance banks.
The NDIC MD who was represented by the Head of Public Affairs, Mr Bashir Nuhu, said, “I would also like to serve a word of caution against patronising unscrupulous services of Ponzi schemes and illegal fund managers, otherwise called ‘wonder banks’ who masquerade as deposit-taking institutions to dupe unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned funds.
“They offer unrealistically high returns to lure their victims only to bolt away with their money. These entities are not licensed by the CBN as deposit-taking institutions and are therefore not covered by the deposit insurance.”
He said as a policy, the corporation has been involved in major trade fairs across the country as an avenue to engage with depositors, stakeholders and the general public to address their concerns and enquiries.
“We engage in all the major trade fairs across the nation, not to goods, but our services. We inculcate banking habits, financial inclusion and inform the public about the dangers of not taking their money to the bank.
“We have developed an app to enable depositors to fill in their claims when their money is trapped in a bank and apply for their money.”
Also speaking, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of Trade Centre, Dr Johnson Anene, said the essence of the trade fair was to promote between exhibitors and visitors.
He called on the Bank of Industry and other financial institutions to relax their conditions for exhibitors to get easier access to credit for their businesses.
