News
S’Court Reserves Ruling In Union Bank’s Suit Against $15bn Judgment Debt …Queries Prosecutor’s Authority To Try Convicted Ex-Pension Director
The Supreme Court, yesterday, in Abuja, reserved ruling on a motion by Union Bank Plc seeking among others, leave to appeal against a June 5, 2018 judgment of the Court of Appeal in which the bank and three others were ordered to pay an oil and gas firm – Petro Union Limited – about $15billion.
A five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad, after listening to arguments by lawyers to parties, said they would be informed when the ruling was ready.
Union Bank’s lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) while arguing the motion, said it contains nine reliefs, among which was an order for leave for extension of time to file appeal and another order for leave to appeal under Order 6 Rule 2(1) of the Supreme Court’s Rules.
Awomolo said his clients seek to raise fresh grounds of appeal and introduce new evidence necessary for a fair and just determination of the court.
He noted that it was strange that, while the judgments of the Federal High Court, Abuja (delivered on March 11, 2014) and the subsequent one by the Court of Appeal (which affirmed the Federal High Court judgment) were based on a £2.556b cheque alleged lodged in Union Bank by Petro Union, the said cheque was never tendered in court.
Awomolo said his client intends to show that Petro Union obtained both judgments by fraud.
He noted that Petro Union’s lawyer, Joe Gadzama (SAN) was only opposed to the grant of reliefs four and six out of the nine reliefs.
He urged the court to disregard the objection raised by Petro Union against his motion and prayed the court to grant his motion on the merit.
Olabisisi Soyebo (SAN) for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Tijani Gazali (SAN) for the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Finance did not object to Union Bank’s motion.
Soyebo and Gazali, who said they did not file any process in relation to the motion, urged the court to grant it in view of the colossal amount involved and its possible implication on the nation’s economy.
Gadzama, in his response, said he vehemently opposed the motion factually and in law.
He urged the court to uphold the objection he raised and dismissed the motion on the grounds that Union Bank has not given valid and cogent reasons why leave should be granted it.
Earlier, the court finally resolved the dispute over who should represent Petro Union between Gazama and Onyechi Egwuonwu.
The court said, by its earlier ruling on July 6, 2021, it had found that Gadzama was the actual lawyer for Petro Union. It then barred Egwuonwu from further participating in the proceedings.
Petro Union had, in 1994 allegedly procured a cheque from a branch of Barclays Bank in the United Kingdom with a value of £2.556b wich it lodged in a Union Bank branch in Lagos under the pretext that the funds were to be used to construct three petrochemical refinery complexes and a bank in Nigeria.
On March 22, 2012, Petro Union sued at the Federal High Court, Abuja and sought, among others, an order of mandamus compelling the CBN, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Minister of Finance and the Attorney-General of the Federation to pay £2,556,000,000.00 to it.
In the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/M/104/2012 Petro Union claimed that the money was deposited with Union Bank in 1994n adding that Union Bank received £2,556,000,000.00 on its behalf and transferred £2,159,221,318.54 to the CBN while it retained £396,778,681.46 as commission.
The defendants – Union Bank, CBN, Minister of Finance and AGF – in their separate counter-affidavits, denied Petro Union’s claims.
But, in the March 11, 2014 judgment, Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati of the Federal High Court, Abuja (now late) held in favour of Petro Union and their directors against the defendants.
Justice Kafarati held, among others, that Union Bank was liable to Petro Union in the sum of £396,778,681.46 being the balance of Petro Union’s foreign capital which it supposedly deposited with the Bank in 1994 and that the CBN was liable to the oil firm for the sum of £2,159,221,318.54.
The liabilities were held by the court to be joint and several against all the four defendants – CBN, Union Bank, Minister of Finance and AGF.
Out of the four defendants, only Union Bank and the CBN appealed the judgment of the Federal High Court.
On June 5, 2018, the Court of Appeal, Abuja gave judgment in the appeal by Union Bank and upheld the judgment by Justice Kafarati.
It is yet to determine the appeal by the CBN.
Similarly, the Supreme Court, yesterday, demanded from the law firm of Rotimi Jacobs and Co the fiat issued to it by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to prosecuted John Yakubu Yusufu, who was convicted for diverting N24billion.
Yusufu, a former Deputy Director in the Federal Civil Service Pension Office, who is serving his six-year sentence, appealed to the Supreme Court to have the 2018 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja set aside.
At the mention of the case, yesterday, Theodore Maiyaki announced an appearance for the appellant.
When Oluwaleke Atolagbe (from the firm of Rotimi Jacobs & Co) announced appearance for the respondent (the Federal Republic of Nigeria), a member of the court’s five-justices panel, Justice Centus Nweze sought to know if he (Atolagbe) was from the office of the Attorney General of te Federation (AGF).
Atolagbe said he is a private lawyer from, whose firm was instructed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to prosecute the case from the trial court.
Justice Nweze insisted that Atolagbe must present the fiat issued is firm by the AGF before further steps could be taken in the case.
When asked by the head of the panel, Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad, if he has the fiat with him in court, Atolagbe said no, but that a letter from the EFCC, authorising his firm to prosecute the case, was in the office.
In a ruling, Justice Muhammad said, although the court sympathised with the appellant (who Maiyaki said was currently in a correctional facility), further proceedings in te case would be suspended pending when the respondent produces the fiat issue on which basis it prosecuted the case.
Justice Muhammad then adjourned January 27, 2022 at the instance of the respondent.
Justice Abubakar Talba of the High Court of the Feral Capital Territory (FCT) had, in a judgment on January 28, 2013 convicted Yusufu on a three-count charge to which he pleaded guilty following a plea bargain agreement with the prosecuting agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Justice Talba had sentenced him to two years imprisonment on each count, with the option of N250,000 for each count, a decision the EFCC appealed.
In its judgment on March 21, 2018 the Appeal Court reversed the judgment of the High Court of the FCT and sentenced Yusufu to a cumulative six years imprisonment.
The appellate court then ordered to refund N22.9 billion to Federal Government’s coffers, a decision e appealed to the Supreme Court.
Although the Appeal Court’s judgment was given in 2018, Yusufu remained a free man until June 2020 when the EFCC arrest announced that its operatives arrested him in Gombe State.
He was later taken before Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf of the High Court of the FCT, who on June 22, 2020 ordered him to be sent to prison to serve his sentence.
Featured
Buhari Presents N16.3trn 2022 Budget Estimate To NASS …Set To Borrow N5.01trn To Fund Proposal
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, presented N16.39trillion as the 2022 budget proposal before a joint session of the National Assembly.
The oil benchmark for the 2022 appropriation is $57per barrel, while the exchange rate is N410.5 per dollar in the budget proposal titled, “Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability”.
The budget is projected to stimulate GDP growth by 4.2 per cent, while inflation rate is put at 13 per cent.
It is projected oil production will be at 1.88m barrels per day including condensates.
Budget deficit is estimated at N6.23trillion.
While presenting the budget, Buhari said, “Defence and internal security will continue to be our top priority. We remain firmly committed to the security of life, property and investment nationwide. We will continue to ensure that our gallant men and women in the armed forces, police and paramilitary units are properly equipped, remunerated and well-motivated.
“The 2022 budget is also the first in our history, where MDAs were clearly advised on gender responsive budgeting. These are part of critical steps in our efforts to distribute resources fairly and reach vulnerable groups of our society.
“Distinguished Members of the National Assembly, the 2022 to 2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper sets out the parameters for the 2022 Budget as follows:
“Conservative oil price benchmark of $57 per barrel.
“Daily oil production estimate of 1.88million barrels (inclusive of Condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day); Exchange rate of four 410.15 per US Dollar; and projected GDP growth rate of 4.2 percent and 13 percent inflation rate.
“Based on these fiscal assumptions and parameters, total federally-collectible revenue is estimated at N17.70trillion in 2022.
“Total federally distributable revenue is estimated at N12.72 trillion in 2022 while total revenue available to fund the 2022 Federal Budget is estimated at N10.13 trillion. This includes Grants and Aid of N63.38 billion, as well as the revenues of 63 Government-Owned Enterprises.
“Oil revenue is projected at N3.16 trillion, non-oil taxes are estimated at N2.13 trillion and FGN Independent revenues are projected to be N1.82 trillion.
“A total expenditure of N16.39 trillion is proposed for the Federal Government in 2022 or the economies to survive and thrive.
The proposed expenditure comprises: Statutory Transfers of N768.28 billion; Non-debt Recurrent Costs of N6.83 trillion; Personnel Costs of N4.11 trillion; Pensions, Gratuities and Retirees’ Benefits N577.0 billion; Overheads of N792.39 billion; Capital Expenditure of N5.35 trillion, including the capital component of Statutory Transfers; Debt Service of N3.61 trillion; and Sinking Fund of N292.71 billion to retire certain maturing bonds.
The total fiscal operations of the Federal Government is expected to result in a deficit of N6.26 trillion.
This represents 3.39 percent of estimated GDP, slightly above the 3 percent threshold set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.
However, President Muhammadu Buhari said his government will borrow an additional N5.01trillion in 2022 to be able to execute its N16.39trillion budget.
He made this known yesterday during the presentation of the budget to the National Assembly.
Buhari described the budget as “Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability”.
Capital expenditure will gobble N5.35trillion and debt service N3.61trillion.
Total recurrent expenditure will be N6.83trillion, out of which personnel cost will consume N4.11trillion.
Total revenue expected is N10.13trillion.
Oil revenue will be a third of it as it is estimated at N3.16trillion. Non-oil taxes will be N2.13trillion and Federal Government revenue from its MDAs will be N1.82trillion.
Buhari said the oil benchmark for 2022 has been put at $57 and daily production at 1.88 million barrels, including condensates.
Government expects exchange rate to be stable at N410.15 to US Dollar and inflation to be kept at 13 percent.
Buhari tried to allay the fears of critics of borrowing by government.
He said the loans were within what Nigeria could afford and that the crisis the nation faces is ‘revenue challenge’, so that it can sustain repayment of the loans.
“Some have expressed concern over our resort to borrowing to finance our fiscal gaps. They are right to be concerned. However, we believe that the debt level of the Federal Government is still within sustainable limits. Borrowings are to specific strategic projects and can be verified publicly.
“As you are aware, we have witnessed two economic recessions within the period of this administration. In both cases, we had to spend our way out of recession, which necessitated a resort to growing the public debt. It is unlikely that our recovery from each of the two recessions would have grown as fast without the sustained government expenditure funded by debt.
“Our target over the medium term is to grow our Revenue-to-GDP ratio from about 8 percent currently to 15 percent by 2025. At that level of revenues, the Debt-Service-to-Revenue ratio will cease to be worrying. Put simply, we do not have a debt sustainability problem, but a revenue challenge which we are determined to tackle to ensure our debts remain sustainable.
“Very importantly, we have endeavoured to use the loans to finance critical development projects and programmes aimed at improving our economic environment and ensuring effective delivery of public services to our people”.
News
Reclamation Of Land In Riverine Communities’ll Ensure More Dev -Danagogo
Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, has said that the reclamation of lands across riverine communities in the state would provide more room for community development when the projects are completed.
Danagogo was speaking at an unscheduled visit to the site of the 52 hectares of land reclamation for Abonnema and Obonoma in Akuku-Toru LGA of the state, last Wednesday.
According to the SSG, but for Governor Nyesom Wike, who has a heart for riverine communities, it would have been difficult to witness the drastic reclamation of land for the benefit of future generations being witnessed in most riverine communities across the state.
“Being aware that land is the most pressing need of riverine communities, the governor is ensuring the execution of the reclamation to serve the yawning need in the riverine communities”, he maintained.
“Governor Wike as I have always emphasized, ensures uninterrupted payments so that all his projects will be completed on time. This particular reclamation has a completion schedule of eight months to enable the government map out the utility lines within his tenure”, he added.
He urged the contractor, Masters Dredging Ltd, to fast-track it’s work pace to meet the eight months’ timeline set by the governor.
The SSG was accompanied by the Chairman of Akuku-Toru LGA, Hon. Rowland Sekibo, and the Managing Director of Masters Dredging, Mrs Pat Dappa.
News
PDP NEC Approves Zoning Of Chair To North
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, approved the zoning of the party’s chairmanship position to the North.
The decision followed the adoption of the recommendation contained in the report of the PDP National Convention Zoning Committee chaired by Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.
The Ugwuanyi zoning committee had swapped the chairmanship and all other elective party positions presently held by persons from North with those from the South.
Briefing journalists shortly after the meeting, yesterday, the spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan said following NEC approval, party leaders in the six geopolitical zones have been mandated to go back to base and micro zone the various elective party positions among the states in their various states.
Apparently, following the controversy that greeted the zoning swap, Ologbondiyan said the NEC would meet again at a later date to consider the report of another committee chaired by the Bauchi Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.
The Bala Mohammed committee had recommended that the party’s 2023 presidential ticket be thrown open to all comers, regardless of ethnic origins of the contestants.
Ologbondiyan however, would not say if the NEC meeting meant to discuss the Bala Mohammed report would hold before the party’s October 30-31 national convention.
The NEC meeting was well attended by the party’s governors, National Assembly members, former governors, former cabinet ministers and former party chairmen.
Others at the meeting were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin; former Senate President, David Mark, among others.
