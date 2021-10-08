Editorial
Prioritising Teachers’ Welfare
Tuesday, October 5, was observed as World Teachers’ Day, which was celebrated globally, including in Nigeria. Since 1994, with the assistance of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), this day has been adopted annually to highlight teachers and their profession.
A year and six months into the Covid-19 crisis, the 2021 World Teachers’ Day concentrates on the support teachers need to positively commit to the recovery process under the theme: ”Teachers At The Heart Of Education Recovery”. A series of global and regional affairs would showcase the impact of the pandemic on the teaching profession, highlight effective and promising policy feedbacks, and plan to identify measures that need to be taken to ensure teachers realise their maximum potentiality.
Before the Coronavirus pandemic stalled the learning of Nigerian students, the country’s education system was experiencing its own epidemic: a highly deficient and unfair system with surprisingly limited education. At the climax of the pandemic, approximately 40 million students were affected by school closures across the country, but even before that, Nigeria had the highest proportion of out-of-school children worldwide.
As the second wave of the epidemic continues, school vacations have been extended in some states, indicating that children’s learning continues to hibernate. Therefore, attempts must be made to emphasise a direct and creative means to recover expected learning losses and transform Nigeria’s education system, well summarised by the acronym — FACTS: Foundation learning, Assessment, Curriculum alignment, Technology and Special needs.
On World Teachers’ Day, the services of teachers and their contributions to education are recognised and their role and relevance in the development of pupils and society acknowledged. This is a moment to pay tribute to teachers and deal with some problems confronting their occupation, so it tries to fascinate the brightest young minds to join the profession. Their significant role remains that of mentors and career coaches.
Regrettably, in Nigeria, this occasion only highlights the plight of teaching as a profession. Recently, the Teacher Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) revealed that only about 50 per cent of Nigerian teachers were qualified to teach. According to TRCN, the requisite qualification for any teacher is the National Certificate in Education (NCE) specified by the National Education Policy.
This is something TRCN must take seriously. The council has a responsibility to deny charlatans access to the teaching profession. It should ensure that only qualified persons who possess the basic training and qualifications may be employed in the profession. Unfortunately, many teachers view this work as a stop-gap and are in the industry to buy time while waiting for more profitable jobs.
In view of the increase in unemployment in the country, it is necessary to discourage education as a means of survival. This is especially true in private schools, where people who do not have the necessary qualifications are selected. Most private school owners do this primarily for low-cost labour.
There are structural issues within the education system that hinder development efforts. Challenges, particularly in Nigeria, include low wages, poor capacity building, insufficient resources and the inability to regulate education to meet the psycho-social demands of children. Yet, teachers continue to do their best to elevate the next generation of nation builders.
President Muhammadu Buhari approved an increase in the pay structure of teachers during World Teachers’ Day 2020 which is still underway. Other incentives include allowances, housing, training, extending years of service from 35 to 40, and the retirement age from 60 to 65. This is exemplary, but it must be enforced accordingly. All we need is for the governors and others to implement the initiative within their states. The National Assembly should ensure that the process is carried out smoothly by means of adequate legislation.
However, commemorating this year’s Teachers’ Day, the Federal Government announced that it had approved N75,000 per semester allowance for students pursuing degree courses at public universities and N50,000 allowance for Nigerian Certificate of Education (NCE) students. This deliberate attempt to capture the best minds in the education industry is both meritorious and depressing. While the movement may add content to the profession, its durability is questionable, particularly given the economic deterioration.
Here in Rivers State, teachers in observance of the day, splashed accolades and encomiums on Governor Nyesom Wike. They commended him for securing their well-being by paying regular salaries. He was equally applauded for his renovation of primary and secondary schools to guarantee better teaching and learning environment for teachers, and his policy of inclusiveness in the state’s education sector. While urging him to consider more promotion of teachers and address other matters, they eulogised the governor for his policies which are set to revolutionise education and teaching in the state.
This year’s Teachers’ Day reflects the view that without qualified, committed and competent teachers, we cannot achieve substantial or high-quality education. Nigerian leaders may be weak and slow in governance, but they are indeed masters and maestros in functions, anniversaries and commemorations. As in past years, our leaders reached out last Tuesday and delivered brilliant speeches and promises to teachers.
Rhetoric is not enough. A systematic strategy is needed, featuring increased education budgets and key tasks to thwart the system from foundering. In the next decade, while the rest of the world may be reveling in the benefits of computer-aided learning, Nigeria’s education, under the prevailing funding system, may be hit by the perpetual surge in the youth population, likely to become worse.
If our leaders immediately begin to prioritise teacher training and well-being, which is the centre of any useful education system, this dreadful situation does not need to evolve completely. Nothing should deter us from learning from China and the Scandinavian countries, who today are considered to be the best places in the world to provide incentives for teachers.
Implement NDDC Audit Report
At last, the long-awaited forensic audit report on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio. The report was received on behalf of the President on September 2, 2021 by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.
The earth-shattering revelation in the document is remarkably a confirmation of the long-held view of many informed Nigerians that NDDC is undoubtedly a cesspool of corruption. How can an interventionist agency have 362 unchecked bank accounts, 13,777 abandoned projects and present no more than the value of N6trilion? It is reprehensible and unpalatable. The perpetrators must be named, shamed, and prosecuted.
According to Malami, “It is on record that between 2001 and 2019, the Federal Government approved N3, 375,735,776,794.93 as budgetary allocation and N2,420,948,894,191.00 as Income from Statutory and Non-Statutory sources, which brings the total figure to the sum of approximately six trillion naira given to the Niger Delta Development Commission.”
The Justice Minister further declared, “The Federal Government is particularly concerned with the colossal loss occasioned by uncompleted and unverified development projects in the Niger Delta region, despite the huge resources made available to uplift the living standards of the citizens. We have on record over 13,777 projects, the execution of which is substantially compromised. The Federal Government is also concerned with the multitudes of Niger Delta Development Commission’s bank accounts amounting to 362 and lack of proper reconciliation of accounts.”
However, it is essential to note that budget allocation does not automatically mean that the total amount is backed by cash and remitted to the commission. Therefore, the claim that N6trillion budget allocation was squandered may be misrepresenting, unless there is evidence to the contrary. Malami should audaciously disclose the amount paid to NDDC from the overall budget during the period under review.
Notwithstanding, it requires to be understood how the mega interventionist agency has transformed into a cash cow for several Niger Delta elite who have been diverting contracts, imposing huge mobilisation fees and refusing to execute the task or, provide low quality projects. Several news reports abound how successive NDDC managers colluded with compelling interest groups to purloin the commission’s finances.
During the House of Representatives investigation of the agency last year, Akpabio dropped a blockbuster, asserting that some members of the National Assembly were among the biggest recipients of NDDC contracts. This disclosure led to the infamous “shut down the mic” comment, as the coordinator of the investigation team frantically struggled to forestall further consideration of the matter.
This incident shows that the federal lawmakers who should ensure adequate oversight of the agency are themselves heavily compromised. They employed their lofty positions to award contracts to themselves and their acquaintances and failed to honour the deals. This self-fulfilling and self-inflating conduct is part of our public service challenge.
While the NDDC was going through a forensic audit, the provisional administration, later dismissed by the court last year, was busy supporting families with outrageous expenses for palliative care related to Covid-19. According to media reports, the interim management committee headed by Ms Joy Nunieh and Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei spent N81.5 billion over five months.
So far, there is very little information about the forensic audit report. Nigerians deserve to know how much of the agency’s pecuniary resource has been misappropriated, how much should be refunded, and by whom. If there is no official information, this will provide capacity for rumours and fictitious news. At the very least, the summary of the report should be published to enable the public to know the undertakers.
Those indicted in the report must not be treated like the six Nigerians convicted and sentenced to jail terms by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for financing Boko Haram, but later deported to Nigeria. While the government of the UAE has named the convicts, the identity of a Nigerian government official involved in sponsoring the terrorist group has yet to be revealed by the Nigerian authorities. Likewise, no action has been taken against the 400 alleged Boko Haram financiers arrested at the start of the year. It is unclear why they have not been prosecuted.
Buhari should muster the political will and rare candour to fulfill his pledge to, without hesitation, strategically implement all aspects of the audit report to promote probity and greater prosperity for the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as a whole. Anything less is unsatisfactory. The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, whose task it is, should prepare a plan of action to achieve the implementation promised by the President.
Among the immediate steps indicated, which Nigerians earnestly await, is his execution scheme, consisting of, but not narrowed to “initiation of criminal investigations, prosecution, recovery of funds not properly utilised for the public purposes for which they were meant”. This includes the review of the NDDC Act to facilitate the provision of better services by the commission. The starting point will be to make the report available to all Nigerians and to engage civil society organisations in its execution with a view to strengthening transparency.
Expectedly, Governors of states in the South-South region have given fillip to this stance as they have urged the Federal Government to ensure that the report of the forensic audit is not swept under the carpet.
The governors, under the aegis of the BRACED Council, in a six point communiqué issued at the end of its meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt last Monday, expressed the hope that the Federal Government would make the forensic audit report on the NDDC public and be courageous enough to deal justly and fairly with the report with a view to strengthening the capacity of NDDC to meet its obligations to the people of the region. This is indeed a wise counsel the Federal Government should not fail to heed.
2023: Northern Govs Got It Wrong
Rising from an emergency meeting last Monday after widespread consultations, Northern state governors,
under the auspices of the Northern Governors Forum, emirs, and chiefs from the region handed out an 11-point communiqué on numerous issues of national concern. Nonetheless, only two or a few more hit the headlines in the media — the rotation of the position of President between the North and the South and the appropriate agency to collect the value-added tax (VAT).
The two fundamental resolutions of the governors were the repudiation of a rotational system ensuring that the South produces the next President of the country in 2023 and their opposition to the collection of VAT by states. The stand of the Northern governors and elders from the region is an infelicitous response to the posture of the Southern Governors Forum, which has gathered a couple of occasions in recent months, insisting on producing the next President of Nigeria from the region.
Governors of the North maintain that zoning is not recognised in Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution. Their claim is if indeed there is a zoning pattern, the North will have to square up with the times the South presided over the country as President since the onset of the 4th Republic. The Northern governors were reportedly angered by the use of the term “must” by their Southern colleagues while expressing their preference for a Southern President. In their view, that word implies imposition, not persuasion, in a polity where no one craves to be browbeaten or perceived to be susceptible.
The North invariably has the misguided supposition that after the tragic death of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in his first term on May 5, 2010, their tenure was curtailed. His deputy at the time, former President Goodluck Jonathan, succeeded him, completed that mandate, won the presidential election in 2011 and governed until 2015. He lost in his ultimate bid in that year’s election following a gang-up on him by the Northern elite.
It is difficult to figure out how these Northern governors claim there is no statutory plan for zoning, but maintain that the South usurped their turn when Jonathan assumed leadership in the same breath. This is a clear admittance of zoning. These governors speak from both sides of their mouths and are being clever by half. The truth is, however it is seen, zoning exists even in the slightest political offices in the country.
There is unquestionably nothing improper with the stand of the Southern governors from the political and geographical viewpoints. Though the Constitution does not explicitly create room for zoning, political parties have deeply ingrained the tradition in their power-sharing deal. Besides, our Constitution stipulates a federal character principle, which is a camouflaged form of girdling to guarantee equal diffusion of appointments to forestall endeavours by any ethnic group to monopolise the nation’s affairs.
As the Northern governors controvert the reality of zoning in the Constitution, what validates the prevalent practice in which both the President and his vice do not, in the main, come from the same zone? Has the practice not been that if the President comes out from the North, the South will produce the Vice President and vice versa? Or was there a time in the history of Nigeria when both offices were occupied by persons from the same section? Not as far as we can tell.
This political fenestration is a derivative of commonsense and has been occurring, even in the military era, as historical records have repeatedly indicated. In fact, besides geographical balance, there is again the prevailing consideration of religious balancing. The only conceivable occasion that would have been altered was in the June 12, 1993, presidential election, when the late Chief Moshood Abiola picked a fellow Muslim, Babagana Kingibe, as vice.
In line with logical ratiocination, it should be presumed that having served broad two terms of eight years by May 29, 2023, the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, from the Northern part of the country, should be succeeded by someone from the Southern divide to illustrate the much-touted unity and appropriate a sense of belonging to that part of the country.
More importantly, relinquishing power to the South will not only douse ongoing separatist agitations that rummage the country, it will equally drench the generalised suspicion of estrangement and resentment among the disparate constituents of the Nigerian federation, a situation that has also deepened mistrust and incentivized others who use agitations based on the need for power rotation as mere masks for engaging in other personal and subjective agenda.
On the vexatious VAT matter upon which Lagos and Rivers States have instituted statutes, it is unsurprising that the Northern governors also countered the position of their Southern counterparts. According to them, VAT is being confused by governors in the South as a sales tax and that if every state formulates its VAT legislation, multiple taxation will result, and that will insure an escalation in prices of goods and services which might disintegrate inter-state commerce. This cannot extenuate the necessity for states to demand the tax, as it could conveniently be worked out by the central authorities.
Unfortunately, the governors from the North seem amenable to abandon constitutionally entrenched state rights like the VAT collection to the Federal Government. In this regard, they have perpetrated a tremendous injustice to the conception of fiscal federalism and the ingenuity of states to obtain necessary revenue for their survival. Like sales tax, VAT is a consumption tax levied on the “value added” to goods and services from production to the final consumption stage.
But, beyond the VAT collection imbroglio, why do states depend on the revenue generated from other states to pull through, yet are unbearably smug about it? Why do states that extirpate sources of VAT like alcohol profit from earnings reaped from it in other states, and even get higher? Why do Northern leaders broach a pernicious and defective impression that the North has a bigger stake in the Nigerian undertaking than the South? Those are pivotal questions, earnestly demanding some feedback.
The way out of the dissenting positions of the governors from both regions on power shift in 2023 is dialogue, not confrontation. Accordingly, we urge the Southern governors to actively engage their Northern counterparts in constructive conversations on the way forward. Both parties must identify an alternative to traverse the cleavage lying between them, particularly as their rhetoric jigsaws the country, provoking further mischief. This country has enough troubles.
