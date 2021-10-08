LG Boss Advocates For Youth Employment

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists NAWOJ, Rivers State Chapter, has condemned the brutal attack unleashed on the Etche Legislative Leader, Mrs. Cynthia Nwala, at the Etche Local Government Council secretariat.

The attack, according to inside sources, was allegedly carried out by Prince Chinedu Onyechi, Chief Security Adviser to the Council Chairman, Hon. Obinna Anyanwu, on the orders of his boss.

NAWOJ, in a statement signed by its chairperson, Mrs Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, described the attack as not only condemnable but an unpardonable assault on womanhood.

The NAWOJ boss said the association would not condone any act capable of demeaning womenfolk in the society.

According to her, looking at how the woman was assaulted, beaten to the point of being stripped naked is barbaric, condemnable and should not be treated with kids gloves.

“It is so painful to see a married man molesting and embarrassing another man’s wife in such a horrible manner and at the same time vandalising her car at the Etche Council Secretariat with thugs.

“We decided to issue this statement based on the information confirmed to NAWOJ by the victim, Rt. Hon. Mrs Cynthia Nwala that the Chief Security Adviser to the council chairman, Prince Chinedu Onyechi, acted based on the directives given to him by the Etche council boss, Hon. Obinna Anyanwu, shortly after the screening of the Special Advisers and Supervisory Councillors at the Etche Local Government council secretariat in Okehi.

It was gathered that the woman’s offence was just because she decided to go with the mace for security reasons as Councillors’ offices were dilapidated and presently under renovation.

According to the Leader of the House, Rt. Hon. Cynthia Nwala, “it was an agreement of all the Councillors, except for the Chairman that I go home with the mace.”

Mrs Serekara-Nwikhana called on the civil society organisations, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and the State Police Command to rise up to the occasion and ensure that the Etche Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Obinna Anyanwu and his Chief Security Adviser, Prince Chinedu Onyechi, face the full wrath of the law.

“Justice must be served appropriately irrespective of who is involved so as to serve as a deterrent to men who derive pleasure in assaulting, molesting and embarrassing women in our society”, NAWOJ insisted.

Meanwhile, the Etche Local Government Area has dissociated himself from the assault meted on the leader of the Local Government Legislative Assembly, Mrs. Cynthia Nwala.