LASG Approves Special Funds For Film Makers

The Lagos State Government has approved a special fund for film makers in the state.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, made the disclosure on Monday in Lagos at an event to mark 2021 World Tourism Day.

The event, which was organised by the state and the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria(FTAN), also adopted the day’s global theme: “Tourism and Inclusive Growth”.

The commissioner said that the approval of the special funds for film makers was done with the inauguration of a committee to oversee the disbursement of the funds to qualified individuals.

According to her, individuals can access up to N40 million as loan for film production.

“I will not forget to remind this gathering that the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu , in demonstration of his love for the film industry, has approved a special fund for film makers.

“This was with the inauguration of a committee to oversee the disbursement of this fund to qualified individuals who can access up to N40 million from the fund as a loan for the purpose of film production,” she said.

The commissioner urged Lagos residents and Nigerians to visit the state’s website designed to enlighten viewers on the state’s tourism potential.

“ The ministry’s website and promotional videos of tourism attractions and tourism potentials in Lagos State is up and running.

“I urge all our stakeholders to get acquainted with our activities, programmes, plans and policies on the website through: lagostourism.lagosstate.gov.ng and also take advantage of our various social media platforms,” she said.

Akinbile-Yusuf said that the ministry had inaugurated Community-Based Tourism(CBT) initiative, with a pilot phases in Epe, Badagry, Ikorodu, Oshodi-Isolo, Eti-Osa and Surulere.

“The establishment of the Community-Based Tourism Unit in the ministry, is in line with the state’s tourism masterplan and policy.

“We have made adequate support in terms of the provision of all necessary logistics that would enhance the delivery of this responsibilities by our officials.

“It is our belief that the idea of this CBT, at this period, will enable the ministry explore, access and develop tourism potential such as unique cultural practices, tradition and heritage within the local community.

“ Also, the feedback we have been receiving so far from our training programmes of enhancing capacity development of filmmakers under the Lagos State Creative Industry Initiative, LACI has been overwhelming,” she said.

Akinbile-Yusuf said that the initiatives had started changing the narratives in the film industry, adding that the state was committed to investing more in the industry.

Solomon Bonu, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, urged tourism stakeholders to look beyond tourism statistics and knowledge,

Bonu urged tourism practitioners to celebrate tourism’s unique potential and ensure that nobody was left behind as the world begins to open up.

He said that if the sector was well harnessed, tangible contributions would be made toward reaching the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) .

Also, Dr Adun Okupe of Redclay Tourism Advisory and Faculty Strategy, Lagos Business School, called on Lagos State to improve access to tourism sites by building formidable infrastructure.

She said that the state government need to build partnership with investors to move the industry forward.

Mr Folarin Coker, Director-General of the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), said that the organisation had taken steps to ensure proper marketing of the nation’s tourism sites.

Coker was represented by Mrs Angela Upomi, Assistant Director, Hospitality and Travel Trade of NTDC.

He said that NTDC had been leveraging on the power of technology to create awareness and inclusiveness for the nation’s destinations and stakeholders across the tourism value chain.

“ We have been at the frontline of marketing the wonders of Nigerian to the world as a particular destination, through vital collaborations with technology giants like facebook, goggle and wikipedia.

“his is done to leverage on their reach to unlock opportunities for all across the tourism value chain,” he said.