LASG Approves Special Funds For Film Makers
The Lagos State Government has approved a special fund for film makers in the state.
The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, made the disclosure on Monday in Lagos at an event to mark 2021 World Tourism Day.
The event, which was organised by the state and the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria(FTAN), also adopted the day’s global theme: “Tourism and Inclusive Growth”.
The commissioner said that the approval of the special funds for film makers was done with the inauguration of a committee to oversee the disbursement of the funds to qualified individuals.
According to her, individuals can access up to N40 million as loan for film production.
“I will not forget to remind this gathering that the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu , in demonstration of his love for the film industry, has approved a special fund for film makers.
The commissioner urged Lagos residents and Nigerians to visit the state’s website designed to enlighten viewers on the state’s tourism potential.
“ The ministry’s website and promotional videos of tourism attractions and tourism potentials in Lagos State is up and running.
“I urge all our stakeholders to get acquainted with our activities, programmes, plans and policies on the website through: lagostourism.lagosstate.gov.ng and also take advantage of our various social media platforms,” she said.
Akinbile-Yusuf said that the ministry had inaugurated Community-Based Tourism(CBT) initiative, with a pilot phases in Epe, Badagry, Ikorodu, Oshodi-Isolo, Eti-Osa and Surulere.
“The establishment of the Community-Based Tourism Unit in the ministry, is in line with the state’s tourism masterplan and policy.
“We have made adequate support in terms of the provision of all necessary logistics that would enhance the delivery of this responsibilities by our officials.
“It is our belief that the idea of this CBT, at this period, will enable the ministry explore, access and develop tourism potential such as unique cultural practices, tradition and heritage within the local community.
“ Also, the feedback we have been receiving so far from our training programmes of enhancing capacity development of filmmakers under the Lagos State Creative Industry Initiative, LACI has been overwhelming,” she said.
Akinbile-Yusuf said that the initiatives had started changing the narratives in the film industry, adding that the state was committed to investing more in the industry.
Solomon Bonu, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, urged tourism stakeholders to look beyond tourism statistics and knowledge,
Bonu urged tourism practitioners to celebrate tourism’s unique potential and ensure that nobody was left behind as the world begins to open up.
He said that if the sector was well harnessed, tangible contributions would be made toward reaching the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) .
Also, Dr Adun Okupe of Redclay Tourism Advisory and Faculty Strategy, Lagos Business School, called on Lagos State to improve access to tourism sites by building formidable infrastructure.
She said that the state government need to build partnership with investors to move the industry forward.
Mr Folarin Coker, Director-General of the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), said that the organisation had taken steps to ensure proper marketing of the nation’s tourism sites.
Coker was represented by Mrs Angela Upomi, Assistant Director, Hospitality and Travel Trade of NTDC.
He said that NTDC had been leveraging on the power of technology to create awareness and inclusiveness for the nation’s destinations and stakeholders across the tourism value chain.
“ We have been at the frontline of marketing the wonders of Nigerian to the world as a particular destination, through vital collaborations with technology giants like facebook, goggle and wikipedia.
“his is done to leverage on their reach to unlock opportunities for all across the tourism value chain,” he said.
Movie Production: Filmmaker Decries Activities Of Street Urchins In Lagos
A Nollywood film producer,Mr Ralph Nwadike, says activities of street urchins in Lagos State remain a great concern to film makers, as they disrupt film production on locations.
Nwadike said this while speaking with the The Tide source yesterday, in Lagos.
He said that street urchins often demanded to be paid land fee (Owole), before any film production would commence.
According to Nwadike, this had become a thing of great concern to him and his colleagues in the industry.
He, however, suggested that the Lagos State government could empower registered film makers with some form of documentation to be presented to street urchins while on location.
Nwadike said such documentation would deter the street urchins and enable hitch-free movie production.
It is not only me, a number of my colleagues who are film makers in Lagos State experience disturbance from these street urchins.
“This has always discouraged most film makers in Lagos.
“These street urchins usually impose some amount of money on us to pay, if not, they threaten to destroy our cameras. They are always armed with knives and other harmful objects.
“They threaten to attack us viciously, this is so scary and it is affecting the tourism industry growth.
“I call on the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and the Lagos state Film and Video Censors Board to wade into this issue because it is really affecting film makers’ business in Lagos.
“It is a sad development. Filmmakers should be given some documentation, which would enable us operate freely without being interrupted or disturbed by these so called street urchins,” Nwadike said.
Lagos Assures Tourism Investors Of Taxes Harmonisation
Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Mr Solomon Bonu, has assured investors in the tourism, arts and culture industries of taxes harmonisation.
Bonu gave the assurance on the side-lines of the commemoration of the World Tourism Day on Tuesday in Lagos.
The event was jointly organised by the Lagos State Government and the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria.
Bonu said the Gov. Sanwo-Olu was currently working on how the numerous taxes tourism investors paid could be streamlined for their businesses to thrive.
“We are aware that so many investors have been complaining about multiple taxation. The governor is currently working on that to see how the taxes can be harmonised.
“There is a lot of hope for investors and we are also doing this to woo more investors into the state to take the tourism industry to an enviable height.
“We are aware of the enormous benefits the state and individuals in the state can derive from the growth of tourism; it is an industry with inexhaustible opportunities,’’ he said.
The aide urged Nigerians to critically evaluate this year’s theme of the World Tourism Day and embrace the industry for wealth creation.
Bonu advised individuals to be creative while exploring the different value chains in the industry to create employment opportunities.
According to him, Nigerian youths need not wait for government at different levels to create jobs.
“Lagos State has invested a lot in the growth of tourism to enable people to latch onto the opportunities in the industry.
“Individuals can invest in the food aspect, hotel, culture, transportation and more; the opportunities are enormous and tourism is all about inclusiveness.
“Government, whose responsibility is to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive, is doing a lot on that.
“Recently, the Lagos State tourism master plan was launched; this will guide those who want to embrace the industry in areas to invest in,’’ he said.
The Tide source reports that the theme of the 2021 World Tourism Day is: “Tourism and Inclusive Growth’’.
D’banj Releases New Album, Stress Free
Nigerian pop star, Dapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as “D’banj”, has released a new album titled, Stress Free.
The album came following his four-year break from the music scene and its release coincided with Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary.
The “Koko Master” in a statement disclosed that he collaborated with Seun Kuti on the project to tint it with Afrobeats innovation mode.
“While embodying a successful career, “Stress Free” shows a polished artist who is not only experimenting but having fun, along with slick production values, featuring the spectacular skills of music producer Rexxie.
“I went back to legacy which is why I got Egypt 80, led by Seun Kuti, on all seven tracks and then eased into a realm of zero anxiety after the turbulent period that the world has been through.
“We had a lot of fun in the studio and hopefully this all shows up on the record,” he said.
In “Stress Free,” he slipped into Afrobeats innovation mode, visible in the multi-layered fusion of horns, saxophones and futuristic synths across tracks.
“The Egypt 80 brings the horns on the Afrobeat fusion, “Zombie,”, and the Afro-meringue mix of ‘Welcome To Lagos’ as well as the free-wheeling “Stress Free” and “Banga.”
“Ikebe” is a gentle, uplifting prayer while “Big Vibe” incorporates the Amapiano sound into a pan-continental dance special and “Avocado” featuring Burna Boy leads you into a glorious sense of Afrobeats utopia,” he added.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the video, directed by Clarence Peters, is pure entertainment, complete with D’Banj’s tongue in cheek lyrics, stylish fashion and indomitable swagger.
The Tide recalls that the artiste had in 2017 released an album titled, “King Don Come.”
