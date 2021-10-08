Rivers
Group Urges Varsity To Make Public Sexual Assault Findings
A human rights advocacy group, the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign has called on the management of University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) to make pubic findings on allegation of sexual assault involving a male lecturer and a female student of Foreign Languages and Literatures Department in the institution.
A Senior member of the group, Kelechi Uzoma, in a statement on Wednesday expressed worry that the institution was yet to update the public on the incident 60 days after the Public Relations Officer of the University, Sam Kpenu in a statement promised that the institution would make public its findings in no distant time.
Miss Uzoma disclosed that it would send wrong signal to rights groups and the public on the stance of the University on issues of sexual harassment if the outcome of the investigation was not disclosed to the public.
The group urged the University, which she said prides itself on having zero tolerance for sexual harassment, to maintain the confidence the public have in the institution by disclosing the outcome of the investigation.
Recall that some online platform had reported that a male lecturer was beaten up when he allegedly harassed a female student in her off campus room at Aluu sexually and reported to the institution that he was assaulted and kidnapped by the female student.
A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the institution in reaction to the online reports on 6th August 2021 confirmed receipt of report of case of assault by a male lecturer against a female student of the Department of Foreign Languages and Linguistics.
The University promised to deal decisively with anyone found culpable in line with policy document of the institution on sexual harassment.
Sixty days after the institution’s statement, nothing has been heard about the incident.
Rivers
LG Boss Advocates For Youth Employment
The Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Dr Chidi Lloyd, has charged contractors handling local government projects in the area to engage the services of youths in the Local Government Area at their respective project sites.
The council boss who gave the charge during the inspection of some projects being executed within the council secretariat, assured that the Local Government Council would not hesitate to disengage any contactor that failed to employ youths from the area.
He said his administration had within its first one hundred days in office provided employment opportunities for hundreds of youths at the different project sites across the Local Government Area.
He called for increase in the number of workers at the different projects sites to have the projects delivered on time.
According to Dr. Lloyds, all contractors handling Local Government projects must ensure that the youths of the area are carried along in the project implementation, either as skilled or unskilled labour.
The LG boss directed the contractor handling the Ultramodern Emohua Local Government Council Secretariat Building to engage more youths from the Local Government Area in the construction work to speed up the ongoing casting work and have the project completed on time.
He also directed the contractor handling the Local Government Healthcare Center to intensify effort to ensure that the project is delivered within the stipulated time and put to use as soon as possible.
Dr Lloyd also inspected the ongoing construction work at the Local Government canteen building.
By: Theresa Frederick & Wokoma Emmanuel
Rivers
Banigo Pledges Support For BSN Activities
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, says her office will support all activities of Bible Society of Nigeria in the state.
She said this during the 2021 life members’ conference/fund raising of the Rivers/Bayelsa Area of the society in Port Harcourt.
Represented by the Director of Administration in her office, Mr Ben Robert, the Deputy Governor also called on all Christians to identify with the activities of the society.
She described the theme of the conference which is, “He Shall Build An House For My Name”, as apt, adding that everyone must rise up and identify with the cause of righteousness.
Also speaking, Chairman of the occasion, Sir Iyoyo Fiberesima said the conference was to bring members from the two states together to discuss ways of moving the society forward.
He regretted that since 1966, the society has no house in the two states.
Fiberesima used the occasion to appeal to Governor Nyesom Wike to come to the aid of the society by building a befitting house for the society.
He equally urged the Bayelsa State Government to also support the society.
Earlier, the Chairman, Rivers/Bayelsa Area of the society, Elder Omoni Ayotamunu said the programme was to gather church heads, members and associates to promote the activities of the society.
Ayotamunu said the group is out to meet the scriptural needs of every Nigerian in general and the church in particular.
He also regretted that the effort of the society to make Bayelsa embrace the society has not been fruitful.
Ayotamunu said the society plans to distribute 7,500 copies of the Bible this October, adding that so far only 5,000 copies have been distributed, adding that for continuous existence of the chapter, the target must be met.
Ayotamunu said the Area has visited some churches to observe the Bible Week celebration.
He called on missionary schools to place order for RSV and other versions of the Bible.
By: John Bibor
Rivers
NAWOJ Condemns Assault On Etche Legislative Leader
The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists NAWOJ, Rivers State Chapter, has condemned the brutal attack unleashed on the Etche Legislative Leader, Mrs. Cynthia Nwala, at the Etche Local Government Council secretariat.
The attack, according to inside sources, was allegedly carried out by Prince Chinedu Onyechi, Chief Security Adviser to the Council Chairman, Hon. Obinna Anyanwu, on the orders of his boss.
NAWOJ, in a statement signed by its chairperson, Mrs Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, described the attack as not only condemnable but an unpardonable assault on womanhood.
The NAWOJ boss said the association would not condone any act capable of demeaning womenfolk in the society.
According to her, looking at how the woman was assaulted, beaten to the point of being stripped naked is barbaric, condemnable and should not be treated with kids gloves.
“It is so painful to see a married man molesting and embarrassing another man’s wife in such a horrible manner and at the same time vandalising her car at the Etche Council Secretariat with thugs.
“We decided to issue this statement based on the information confirmed to NAWOJ by the victim, Rt. Hon. Mrs Cynthia Nwala that the Chief Security Adviser to the council chairman, Prince Chinedu Onyechi, acted based on the directives given to him by the Etche council boss, Hon. Obinna Anyanwu, shortly after the screening of the Special Advisers and Supervisory Councillors at the Etche Local Government council secretariat in Okehi.
It was gathered that the woman’s offence was just because she decided to go with the mace for security reasons as Councillors’ offices were dilapidated and presently under renovation.
According to the Leader of the House, Rt. Hon. Cynthia Nwala, “it was an agreement of all the Councillors, except for the Chairman that I go home with the mace.”
Mrs Serekara-Nwikhana called on the civil society organisations, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and the State Police Command to rise up to the occasion and ensure that the Etche Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Obinna Anyanwu and his Chief Security Adviser, Prince Chinedu Onyechi, face the full wrath of the law.
“Justice must be served appropriately irrespective of who is involved so as to serve as a deterrent to men who derive pleasure in assaulting, molesting and embarrassing women in our society”, NAWOJ insisted.
Meanwhile, the Etche Local Government Area has dissociated himself from the assault meted on the leader of the Local Government Legislative Assembly, Mrs. Cynthia Nwala.
