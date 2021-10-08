Disgruntled Politicians Formed APC – PDP

Zamfara State Urban and Regional Planning Board (ZURPB), has marked the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other structures as illegal and set for demolition.

Addressing newsmen at the secretariat, the spokesman of the Deputy Governor’s office, Umar Aminu Gusau expressed shock over the marking of the structure as illegal and ordering the stoppage of the activities at the secretariat.

He alleged that the secretariat was marked illegal structure due to political differences in the state, saying that the present administration does not want any opposition.

According to him, PDP leaders in the state wrote official letters to the ZUREPB, state Commissioner of Police, Department of State Security (DSS), Civil and Security Defense Corps and other relevant authorities and they all acknowledged the letters before they embarked on painting the secretariat.

“ZUREPB can not claim that we did not inform the board officially before embarking on painting the secretariat. We know that this is a power play” he added.

Gusau said that when the All Progressive Congress (APC) led by former Governor Abdul Aziz Yari, PDP in the state was allowed to operate without any molestation but the present APC administration does not want any party to challenge the government.

When asked what would be the next line of action by the leadership of PDP in the state, Gusau said the leadership of the party was waiting for the reaction of the Deputy Governor, Barrister Mahadi Aliyu Gusau who is the leader of the party presently in the state.

The Tide source can report that the newsmen were at the board premises waiting for the briefing as earlier promised by the Director-General but he did not appear to address journalists.

However, this medium gathered that there have been different opinions over the intention to demolish the PDP secretariat as some people condemned the move, saying that there were elements of politics in the whole process while others said the government did that for security reasons.

According to Ibrahim Mainasara, the APC-led government in the state does not want any strong opposition in the system, stressing that the government must have reasoned that PDP was a threat and must be silenced.

“ I advise APC to play the politics by the rules of the game instead of witch hunting another political party. The people in both APC and PDP are all Zamfara citizens and should be allowed to practice politics by choosing parties of their choices” he lamented.

The Tide source further reports that others were of the opinion that the proposed PDP Secretariat constitutes security threats, pointing out that the Secretariat was located directly opposite the state ministry of Finance.

“This is a political office of number one opposition party in the state and the thugs must always be there and can attack the ministry in case of any political problem”

As at the time of filing this report, the state government has not made any official statement regarding the intending plan to demolish PDP Secretariat in the state.