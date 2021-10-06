ZAFAA Award 2021: Anunobi, Jegede, Wright, Others Clinch Nominations

The 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Calabar, has commenced a three-month security operation in Cross River to check crime and criminality in the nation.

The operation which is codenamed ‘Operation Still-Water was flagged off in Bakassi Local Government Area in a newly-established Super Camp.

Speaking during the flag-off exercise, Commander, 13 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Peter Malla, said it was a field training exercise designed to enable security operatives conduct operations in both land and water using the Super Camp Concept.

Malla disclosed that the exercise would dovetail into real time operations to defeat security threats within its area of operations.

“The real time operations would be used as a measure to defeat security threats in the state, ranging from kidnapping, banditry, smuggling, militancy and cultism.”It would also serve as an avenue to assess commanders at all levels in their understanding and application of the tactics, and procedures of various scenarios of Internal Security operations.

“We will consolidate on the gains of ‘Operation Crocodile Smile V’, conducted in 2020, to ensure that criminals have no respite while citizens enjoy the freedom to go about their legitimate activities,” he said.

Malla added that in order for the troops to be proficient in the exercise, they would integrate relevant security agencies in the state as a way of fostering inter agency cooperation and interoperability.

He, however, called on the civilian population not to panic but cooperate with the soldiers, assuring that troops would consider religious, sociopolitical, cultural and humanitarian factors while carrying out the operations.

In his remark, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River expressed happiness over the conduct of the exercise in the state.

Represented by Permanent Secretary, State Security Matters, Dr. Alfred Mboto, the governor said his administration would accord necessary support for the success of the exercise in the state.

“We are eager to sustain the peace in the state, which reason we give our total support to this and similar exercises, believing that it will complement our own internal security arrangements.

“I appeal to the participants to desist from highhandedness and overzealousness during the exercise, while enhancing the civilian-military relationship,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the exercise, participants are expected to conduct roadblocks, mobile patrols on land and water and cordon and search.

They will also practice crowd dispersal, guarding of Key Points and Vulnerable Points, escort duties, imposition of curfew, rescue operations and other operations.