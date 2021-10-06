Wike’ s Support For Security Operatives Excites Monarch

In a bid to combat banditry and uprising currently engulfing the South-South geo-political zone in particular and Nigeria in general, a tourism expert and Managing Director of Rama Hotels, Opobo Town, in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Council of Rivers State, Elder Innocent Gogo, has urged governors in the zone to lift ban on employment, where youths and other vulnerable electorate would be engaged in various job opportunities to shun crimes and other social ills.

Specking with The Tide recently in Opobo, Gogo stressed that except something tangible is done to cover the gap, things will continue to go the wrong way in the area, which he said, will adversely affect government activities and the economy by not being able to fight against banditry, insurgency and other forms of criminality.

Gogo explained that when the ban is lifted by the governors, and employment provided for the teeming jobless youths and other citizens, unity and peace will then be achieved in the country, noting that only such can be sustained through individual and collective efforts especially in fighting insecurity and other factors militating against economic development of the zone particularly and the country in general.

“We must as a people work in tandem with our governors and other leaders in the ongoing battle to rid the country of all incidences of insecurity like banditry, kidnapping, assassination, killings, raping, prostitution and cyber crimes, among others”, he said.

He further said that the Nigerian youths and other indigent citizens should partner with the leaders for the benefit of the nation in the area of quality and people-oriented governance that produced prosperous future for them, stressing that the governors and other stakeholders as well, should incorporate the helpless masses in government policies and programmes and ensure that Nigerian youths in their respective states were provided with immediate employment that keep them off the streets and crimes.

Elder Innocent Gogo, whose business preaches genuine development, stated that the state governors and other leaders in the six states of the zone, comprising of Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Edo, Akwa Ibom and Cross River should usher in new projects in their states that would touch on the lives of the people of South South geo-political zone and environs.

He used the opportunity to admonished the electorate in the area, especially youths and women to support the present dispensation to enable it provide the much desired development of both human and material resources, to allow for progressive people, and ought to lay down their arms that could jeopardize the free-flow of purposeful governance, which in turn, provides the yearned democratic dividends, adding that the early lifting of such ban on employment, the better for peaceful co-existence between the government and the governed in the zone particularly and Nigeria generally.

By: Bethel Toby