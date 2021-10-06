Sports
S’South Rep Declares Intent To Work With NWF’s President-Elect
The South-South Representative on the board of Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, Lawrence Iquaibom, has declared his readiness to work with President-elect NWF, Dr Ibrahim Abdul, for the overall progress of weightlifting.
Iquaibom stated this after the successful election of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation held at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Package B in Abuja.
The ex-commonwealth games champion said he and the President share the same ideology for the growth of weightlifting in Nigeria.
“I accept the result of the election and very heartily congratulate my brother and friend, Dr Ibrahim Abdul, on his emergence as the president of NWF, while also declaring my intent to work with him for the overall progress and development of the sport, which has made me who I am today.
“Having worked at close quarters with Dr Ibrahim Abdul, who is the Chairman of the FCT Weightlifting Association and the immediate past Chairman of the NWF caretaker committee with me as a member, I can attest to the fact that we share the same ideologies for the growth of the sport in the country. I had no difficulty stepping down and queuing behind him.”
The category one international weightlifting referee expressed profound appreciation to Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel; former President of Nigeria Judo Federation, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare; Senior Special Assistant on sports to Akwa Ibom State Governor; Elder Paul Bassey amongst others.
LSFA/Winners Golden Bet FA Cup Starts, Oct 26
The 2020/21 Lagos State Football Association/ Winners GoldenBet FA Cup, has been scheduled to start on October 26, 2021 in Lagos.
According to the Secretary of the Lagos FA, Akeem Rabiu Okikioposu, registration for the Lagos FA Cup which is meant for all registered players and clubs with the Lagos State Football Association has already started 11 days back, since September 21, 2021, and it closes October 14, 2021.
He noted that for proper documentation, the processing of licences shall commence on Friday, October 15, 2021, and close on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
He stressed that the Media Conference/ Draws to herald the competition would hold on Thursday, October 21, while the competition kicks off on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
Okikioposu said that the registration fee for the women’s clubs for the Lagos FA Cup has been fixed for N20,000, while that for the men is N35,000 and this should be paid to the Lagos State Football Association’s First Bank account only and same for other payments meant for the Lagos FA.
The Lagos FA explained that in all matches of the competition, players’ and officials’ outfits may carry advertisements subject to the approval of the LSFA.
The Lagos FA also warned that, in all matches, players’ and officials’ outfits must not carry competing brands of the LSFA existing and or prospective collaboration and sponsor brands.
All contract terms and conditions between clubs and sponsors must be forwarded to the LSFA for approval. And five percent of the total cost of the package shall be payable to the LSFA. Noncompliance with the commercial Rules 7 (a) and (b) shall attract a fine of N50,000 and N200,000 respectively, payable to the LSFA for every match played with an unauthorized jersey in addition to the five percent mentioned above.
The LSFA Secretary disclosed that late submission of registration forms attracts a fine of N100,000 during the period.
He warned that: “No player licence shall be completed with a biro, there shall be a fine of N10,000 per licence for defaulters.
NFF Awaits CAF’s Decision On Attendance At Eagles Clash
With barely 72 hours to the 2022 World Cup second round qualifying match with the Central African Republic (CAR), the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), is awaiting CAF’s decision on the stipulated number of fans to be allowed in the stands to cheer the Super Eagles.
Group C leaders, Nigeria, will be aiming for a third consecutive win with the Match-day three game at the Teslim Balogun Stadium. Most football fans in the former capital city have been eager to be part of Eagles matches but that decision rests with CAF which is the final arbiter.
“Due to the existing Covid-19 protocol, capacity of a stadium no longer decides the level of attendance. Only CAF can decide the number of fans to allow into any home game.
“We are however waiting for CAF’s decision even though it is almost certain now that match tickets may not be available to the public,” a top NFF secretariat official confided.
Super Eagles have played two home matches since the Covid-19 era. One against Lesotho in the AFCON qualifying round and Nigeria’s defeat of Lone Star of Liberia in the opening match of the World Cup qualifying series.
Tidesports source reports that on both occasions, fans allowed into the ground were 10,000 and 5,000 respectively.
Lagos State Sports Commission distributed tickets to fans for the last match and the same scenario may likely play out tomorrow at the same venue.
Meanwhile, most of the players invited for the crucial encounter with the CAR by Coach Gernot Rohr are expected to have arrived camp yesterday.
According to the travel logistics of the players, those based in the United Kingdom were likely to form the early birds in camp on Monday with the rest expected to come in yesterday night (Tuesday) for full training session this morning.
“Most of the players in the United Kingdom are expected in camp on Monday morning because the arrangement was that after their club engagements Sunday afternoon, they will move straight to airport and head for Lagos,” the NFF source hinted.
Okon Okays Rivers Angels’ Performance At BOWFT
Rivers Angels Fc’s Technical Adviser, Edwin Okon has expressed satisfaction over the impressive performance of his team at the just concluded Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament in Benin, Edo State.
Okon’s side lost in the final of the tournament to perennial rivals, Bayelsa Queens 4-3 on penalties after both sides played a goalless draw in regulation time inside the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Sunday night.
In spite of the loss, Okon is happy with their performance and believes they can get better in the coming days ahead of the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt.
According to him, the tournament gave them a good preparation for the task ahead. “The tournament is a good one, it gave us an opportunity to prepare the team ahead of what is in front of us. I am happy with the progress we’ve made so far.
“I am not in any way angry that we lost in the final battle because it’s not easy executing five matches in 7 days, so I must commend the doggedness of my girls.
“We’re getting there, all we need to do now is go back home, rest for few days and resume normal training,” Okon said.
The former Super Falcons coach however expressed his worry on the current injury cases he has in the team.
Okon said those affected were his first team players and they need to be properly attended to as soon as possible.
“We have injury worries in the team and these are first team starters, this even made us to make changes to the lineup against Bayelsa Queens yesterday,” said Okon.
“We’re going back home to attend to these players, the earlier they recuperate, the better for the team.
“The Flying Officers Cup is around the corner, another good preseason for us to look forward to,” he added.
The Jewel of Rivers are expected to participate in this year’s edition of the Flying Officers Cup in Abuja next week before jetting out of the country for the CAF Women’s Champions League scheduled to hold next month in Egypt.
By: Nancy Briggs
