S’South Govs To Join VAT Case At S’Court
Governors of South-South states of Nigeria have resolved to join the suit currently before the Supreme Court of Nigeria over collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) between Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Rivers State Government.
The governors declared that they unequivocally support collection of VAT by state governments in Nigeria.
This is part of the six-point communique read out to journalists by Delta State Governor and Chairman of South-South Governors’ Forum, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who presided over the meeting of the South-South Governors’ Forum at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday.
“The BRACED Council met on Monday, October 4th, 2021. After an extensive deliberation, the council resolved; unequivocally supports the decision for states to collect Value Added Tax, and resolved to join the suit before the Supreme Court.”
The meeting,hosted by Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike; was also attended by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; and Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri; also approved the South-South regional security architecture which would be launched very soon.
This is predicated on the fact that most of the BRACED Commission states have already established their state security outfits.
The BRACED Council called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government to uphold the tenets of the law establishing the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by appropriately constituting its board.
In addition, the council expressed hope that the Federal Government would make the forensic audit report on the NDDC public and be courageous enough to deal justly and fairly with those found culpable in the report with a view to strengthening the capacity of NDDC to meet its obligations to the people of the region.
Also contained in the communique is the demand by the council on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to take necessary measures to review some unfair aspects of the recently signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in the spirit of fairness and equity.
“It (council) urged that the amendment should include clear definition of host community and that the trustees should be appointed by state governments.
“Council regretted that the president and the Federal Government have generally failed to give reasonable consideration to requests made by the region during the dialogue with the special federal delegation led by Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.
“Notable among the requests was the relocation of the NNPC subsidiaries and IOCs headquarters to the Niger Delta, and completion of a number of federal projects in the region, notably roads”, the communiqué indicated.
The council, however, expressed its appreciation to the host governor, for his warm hospitality and the success of the region.
It also commended the director general of the commission for his commitment to the region’s aspirations.
All the BRACED governors except Cross River State’s Prof Ben Ayade were present at the meeting.
The Director-General, BRACED Commission, Joe Keshi, was also present at the meeting.
The BRACED commission comprising the six South-South states of Bayelsa, Rivers, AkwaIbom, Cross River, Edo and Delta, is an initiative to foster integration, socio-economic and infrastructural development of the region.
Titled, “Communique of the Meeting of the South-South (BRACED) Governors Council held at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday, October 4, 2021”, it reads in full: “The BRACED Governors’ Council met on Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Conference Room of the Rivers State Governor’s House, Port Harcourt.
“The meeting was presided over by Chairman of Council and Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.
“Also in attendance were the governors of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Edo.
“After extensive deliberation, the Council resolved: Bearing in mind that most of the BRACED states have established their state security organs, approved the regional security architecture which would be launched soon.
“Unequivocally supports the decision for states to collect Value Added Tax (VAT) and resolved to join the suit before the Supreme Court.
Council urged the President and the National Assembly to take necessary measures to review some unfair aspects of the recently signed Petroleum Industry Bill to ensure fairness and equity. It urged that the amendment should include a clear definition of host communities and that the trustees should be appointed by state governments.
“Council called upon the President and the federal government to uphold the law establishing the Niger Delta Development Commission by appropriately constituting its board. In addition, it expressed the hope that the Federal Government would make the forensic audit report public and deal justly and fairly with the report with a view to strengthening the capacity of the NDDC to meet its obligations to the people of the region.
“Council regretted that the President and the Federal Government had generally failed to give reasoned consideration to requests made by the region during the dialogue with a special federal delegation led by Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.
“Notable among the requests were the relocation of NNPC subsidiaries and IOCs headquarters to the Niger Delta and the completion of a number of Federal projects in the region, notably, roads.
“At the end of deliberations, council expressed its appreciation to the chairman and commended the host governor for his warm hospitality and the success of the meeting.
“It commended the Director-General of the commission for his unwavering commitment to the region’s aspiration and the work of the commission done at Port Harcourt this day, Monday, October 4, 2021″.
FG Earmarks N100bn For 2023 Elections …As Buhari Raises 2022 Budget From N13.98trn To N16.45trn …Presents Estimate To NASS, ‘Morrow
The Federal Government has earmarked the sum of N100billion for the conduct of general election in 2023.
It has also increased the national budget for the fiscal year from N13.98trillion to N16.45trillion, indicating a raise of N2.47trillion.
This was contained in the revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) submitted to the House of Representatives by President Muhammadu Buhari for approval.
MTEF is annual, rolling three year-expenditure planning that sets out the medium-term expenditure priorities and hard budget constraints against which sector plans can be developed and refined.
It also contains outcome criteria for the purpose of performance monitoring.
It would be recalled that the House had recently passed the first one containing N13.98trillion for the 2022 national budget.
But in a letter dated October 2, 2021 addressed to the Speaker of the House, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Buhari said that the need to reflect the new fiscal terms in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, as well as other critical expenditures in the 2022 Budget necessitated the revision of MTEF.
This came as Gbajabiamila rebuffed every attempt by some lawmakers at yesterday’s plenary to get the bill debated before the presentation of the 2022 budget by the President, tomorrow, barring any unforeseen circumstances that may stall it.
The president’s letter saw some government agencies getting more monetary allocations.
The letter read thus: “It is with pleasure that: forward the Revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Fiscal Framework (MTEF) for the kind consideration and approval of the House of Representatives.
“The revision was necessitated by the need to reflect the new fiscal terms in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, as well as other critical expenditures in the 2022 Budget.
“The underlying drivers of the 2022 fiscal projections, such as oil price benchmark, oil production volume, exchange rate, GDP growth, and inflation rate reflect emergent realities and the macroeconomic outlook, and remain unchanged as in the previously approved 2022-24 MTEF&FSP.
“The PIA establishes a progressive fiscal framework aimed at encouraging investment in the Nigerian petroleum industry. This significantly alters the Oil and Gas fiscal terms and has necessitated changes in the 2022-2024 Medium Term Fiscal Framework. The fiscal effects of PIA implementation are assumed to kick in by mid-year 2022”.
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari will, tomorrow, lay the 2022 appropriation budget before the National Assembly.
The Deputy Senate President, OvieOmo-Agege revealed this during the plenary, yesterday.
Omo-Agege presided over the plenary in the absence of the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan.
Reasons for Lawan’s absence were not revealed in the course of legislative activities, yesterday.
The budget presentation was coming early enough due to the January to December fiscal budgetary policy by the 9th National Assembly.
It would be recalled that Buhari presented the 2021 N10.8trillion budget on October 8, 2020, which enabled the parliament to pass the document into law for its take-off implementation in January, 2021.
We Must Work Together To Salvage Nigeria, Wike Begs
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has urged Nigerians to work together to salvage the country from current political and socio-economic woes.
He pointed out that development can only be achieved in a society that promotes good governance that was predicated on the rule of law.
Wike made the assertion when he hosted the former Emir of Kano and Grand Khaleefa of the Tijaniyyan Order in Nigeria, Muhammad Sanusi II, on a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
According to Wike, the country’s economy was not doing well and everyday Nigerians also wake up to the tales of bad news that have exerted excruciating pains on them.
Wike maintained that everybody can attest to the fact that things are not well in Nigeria, and it does not matter how pretenders try to exonerate themselves from the happenings.
“We should brace up; it behooves on all Nigerians to say, ‘we must work together to salvage our country’. We must work together to move this country forward. It doesn’t matter where you come from.
“Because poverty does not know Fulani, it does not know Hausa, it does not know Igbo, it does not know Yoruba, it does not know other ethnic groups.”
Speaking further, Wike reiterated that Rivers State would continue to be a place where every Nigerian can reside and consider as home.
But, he insisted that it was also obligatory on all residents in the state to conduct their affairs within the confines of the law and be orderly.
The governor said it was the place of government to provide development for its people and ensure safety of all residents.
He also noted that it was wrong for some residents to view government’s development policy and efforts to provide security from the prism of religion or ethnicity.
“Rivers State, for me, is a place for all Nigerians. Wherever you come from, whether you’re from the East, you’re from the North, you’re from the West or you’re from the South; whatever your religion, is immaterial to me. All of us are Nigerians, and we do things in common.
“The only thing I have always craved for is law and order. For people to understand that no society can progress without behaving orderly, without obeying the law. When you have a lawless society with no security, you can imagine the kind of state it will be.”
Wike enjoined the former emir to advice his followers in the state to obey the law and live orderly.
The governor explained that the relocation of the former Oginigba Slaughter Market in Trans-Amadi Industrial Area was a measure taken to curb the level of criminality in the area.
He said it was rather unfortunate that instead of people accepting the genuine efforts of government to create a peaceful state for everybody, some were seeing it as a measure of hatred against them.
“But as a state, you also owe that duty to protect your citizens, protect the business people, protect the property. So, when we took that decision, the next thing was that, he is demolishing where Fulanis and Hausas are. And I said, ‘what type of country are we’?.
“How can we live under this kind of situation? You take a decision that is for the interest of everybody, they said it’s because I don’t like them. So, if I don’t like them, why have I not closed the other slaughters?” he asked.
Wike also stated that the construction of the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyover in Port Harcourt has nothing to do with tribe or religion, but to further the development agenda of the state and provide safety for all residents.
“We are trying to put our state in such manner that people doing business or who live in the state will have that sense of protection.”
Stating his reasons for the courtesy call, the former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, said he was on familiarisation tour to leaders and members of Tijaniyyan Order who were resident in Rivers State because he was their Grand Khaleefa.
He noted with delight the quality of leadership demonstrated by Wike in making Rivers State home for all Nigerians.
Sanusi also acknowledged the quality of public infrastructure, the development strides and security provided for all residents by the Wike-led administration.
“This is part of the familiarisation tour to meet with the leaders and members of the order here in Port Harcourt. I will like to thank the governor, they have informed me of the support they have received, and we have watched closely the efforts of your administration to make Rivers a home for all Nigerians; to make all Nigerians feel they’re true citizens of this country, and to protect lives and property and the freedom of persons.”
He assured the governor that the order does not tolerate extremism, but advocates peace, brotherhood, togetherness, solidarity and progress of the country.
“I would like to assure you that this order is a Sufi Order, it is a peaceful order. We do not have among us any extremist. We do not encourage any kind of criminal activity. We advocate peace, brotherhood, togetherness, solidarity.
“Our interest would be the progress of this country. But we are committed as a group to play our role in supporting leadership that will bring development to the Nigerian people because we are convinced that if the leadership of the country and the sub-nationals is not up to speed, all of us suffer. If we have good leaders, all Nigerians benefit”, he added.
