RSG’ll Partner Churches On Evangelism- Wike

The Rivers State Government has said that it would continue to partner with the church in the quest to propagate the gospel of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, reiterated this during the Centenary Celebration Thanksgiving Service of St. Michael’s Anglican Church, Ozuoba Parish, last Sunday.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Wike said: “As a government, we will continue to partner with the church because we know that Christ is our solid foundation that is why we are happy to be here to support the Church”.

Wike, who thanked the founders of the church and all those who contributed to the building of the church, expressed delight that evangelism was part of the mission and vision of the church.

According to the governor, a hundred years of the existence of the church attracts more blessings from the Lord, calls for better opportunities for evangelism and soul winning as well as the planting of more churches.

The State Chief Executive said as the Lord spoke to the church in Philadelphia, He is also speaking to St. Michael’s Church that, He has set an open door before them to serve Him even better than they had done in the past, not by their power or strength, but by the spirit of the Almighty God.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Centenary Planning Committee of St Michel’s Anglican Church,Ozuoba, Sir Michael Chinda, said the makeshift structure that was on the parcel of land donated to the church by the Rumuoriebe and Amadioha families of Ozuoba Town has metamorphosed into a modern structure today.

He expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for the exemplary leadership demonstrated by the governor.

Chinda said, “We sincerely commend your efforts towards the even development of our dear state, particularly for restoring the Garden City status of Port Harcourt, as well as projecting Rivers State in positive light in the country”.

In his sermon drawn from Genesis Chapter 21:1, The Lord Bishop, Diocese of Niger Delta North, Rt. Rev. Wisdom BuduIhunwo, said the number 100 denotes what is full, it talks about fulfilment, what is complete,

According to him, the Lord did for Sarah what he had promised to Abraham in his old age, noting that Sarah became pregnant and had a son, named Isaac whom he circumcised after eight days according to God’s commandment.

Ihunwo, who said 100 signifies the fulfilment of promise, added that Abraham was 100 years old when Isaac was born, prophesied to the congregation that the time for the fulfilment of God’s promises in their lives was now.

He assured them that whatever they had lost in the course of following Our Lord Jesus Christ would be recovered a hundred fold.