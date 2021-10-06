City Crime
Agency Harps On Tourism Growth In Rivers
The Rivers State Tourism Development Agency (RSTDA) has reaffirmed its commitment to making the sector a pillar of inclusive growth.
The Director General of RSTDA, Yibo Koko, who made this pledge during a press briefing in Port Harcourt, called for the involvement of government and stakeholders to ensure increase in the economic growth of the state.
He noted that the agency was a driver of sustainable development and tourism increased economic growth, quality of life, environmental protection, preservation of culture and heritage.
Koko further added that the agency was also tasked by the Rivers State Government to innovate, engineer and administer its emerging local, national and international tourism interests.
“At Rivers State Tourism Development Agency, we are focused on effectively engaging, empowering and creating programmes and activities that are hinged on improving the overall well-being of stakeholders and members of our communities with the provision of sustainable, smart and socially inclusive programmes, “he stated.
According to him, these programmes mainstream the 17 Global Agenda across communities in Rivers State through the activation of 17 distinct culture arts and creative economy impact festivals to support the Green Blue Economic Growth across the state rot reconciliation, the promotion of our cultural values and the historical heritage that binds us as a people.
Also speaking, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Tonye Briggs Oniyide, said the importance of tourism to the socio-economic development of the state and prosperity of the people cannot be over- emphasised.
The commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Monday Yiimonah, noted that there is a need to expand the frontiers of tourism investment beyond the traditional areas.
“Let me also use this occasion to appeal to the good people of Rivers State to continue to project the traditional peace and hospitality for which Rivers State is known and its people are known”, she said.
She also called on investors in the sector to be more resourceful, innovative and to collaborate and leverage on every available opportunity to promote investments and speedy recovery of the sector.
By: Iragunima Benice
City Crime
Agency Harps On Tourism Growth In Rivers
The Rivers State Tourism Development Agency (RSTDA) has reaffirmed its commitment to making the sector a pillar of inclusive growth.
The Director General of RSTDA, Yibo Koko, who made this pledge during a press briefing in Port Harcourt, called for the involvement of government and stakeholders to ensure increase in the economic growth of the state.
He noted that the agency was a driver of sustainable development and tourism increased economic growth, quality of life, environmental protection, preservation of culture and heritage.
Koko further added that the agency was also tasked by the Rivers State Government to innovate, engineer and administer its emerging local, national and international tourism interests.
“At Rivers State Tourism Development Agency, we are focused on effectively engaging, empowering and creating programmes and activities that are hinged on improving the overall well-being of stakeholders and members of our communities with the provision of sustainable, smart and socially inclusive programmes, “he stated.
According to him, these programmes mainstream the 17 Global Agenda across communities in Rivers State through the activation of 17 distinct culture arts and creative economy impact festivals to support the Green Blue Economic Growth across the state rot reconciliation, the promotion of our cultural values and the historical heritage that binds us as a people.
Also speaking, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Tonye Briggs Oniyide, said the importance of tourism to the socio-economic development of the state and prosperity of the people cannot be over- emphasised.
The commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Monday Yiimonah, noted that there is a need to expand the frontiers of tourism investment beyond the traditional areas.
“Let me also use this occasion to appeal to the good people of Rivers State to continue to project the traditional peace and hospitality for which Rivers State is known and its people are known”, she said.
She also called on investors in the sector to be more resourceful, innovative and to collaborate and leverage on every available opportunity to promote investments and speedy recovery of the sector.
By: Iragunima Benice
City Crime
Crypto Boom Creates New Financial Stability Problems – IMF
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that the steady increase and global boom of crypto currency is posing new problems for financial stability across the globe.
The global financial institution in a blog post at the weekend said that the crypto ecosystem allows for quick and easy payments, innovative financial services, and inclusive access to the unbanked.
The IMF said that the total market value of all the crypto assets had grown by 10-folds ($2tn) since 2020, with the ecosystem flourishing, and replete with exchanges, wallets, miners, and stablecoin issuers, but that many of these entities lacked strong operational, governance and risk practices.
The monetary body said, “Crypto exchanges, for instance, have faced significant disruptions during periods of market turbulence.
“There are also several high-profile cases of hacking-related thefts of customer funds and so far, these incidents have not had a significant impact on financial stability.
“However, as crypto assets become more mainstream, their importance in terms of potential implications for the wider economy is set to increase.
“Consumer protection risks remain substantial, given limited or inadequate disclosure and oversight. For example, more than 16,000 tokens have been listed in various exchanges and around 9,000 exist today, while the rest have disappeared in some forms.
“Many of them have no volumes or the developers have walked away from the project. Some were likely created solely for speculation purposes or even outright fraud. The (pseudo) anonymity of crypto assets also creates data gaps for regulators and can open unwanted doors for money laundering, as well as terrorist financing,” it stated.
According to the world financial institution, crypto adoption is being driven by emerging markets and developing economies, with residents in these countries increasing their trading volumes in crypto exchanges in 2021.
”Looking ahead, widespread and rapid adoption can pose significant challenges by reinforcing dollarization forces in the economy or in this case cryptoization, where residents start using crypto assets instead of the local currency.
“Cryptoization can reduce the ability of central banks to effectively implement monetary policy. It could also create financial stability risks, for example, through funding and solvency risks arising from currency mismatches, as well as amplify the importance of some of the previously mentioned risks to consumer protection and financial integrity.
“Threats to fiscal policy could also intensify, given the potential for crypto assets to facilitate tax evasion. And seigniorage (the profits accruing from the right to issue currency) may also decline. Increased demand for crypto assets could also facilitate capital outflows that impact the foreign exchange market.” the IMF explained.
The Find, however, urged global regulators and supervisors to start monitoring developments in the crypto ecosystem and the risks they create by tackling data gaps.
It added that the use of crypto in emerging economies was as a result of weak central bank credibility, vulnerable banking systems, inefficiencies in payment systems and limited access to financial services.
By: Corlins Walter
City Crime
Let’s Make Nigeria Work Again, Banigo Pleads
The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has said that all hands must be on deck to make Nigeria work again.
Banigo made this assertion in a goodwill message in Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, to commemorate the 61st Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.
According to the deputy governor, “Nigeria is swiftly heading for the precipice as a result of leadership failure by the ruling All Progressives Congress, the brazen disregard for the rule of law, nepotism, mismanagement of the economy and the lack of political will to curb insecurity has put the nation in an auto-destruct mode”.
Banigo, who said Nigerians must take responsibility to make Nigeria work and be great again, by voting out the APC in the up-coming 2023 polls, added that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) remains the most viable option to pull Nigeria out of the doldrums.
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Ortom Reacts To Resignation Of Chief Of Staff, Others
- Editorial3 days ago
2023: Northern Govs Got It Wrong
- For The Record3 days ago
Let’s Build Egalitarian Nigeria-Wike
- Opinion3 days ago
That Abu Dhabi Exposé
- Business3 days ago
Nigeria’s Agric Output Rises By N700bn Amidst Rising Insecurity
- Business3 days ago
Manufacturing Cannot Thrive With Cheaper Imports – LCCI
- Business3 days ago
‘Livestock Subsector Provides Five Million Jobs For Nigerians’
- Nation3 days ago
SMEDAN Empowers 16 Cooperatives On Agribusiness In Ondo