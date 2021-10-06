Nation
2023 Presidency: Group Makes Case For Southern Region
A political group, the South-West Agenda (SWAGA) for “Bola Tinubu 2023” said the zoning arrangement for the nation’s presidential ticket should be moved to the Southern region to give every part of the country a sense of belonging.
Sen. Adedayo Adeyeye, the National Chairman of the group, made this known on Monday during a sensitisation parley with traditional rulers in the Ikeja and Lagos Divisions of the state.
Adeyeye, a former Minister of State for Works, said if the presidential ticket was zoned to the South, it would bring unity among regions in the South and the North.
He pointed out that anybody could come out from the South as the zoning would not be meant for only the South-West.
“The group believes that the principle of rotation between the North and the South should be sustained in order to give every part of the country a sense of belonging.
“We must forget our divide in terms of ethnicity and come together. There are three geopolitical zones in the South and each of them is qualified to have the president.
“If the president is zoned to the south, it means anybody can come out from the south because the zoning to the south is not meant for the South-West alone.
“However, we are saying that there is someone in the south who is highly acceptable in all parts of the country.
“Even though every part of the country will still present their candidates but for now we have put the best foot forward,” he said.
Adeyeye said the group was happy that Northerners were also clamouring that the power should be moved to the South.
The senator noted that they had been able to prove to the doubting Thomases that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was acceptable by the generality of the people in the South-West.
“We have heard what the traditional rulers have said in all the six states in the zone. Now, we want to move to the other geopolitical zones.
“The work we are doing now is already encouraging similar movements in all the geopolitical zones in the country.
The Secretary-General, SWAGA, Mr Bosun Oladele, said the traditional rulers were the custodian of the people and they have the mandate to oversee the affairs of their people.
Oladele said they came to pay homage to the traditional rulers because they could not do anything without putting them into consideration.
Responding, the Head of the Ikeja Division of Obas, Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi, Onigando of Igando, described Tinubu, as the most qualified presidential candidate.
Gbadamosi said the 65 traditional rulers in the Ikeja Division had endorsed Tinubu, saying that God would give him the grace to attain the position.
The Onigando said Tinubu would emerge as president, and assured the group of the traditional rulers total support for him.
Also, the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, said Tinubu, a former Lagos ghovernor, was the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
Akiolu, represented by Oba Tijani Akiloye, the Ajiran of Ajiranland in Eti-Osa, said all the traditional rulers in the Lagos Division were in full support of his campaign.
The team had on Sunday visited the traditional rulers in the Badagry area to seek their blessings and endorsement for the APC National leader.
Lalong Appoints 11 Special Advisers
Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has approved the appointment of 11 special advisers to the state government, according to his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham.
The governor, in a statement yesterday in Jos, said the special advisers would be sworn in and assigned portfolios at a date to be announced.
The special advisers are, Mr Pam Gyang, Mr.Ezekiel Gomos, Mrs Philomina Lot, Mr Burki Gofwan, Mr Jonathan Mawiyau, Mrs Felicia Yakzum and Mr Diket Plang.
Others include Hon. Danladi Mann, Hon. Talatu Apini, Chief Michael Makwal and
Mr Kwamkur Vondip.
N’Army Commences Operation Still Water, Sets Up Super-Camp In Bakassi
The 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Calabar, has commenced a three-month security operation in Cross River to check crime and criminality in the nation.
The operation which is codenamed ‘Operation Still-Water was flagged off in Bakassi Local Government Area in a newly-established Super Camp.
Speaking during the flag-off exercise, Commander, 13 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Peter Malla, said it was a field training exercise designed to enable security operatives conduct operations in both land and water using the Super Camp Concept.
Malla disclosed that the exercise would dovetail into real time operations to defeat security threats within its area of operations.
“The real time operations would be used as a measure to defeat security threats in the state, ranging from kidnapping, banditry, smuggling, militancy and cultism.”It would also serve as an avenue to assess commanders at all levels in their understanding and application of the tactics, and procedures of various scenarios of Internal Security operations.
“We will consolidate on the gains of ‘Operation Crocodile Smile V’, conducted in 2020, to ensure that criminals have no respite while citizens enjoy the freedom to go about their legitimate activities,” he said.
Malla added that in order for the troops to be proficient in the exercise, they would integrate relevant security agencies in the state as a way of fostering inter agency cooperation and interoperability.
He, however, called on the civilian population not to panic but cooperate with the soldiers, assuring that troops would consider religious, sociopolitical, cultural and humanitarian factors while carrying out the operations.
In his remark, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River expressed happiness over the conduct of the exercise in the state.
Represented by Permanent Secretary, State Security Matters, Dr. Alfred Mboto, the governor said his administration would accord necessary support for the success of the exercise in the state.
“We are eager to sustain the peace in the state, which reason we give our total support to this and similar exercises, believing that it will complement our own internal security arrangements.
“I appeal to the participants to desist from highhandedness and overzealousness during the exercise, while enhancing the civilian-military relationship,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the exercise, participants are expected to conduct roadblocks, mobile patrols on land and water and cordon and search.
They will also practice crowd dispersal, guarding of Key Points and Vulnerable Points, escort duties, imposition of curfew, rescue operations and other operations.
…Passes Tertiary Hospital Dev Fund Bill
The Senate has passed the bill seeking to establish the Tertiary Hospital Development Fund.
The passage of the bill followed consideration and adoption of a report of the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) at the plenary yesterday.
Chairman of the Committee, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe, (APC-Kwara) in his presentation, said the bill sought to establish the Tertiary Hospitals Development Fund for the rehabilitation, restoration and consolidation of tertiary healthcare in Nigeria.
He explained that the bill also sought to establish for the fund, a governing board consisting of a chairman and other representatives as members.
According to him, the fund will provide and maintain infrastructure required for tertiary healthcare service delivery, health research, staff training and development across the country.
“The bill proposes how the funds will be sourced, thereby eliminating the burden of financing placed on the Federal Government,” Oloriegbe said.
Senate also passed for second reading bills seeking to establish the Disaster and Risk Management Council of Nigeria and for an Act to amend provisions of the River Basin Development Authorities for equitable distribution of River Basin Development Authorities in Nigeria.
The bills were sponsored by Sen. Sadiq Umar (APC-Kwara) and Sen. Ike Ekweremadu.(PDP-Enugu).
