2022 W’Cup Qualifiers: Can S’ Eagles Feast On Wild Beasts?

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will tomorrow at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos continue their quest for a ticket to the playoff stage of qualification for the 2022 World Cup scheduled for Qatar with a double header against the Les Fauves (Wild Beasts) of Central Africa Republic, CAR.

First, the Gernot Rohr tutored team must do the needful at home by taking the points at stake tomorrow at home before following the opponents to Duoala, Cameroon for the return leg on Sunday.

The second leg is being staged at a neutral venue because CAF did not deem CAR’s stadium fit to host the international match.

Nigeria currently leads her group on six points after two victories in as many matches, a 2-0 and 2-1 respective wins over Liberia and Cape Verde and needs to overcome the Wild Beasts in the double header to have a sure foot in the next round of the qualifiers.

On paper, the Super Eagles looks, the favourites to edge the opponents but football being what it is, must be played and decided by the actors irrespective of what the bookmakers say.

Interestingly, the Eagles seem to be enjoying a good momentum and boasts enough quality to make Nigerians celebrate over the two legs provided the coaches get their acts spot on. With the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, the two goals hero against Liberia and irrepressible Victor Osimhen, who is also in a rich vein of form expected to lead Nigeria’s attack, the visitors may be in for some trouncing.

However, Coach Rohr and his wards have been warned to neither underrate nor take the visitors for granted in both legs of the encounter. According to ex-international and former African footballer of the year, Victor Ikpeba, “On paper it looks very clearly that we will pick the six points but we have to be very careful because football is always played on the field of play, the game does not always go according to permutations”.

For the Eagles to soar in the games, Rohr must come up with a positive strategy to get the best out of his available personnel and will have to make up for the absence of midfielder duo, Wilfried Ndidi and Alex Iwobi, who are sidelined by injuries. He must activate enough defensive and creative spark in the team for the attackers to deliver the goods, bearing in mind that the chasing pack in the group can take advantage of any stumble by the team.

By: Gabriel Nwanetanya