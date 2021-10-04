Rivers
Obuah Hails Defection Of APC Members, Others To PDP
Immediate past Chairman, of the State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah, says the PDP umbrella is large enough to accommodate all men and women of goodwill who are willing to join hands with the party to move the country forward.
Bro. Obuah currently, Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) made the observation against the backdrop of hundreds of members of other political parties who decamped to the PDP in the State exemplified by the former chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who were formally received into the PDP’s fold last Thursday,
Describing the development as exciting and encouraging, Bro Obuah, under whose leadership the PDP won the governorship election in the state back to back in 2015 and 201,9 respectively, said the singular reason for the influx into the party was good governance and quality leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike.
He said it’s now crystal clear to the opposition in the state that the years before the PDP came on board were wasted years.
The difference, he noted, is very obvious and every honest Rivers citizen cannot but commend the Wike administration and join the moving train to make Rivers State better.
Bro. Obuah welcomed the new decampees and enjoined all to feel at home as there was nothing like new and old members in the PDP but one people, one vision for the happiness of all.
“It’s indeed a great pleasure to see most of our friends back to the fold. You are very much welcome and I believe all is for our collective good as we bring our experiences in and out of the party to help His Excellency, Chief Barr Nyesom Wike, who has in very unmistakable terms demonstrated capacity to continue to improve the lots of our people and ensure that our State catches up with the rest of the progressive societies,” Bro. Obuah declared.
‘Restructuring, Key To Nigeria’s Future’
Former spokesman of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, says restructuring is key to Nigeria’s future.
He made the assertion when he spoke via a radio programme organised by Silverbird Communications at the weekend in Port Harcourt.
Chief Sara-Igbe said restructuring is capable of fostering competition and economic competition, since the states will seek to exploit resources to their advantage.
He frowned at the current scenario where many states resort to survive from the federal national allocation, which makes them to be weak and non- resourceful.
“We must sit down to plan our future and our leadership must be focused and reduce more time politicking and pursue those things that will develop the country”, Sara- Igbe said.
He was of the opinion that agriculture holds many opportunities to create jobs and boost food production.
The Ijaw leader picked holes in the Buhari-led administration for worsening corruption due to his inability to fight cabals exploiting the nation.
Sara-Igbe blamed the country’s woes on the incursion of military into politics, as this brought a lot of political upheavals in the polity.
By: Kevin Nengia
Body Tasks Council Chairmen On Youth Empowerment
The Kalabari Youth Council (KYC), has tasked chairmen of local government councils in their area to focus more on youth empowerment, entrepreneurship.
The KYC Worldwide while congratulating the chairmen for clocking 100days said tjey should focus more on youth empowerment and entrepreneurship.
In a statement last weekend by its President Ipalibo Madadonye,” It is our firm belief that a major way to reduce crime in our society is to set up sustainable youth empowerment and entrepreneurship programmes.”
We congratulate immensely, the Executive Chairmen of Delga, Hon. Michael John Williams; Asalga, Hon. George Onengiyeofori and Akulga, Hon. Rowland Charles Sekibo, JP, for the numerous laudable development-driven projects they have embarked upon within their first 100 days on the saddle, praying that God’s knowledge will continue to lead them a right to work even more for the overall betterment of all.
The body on the other hand, commended the trio and the Executive Chairman of Omohua Local Government, Hon. Chidi Lloyd, PhD, for putting up a united security front against all forms of criminalities along the Emohua/Kalabari Road to forestall future occurrences of evil within that area.
By: Kevin Nengia
Monarch Lauds Formation Of Divisional Council Of Chiefs
The Amanyanabo of Kirike, King T.E.O. Ogube, has hailed the Amanyanabo of Ogoloma and his chiefs for their bold, gallant, and decisive steps in the formation of the Ancient Ogoloma Divisional Council of Chiefs as the decision is apt and timely based on the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Law of 2015.
Ogube made the statement when the Executive of the Ancient Ogoloma Divisional Council of Chiefs paid him a courtesy and thank you visit in his palace in Kirike Kingdom, Okrika Local Government Area.
Ogube noted that the formation of the Ancient Ogoloma Divisional Council of Chiefs encapsulates a new social order in Wakirike Ethnic Nationality as this order will open a new vista between Kirike and Ogoloma Kingdoms.
The monarch added that the formation of the Ancient Ogoloma Divisional Council of Chiefs will trigger an enhanced synergy that will stimulate and bring about peace, unity, cooperation, development, advancement, and progress between the people of Kirike and Ogoloma.
The Royal Father advised the chiefs of Ogoloma to remain resolute in their cause and pursuit to reposition the ancient Kingdom for greater heights.
Speaking, the Chairman of Ancient Ogoloma Council of Chiefs, Chief Martins Kuningbe stated that the Ancient Ogoloma Divisional Council of Chiefs will work assiduously with the Kirike Divisional Council of Chiefs to ensure the restoration of the aged long traditional ties and ethos that existed between both Kingdoms.
He added that Ogoloma and Kirike have a sustained friendship and brotherhood as this will continue and be sustained from generation to generation.
