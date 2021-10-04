Obuah Hails Defection Of APC Members, Others To PDP

Immediate past Chairman, of the State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah, says the PDP umbrella is large enough to accommodate all men and women of goodwill who are willing to join hands with the party to move the country forward.

Bro. Obuah currently, Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) made the observation against the backdrop of hundreds of members of other political parties who decamped to the PDP in the State exemplified by the former chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who were formally received into the PDP’s fold last Thursday,

Describing the development as exciting and encouraging, Bro Obuah, under whose leadership the PDP won the governorship election in the state back to back in 2015 and 201,9 respectively, said the singular reason for the influx into the party was good governance and quality leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike.

He said it’s now crystal clear to the opposition in the state that the years before the PDP came on board were wasted years.

The difference, he noted, is very obvious and every honest Rivers citizen cannot but commend the Wike administration and join the moving train to make Rivers State better.

Bro. Obuah welcomed the new decampees and enjoined all to feel at home as there was nothing like new and old members in the PDP but one people, one vision for the happiness of all.

“It’s indeed a great pleasure to see most of our friends back to the fold. You are very much welcome and I believe all is for our collective good as we bring our experiences in and out of the party to help His Excellency, Chief Barr Nyesom Wike, who has in very unmistakable terms demonstrated capacity to continue to improve the lots of our people and ensure that our State catches up with the rest of the progressive societies,” Bro. Obuah declared.