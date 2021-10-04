‘Nigeria Loses 200bn Cubic Meter Of Fresh Water To Atlantic Ocean Annually’

An environmentalist, Mr Gafar Odubote, says it will be difficult to eradicate open defecation until strong punishments are meted on offenders.

Speaking with The Tide source in Lagos recently Odubote, Network Coordinator, Africa Region Let’s Do It World (LDIW), also called for increased awareness on the dangers of open defecation to health.

He said introduction of stiffer penalties by different levels of government against offenders would serve as deterrent to others.

“When people are being punished and fined for indiscriminate open defecation, it is then we will notice a shift in attitude as regards the practice,

According to the environmentalist, Nigeria ranked high amongst nations with open defecation practices simply because of the lack of adequate awareness on its dangers to health.

He noted that those who had the awareness were obstinate when cautioned.

Odubote noted also that Nigeria had an estimated 46 million people defecating openly.

“With a country like ours, with a vast population, we need to appropriately sensitise citizens on the dangers of open defecation to human health and the environment.

“We need strong laws and effective system to curb unsanitary defecation and make Nigeria open defecation-free by 2025, as projected by the federal ministry of water resources, in its road map of 2019.

“We have a lot to do to discourage open defecation practices in Nigeria. We need to put adequate laws and punishments in place to stop open defecation in the country.

“We are aware of activities in place by various governments and NGOs to stop open defecation.

“ Open defecation is one of the origins of waste pollution in the environment. It ranges from air, land, and most especially water pollution,’’ he said.

Odubote emphasised the need to install strong disciplinary measures against defaulters to be able to checkmate the menace.

“Open defecation also has negative effects on the aesthetics of our environment. It erodes the beauty of the environment and increases stench in the atmosphere.

“Open defecation practice is an attitudinal problem because some Nigerians will know readily that something is bad and injurious to their health and that of others, yet they will still do it,’’ he said.

Odubote asked authorities to also provide adequate and regularly maintained sanitary toilet services, so that the campaign to make Nigeria open defecation-free could be attained.