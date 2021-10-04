LG Boss Calls For Prayers, Patriotism

The Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, has called on Nigerians to be patriotic and pray for the continued unity and progress of Nigeria.

He said the current situation in the country, where citizens could no longer fend for their families, is unfortunate and called for serious prayers for divine intervention.

The council boss made the call, last Friday, during his address at the nation’s Independence Day Anniversary at the council’s headquarters in Degema.

He called on citizens to be patriotic by thinking of what to do for the country, rather than crave for what to get from her.

While lamenting the hardship experienced by Nigerians, the council boss expressed hope that the situation would change for good.

“At 61 years of Independence, it is very regrettable that Nigeria is still crawling as a country.

“Nigeria is under trial, but our God is not sleeping and by His special grace, this phase will pass away. Nigeria shall be great again,” he said.

He reeled out some of his administration’s achievements in the last 100 Days in office, assuring that by next year, four of the remaining communities in the local government area would benefit from his administration in the area of project execution.

He stated that his administration had in the short time in office done so much to change the narrative of the LGA, thanking the Degema Legislative Assembly, Council Staff and the people of the area, for their combined efforts and continued support to the administration.