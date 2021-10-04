Rivers
LG Boss Calls For Prayers, Patriotism
The Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, has called on Nigerians to be patriotic and pray for the continued unity and progress of Nigeria.
He said the current situation in the country, where citizens could no longer fend for their families, is unfortunate and called for serious prayers for divine intervention.
The council boss made the call, last Friday, during his address at the nation’s Independence Day Anniversary at the council’s headquarters in Degema.
He called on citizens to be patriotic by thinking of what to do for the country, rather than crave for what to get from her.
While lamenting the hardship experienced by Nigerians, the council boss expressed hope that the situation would change for good.
“At 61 years of Independence, it is very regrettable that Nigeria is still crawling as a country.
“Nigeria is under trial, but our God is not sleeping and by His special grace, this phase will pass away. Nigeria shall be great again,” he said.
He reeled out some of his administration’s achievements in the last 100 Days in office, assuring that by next year, four of the remaining communities in the local government area would benefit from his administration in the area of project execution.
He stated that his administration had in the short time in office done so much to change the narrative of the LGA, thanking the Degema Legislative Assembly, Council Staff and the people of the area, for their combined efforts and continued support to the administration.
Rivers
‘Restructuring, Key To Nigeria’s Future’
Former spokesman of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, says restructuring is key to Nigeria’s future.
He made the assertion when he spoke via a radio programme organised by Silverbird Communications at the weekend in Port Harcourt.
Chief Sara-Igbe said restructuring is capable of fostering competition and economic competition, since the states will seek to exploit resources to their advantage.
He frowned at the current scenario where many states resort to survive from the federal national allocation, which makes them to be weak and non- resourceful.
“We must sit down to plan our future and our leadership must be focused and reduce more time politicking and pursue those things that will develop the country”, Sara- Igbe said.
He was of the opinion that agriculture holds many opportunities to create jobs and boost food production.
The Ijaw leader picked holes in the Buhari-led administration for worsening corruption due to his inability to fight cabals exploiting the nation.
Sara-Igbe blamed the country’s woes on the incursion of military into politics, as this brought a lot of political upheavals in the polity.
By: Kevin Nengia
Rivers
Body Tasks Council Chairmen On Youth Empowerment
The Kalabari Youth Council (KYC), has tasked chairmen of local government councils in their area to focus more on youth empowerment, entrepreneurship.
The KYC Worldwide while congratulating the chairmen for clocking 100days said tjey should focus more on youth empowerment and entrepreneurship.
In a statement last weekend by its President Ipalibo Madadonye,” It is our firm belief that a major way to reduce crime in our society is to set up sustainable youth empowerment and entrepreneurship programmes.”
We congratulate immensely, the Executive Chairmen of Delga, Hon. Michael John Williams; Asalga, Hon. George Onengiyeofori and Akulga, Hon. Rowland Charles Sekibo, JP, for the numerous laudable development-driven projects they have embarked upon within their first 100 days on the saddle, praying that God’s knowledge will continue to lead them a right to work even more for the overall betterment of all.
The body on the other hand, commended the trio and the Executive Chairman of Omohua Local Government, Hon. Chidi Lloyd, PhD, for putting up a united security front against all forms of criminalities along the Emohua/Kalabari Road to forestall future occurrences of evil within that area.
By: Kevin Nengia
Rivers
Monarch Lauds Formation Of Divisional Council Of Chiefs
The Amanyanabo of Kirike, King T.E.O. Ogube, has hailed the Amanyanabo of Ogoloma and his chiefs for their bold, gallant, and decisive steps in the formation of the Ancient Ogoloma Divisional Council of Chiefs as the decision is apt and timely based on the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Law of 2015.
Ogube made the statement when the Executive of the Ancient Ogoloma Divisional Council of Chiefs paid him a courtesy and thank you visit in his palace in Kirike Kingdom, Okrika Local Government Area.
Ogube noted that the formation of the Ancient Ogoloma Divisional Council of Chiefs encapsulates a new social order in Wakirike Ethnic Nationality as this order will open a new vista between Kirike and Ogoloma Kingdoms.
The monarch added that the formation of the Ancient Ogoloma Divisional Council of Chiefs will trigger an enhanced synergy that will stimulate and bring about peace, unity, cooperation, development, advancement, and progress between the people of Kirike and Ogoloma.
The Royal Father advised the chiefs of Ogoloma to remain resolute in their cause and pursuit to reposition the ancient Kingdom for greater heights.
Speaking, the Chairman of Ancient Ogoloma Council of Chiefs, Chief Martins Kuningbe stated that the Ancient Ogoloma Divisional Council of Chiefs will work assiduously with the Kirike Divisional Council of Chiefs to ensure the restoration of the aged long traditional ties and ethos that existed between both Kingdoms.
He added that Ogoloma and Kirike have a sustained friendship and brotherhood as this will continue and be sustained from generation to generation.
