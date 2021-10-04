Group Warns Electorate Against Vote Selling

The South South Zonal Coordinator of the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Silvester Okoduwa, has warned electorate in the zone against selling their votes during elections.

Okoduwa, who is immediate past coordinator of the group in the State, said this during the handover ceremony in Port Harcourt to the new State Coordinator, Barrister Nathaniel Akpos,

Barrister Akpos, a staff of Anpez Centre for Environment and Development, was elected during the group’s meeting in Abuja.

Okoduwa said selling of votes during elections was not only anti- democratic but also a crime against humanity.

The TMG zonal coordinator also decried the high rate of voter’s apathy in the zone

He said the group under his watch observed every election in the zone while its membership also increased from 17 to 66 active members.

He said advocacy visits were paid to the independent National Electoral Commission, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp as well as several media organisations in the state.

Okoduwa said the group also embarked on voters’ sensitisation as well as no violence against women in politics.

He described the transition monitoring group as a united family and urged the members to support the new state coordinator to enable him do more for the group.

Speaking, the new state coordinator, Nathaniel Akpos, said he would consolidate on the achievement made so far.

He also called for improved attendance at meetings

Meanwhile; the state council of the transition monitoring group has been inaugurated.

By: John Bibor