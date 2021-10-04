Rivers
Group Warns Electorate Against Vote Selling
The South South Zonal Coordinator of the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Silvester Okoduwa, has warned electorate in the zone against selling their votes during elections.
Okoduwa, who is immediate past coordinator of the group in the State, said this during the handover ceremony in Port Harcourt to the new State Coordinator, Barrister Nathaniel Akpos,
Barrister Akpos, a staff of Anpez Centre for Environment and Development, was elected during the group’s meeting in Abuja.
Okoduwa said selling of votes during elections was not only anti- democratic but also a crime against humanity.
The TMG zonal coordinator also decried the high rate of voter’s apathy in the zone
He said the group under his watch observed every election in the zone while its membership also increased from 17 to 66 active members.
He said advocacy visits were paid to the independent National Electoral Commission, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp as well as several media organisations in the state.
Okoduwa said the group also embarked on voters’ sensitisation as well as no violence against women in politics.
He described the transition monitoring group as a united family and urged the members to support the new state coordinator to enable him do more for the group.
Speaking, the new state coordinator, Nathaniel Akpos, said he would consolidate on the achievement made so far.
He also called for improved attendance at meetings
Meanwhile; the state council of the transition monitoring group has been inaugurated.
By: John Bibor
Rivers
‘Restructuring, Key To Nigeria’s Future’
Former spokesman of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, says restructuring is key to Nigeria’s future.
He made the assertion when he spoke via a radio programme organised by Silverbird Communications at the weekend in Port Harcourt.
Chief Sara-Igbe said restructuring is capable of fostering competition and economic competition, since the states will seek to exploit resources to their advantage.
He frowned at the current scenario where many states resort to survive from the federal national allocation, which makes them to be weak and non- resourceful.
“We must sit down to plan our future and our leadership must be focused and reduce more time politicking and pursue those things that will develop the country”, Sara- Igbe said.
He was of the opinion that agriculture holds many opportunities to create jobs and boost food production.
The Ijaw leader picked holes in the Buhari-led administration for worsening corruption due to his inability to fight cabals exploiting the nation.
Sara-Igbe blamed the country’s woes on the incursion of military into politics, as this brought a lot of political upheavals in the polity.
By: Kevin Nengia
Rivers
Body Tasks Council Chairmen On Youth Empowerment
The Kalabari Youth Council (KYC), has tasked chairmen of local government councils in their area to focus more on youth empowerment, entrepreneurship.
The KYC Worldwide while congratulating the chairmen for clocking 100days said tjey should focus more on youth empowerment and entrepreneurship.
In a statement last weekend by its President Ipalibo Madadonye,” It is our firm belief that a major way to reduce crime in our society is to set up sustainable youth empowerment and entrepreneurship programmes.”
We congratulate immensely, the Executive Chairmen of Delga, Hon. Michael John Williams; Asalga, Hon. George Onengiyeofori and Akulga, Hon. Rowland Charles Sekibo, JP, for the numerous laudable development-driven projects they have embarked upon within their first 100 days on the saddle, praying that God’s knowledge will continue to lead them a right to work even more for the overall betterment of all.
The body on the other hand, commended the trio and the Executive Chairman of Omohua Local Government, Hon. Chidi Lloyd, PhD, for putting up a united security front against all forms of criminalities along the Emohua/Kalabari Road to forestall future occurrences of evil within that area.
By: Kevin Nengia
Rivers
Monarch Lauds Formation Of Divisional Council Of Chiefs
The Amanyanabo of Kirike, King T.E.O. Ogube, has hailed the Amanyanabo of Ogoloma and his chiefs for their bold, gallant, and decisive steps in the formation of the Ancient Ogoloma Divisional Council of Chiefs as the decision is apt and timely based on the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Law of 2015.
Ogube made the statement when the Executive of the Ancient Ogoloma Divisional Council of Chiefs paid him a courtesy and thank you visit in his palace in Kirike Kingdom, Okrika Local Government Area.
Ogube noted that the formation of the Ancient Ogoloma Divisional Council of Chiefs encapsulates a new social order in Wakirike Ethnic Nationality as this order will open a new vista between Kirike and Ogoloma Kingdoms.
The monarch added that the formation of the Ancient Ogoloma Divisional Council of Chiefs will trigger an enhanced synergy that will stimulate and bring about peace, unity, cooperation, development, advancement, and progress between the people of Kirike and Ogoloma.
The Royal Father advised the chiefs of Ogoloma to remain resolute in their cause and pursuit to reposition the ancient Kingdom for greater heights.
Speaking, the Chairman of Ancient Ogoloma Council of Chiefs, Chief Martins Kuningbe stated that the Ancient Ogoloma Divisional Council of Chiefs will work assiduously with the Kirike Divisional Council of Chiefs to ensure the restoration of the aged long traditional ties and ethos that existed between both Kingdoms.
He added that Ogoloma and Kirike have a sustained friendship and brotherhood as this will continue and be sustained from generation to generation.
