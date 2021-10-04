Finidi, A Football Icon, Says Abia Gov

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has described Enyimba’s new coach, Finidi George, as a football Icon in the nation.

Ikpeazu made the statement when he received the former Super Eagles winger, who visited him in his residence last week.

The Abia governor praised Finidi for his willingness to return home to help in the development of domestic football.

“I must say that I’m very proud of Enyimba for making the bold move of appointing Finidi. I was very excited when I heard about it and I know this is a sign of good things,” Ikpeazu said.

“I also want to thank you (Finidi) for accepting to come back home to contribute to the growth of the game. With all you were able to achieve as a player, I know that you have a lot to pass down to this generation.

“On behalf of the people of Abia State, I say welcome. Abia State is the home of football in Nigeria and Enyimba is more than a club; it is a religion for our people. Having an iconic coach for such a big team is a very good match and I know we will make an impact in Africa under you.

“As far as football is concerned, you (Finidi) are a brand. You may not know it but I was your greatest fan in your playing days. I was always in love with your crosses and your speed on the wings. You were one of my favourite players in that Super Eagles team.”